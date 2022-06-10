[THINK ENGLISH] BTS 백악관 방문해 기자들 만남 후 바이든과 면담

K팝 보이그룹 BTS 멤버들이 5월 31일 워싱턴 백악관 제임스 S. 브래디 브리핑실에서 발표를 하고 있다. [공동취재단]

K-pop megastars BTS visited the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden in his Oval Office on Tuesday. Prior to the meeting, the boy band members made a stop at the White House’s press briefing, held at the James S. Brady Briefing Room...

BTS visits White House, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden and at press briefing

BTS 백악관 방문해 기자들 만남 후 바이든과 면담

Thursday, June 2, 2022

K-pop megastars BTS visited the White House for a meeting with President Joe Biden in his Oval Office on Tuesday. Prior to the meeting, the boy band members made a stop at the White House’s press briefing, held at the James S. Brady Briefing Room on the same day. “As many of you know BTS as Grammy-nominated international icons, they also play an important role as youth ambassadors, promoting a message of respect and positivity,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said as she introduced the boy band.

Oval Office: 백악관 내 대통령 집무실

prior to: 이에 앞서

초대형 K팝스타 BTS는 조 바이든 미국 대통령과의 면담을 위해 화요일 백악관 그의 집무실을 방문했다. 만남에 앞서 보이그룹 멤버들은 같은 날 제임스 S. 브래디 브리핑실에서 열린 백악관 기자 브리핑에 잠시 들렀다. 카린 장피에르 대변인은 BTS를 소개하면서 “BTS가 그래미상 후보에 오른 국제적인 아이콘이라는 사실을 많은 사람들이 알고 있지만 그들은 또한 존중과 긍정의 메시지를 전하는 중요한 