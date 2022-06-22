[THINK ENGLISH] BTS 없는 하이브의 미래는?

BTS는 화요일 밤 유튜브를 통해 그룹 활동을 중단하고 솔로 활동에 주력하겠다고 밝혔다. [스크린 캡처]

HYBE's BTS risk came to the fore this week after a comment by one band member took 2 trillion won ($1.6 billion) off of the company's market capitalization in a flash.

HYBE ≠ BTS after big investments in diversification

BTS 없는 하이브의 미래는?

Friday, June 17, 2022

diversification: 다양성, 다각화

fore: 앞부분에 위치한, 앞쪽으로

capitalization: 자본

in a flash: 눈깜짝할 사이, 순식간에

하이브의 BTS 리스크가 한 멤버의 말 한마디 이후 시가총액 2조원이 순식간에 날아가면서 표면화됐다.

Suggestions — since challenged by HYBE — by Suga on Tuesday that BTS might take some time off was enough to crash the stock, taking it down 25 percent in a day.

suggestion: 제안, 시사

take some time off: 휴식을 갖다

crash: 추락하다, 박살나다

지난 화요일 슈가는 BTS가 한동안 휴식기를 가질 수 있다고 했고 — 비록 나중에 하이브가 부정하긴 했지만 — 이 말은 단 하루 만에 하이브의 주가 25%를 날려보내기에 충분했다.

HYBE, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, generated 98.2 percent of its revenue from BTS in 2018. The company sought to diversify its portfolio by acquiring music labels and tech companies, but only managed to bring the percentage down to 87.7 percent when it went public in October 2020.

generate: 발생시키다, 만들어내다

diversify: 다각화하다, 다양하게 만들다

music label: 음반 회사

go public: 상장하다

하이브(과거 빅히트 엔터테인먼트)의 2018년 매출의 98.2%는 BTS에서 나왔다. 빅히트는 음반 회사들과 IT 기업들을 인수함으로써 포트폴리오를 다양화하려고 했으나, 2020년 10월 상장 당시 이 비중을 87.7%로 밖에는 줄일 수 없었다.

Since then, the company has been silent on the breakdown.

breakdown: 고장, 실패, 명세서



그 이후 하이브는 구체적인 매출 비중에 대해 밝히지 않고 있다.

What is known is that BigHit Music, a HYBE label that manages BTS and Tomorrow X Together, generates about two-thirds of HYBE's operating profit.

operating profit: 영업이익

현재까지 알려진 것은 BTS와 투모로우바이투게더를 담당하는 빅히트 뮤직이 하이브 영업이익의 3분의2를 차지한다는 정도다.

HYBE reported 190 billion won ($147 million) of operating profit and 141 billion won of net profit last year.

net profit: 순이익

하이브는 지난해 1900억원의 영업이익과 1410억원의 순이익을 기록했다.

Analysts argue that HYBE does not equal BTS as a result of portfolio diversification. They say that the payoff from these efforts will come next year, though a profit dip in late 2022 is inevitable.

portfolio diversification: 포트폴리오 다각화

payoff: 성과

inevitable: 필연적인, 불가피한

애널리스트들은 포트폴리오 다각화 덕분에 하이브가 곧 BTS는 아니라고 주장한다. 이들은 올해 수익 하락은 피할 수 없지만 이런 노력의 성과가 내년에는 나타날 것이라고 말한다.

"It's true that the world tour, which was initially expected to take place in the latter half of the year, is up in the air now," said Kim Hyun-yong, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities.

up in the air: 미정인

현대차증권 김현용 애널리스트는 “원래 올해 하반기 열릴 예정이던 월드투어가 이제 어떻게 될지 모르게 됐다는 건 사실”이라고 말했다.

"But we've all known that the members will start their military service and the band will go on a break at some point. It's just come at an unexpected time in an unexpected way that made people panic. But this could be an opportunity for HYBE to prove that it's not just the BTS agency but an entertainment company with a variety of business models.“

military service: 군 복무

그는 “하지만 우리는 멤버들이 군 복무를 시작할 것이며 밴드는 언젠가 휴식기에 들어갈 것이라는 걸 알고 있었다. 사람들을 놀라게 한 건 이것이 예상하지 못한 시간에 예상치 못한 방식으로 왔다는 것이다. 하지만 하이브로서는 이것이 하이브가 BTS 에이전시가 아니라 다양한 비즈니스 모델을 갖고 있는 엔터테인먼트 회사라는 것을 입증할 수 있는 기회가 될 수 있다”고 말했다.

Major music labels owned by HYBE include Source Music, purchased in 2019, Pledis Entertainment, acquired in 2020, and Ithaca Holdings, which manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

하이브가 소유하고 있는 주요 음반 회사는 2019년 인수한 소스뮤직, 2020년 인수한 플레디스 엔터테인먼트, 그리고 저스틴 비버와 아리아나 그란데가 속한 이타카홀딩스 등이 있다.

Next month, HYBE will be merging its Weverse fan community app with Naver's V Live online video service to provide a live communication tool to connect fans and artists.

merge: 합병하다

다음 달 하이브는 자사의 팬 커뮤니티 앱 ‘위버스’를 네이버의 온라인 비디오 서비스인 ‘브이라이브’와 합병할 예정이다. 브이라이브는 팬과 아티스트를 연결해주는 실시간 커뮤니케이션 창구다.

The company also has at least two new groups — one female and one male — debuting this year.

이 회사는 또 여성 그룹 1개와 남성 그룹 1개 등 최소 2개의 새로운 그룹을 올해 데뷔시킬 예정이다.

"Military duty has always been a big risk with boy bands, but the timing could even be said to be lucky for HYBE," said music critic Cha Woo-jin. "The diverse business models may need some time to mature, but the fact that this all happened while all the members are still together could mean different things can be tried.“

critic: 비평가



음악 평론가 차우진은 “군 복무는 언제나 남성 아이돌 그룹에 큰 리스크였다. 하지만 하이브에게 좋은 타이밍이 될 수 있다”며 “다양한 비즈니스 모델이 성숙하는데 시간이 걸릴 수 있다. 하지만 모든 멤버들이 여전히 함께 있는 가운데 이 일이 생겼다는 것은 다른 것들을 시도해볼 수 있다는 것을 의미할 수 있다”고 말했다.

Other agencies have faced this problem, such as YG Entertainment when Big Bang members started their military duties in 2017, and SM Entertainment, when Exo members started their military duties in 2019. They muddled through with solo efforts by the other members and with new bands and groups.

muddle through: 그럭저럭 해내다, 난관을 타개하다

다른 연예기획사들도 이런 문제를 직면해왔다. YG엔터테인먼트는 빅뱅 멤버들이 2017년 군복무를 시작했고, SM엔터테인먼트는 엑소 멤버들이 2019년 입대했다. 그들은 멤버들의 솔로 활동과 다른 새로운 밴드와 그룹들로 난관을 타개해 왔다.

"HYBE has more artists and platform businesses compared to the other agencies, so they're expected to perform better," said analyst Lee Gi-hun at Hana Financial Investment.

하나금융투자 이기훈 애널리스트는 “하이브는 다른 연예기획사보다 많은 아티스트와 플랫폼 비즈니스를 갖고 있기 때문에 더 나을 것이라고 예상된다”고 말했다.

HYBE shares closed at 148,000 won, 2 percent higher than the previous trading day, on Thursday. They are down 66 percent from the all-time high and trading near their IPO price of 135,000 won.

all-time high: 역대 최고

IPO price: 상장 가격



지난 목요일 하이브의 주가는 전날보다 2% 높은 14만8000원에 마감했다. 역대 최고가에 비해 66% 떨어졌으며 상장가 13만5000원에 근접한 가격이다.

"We will be seeking new business models, including debuting new artists, to keep our growth going," HYBE said in a statement.

하이브는 “우리는 새로운 아티스트를 데뷔시키는 등 성장을 계속하기 위해 새로운 비즈니스 모델을 모색할 것”이라고 밝혔다.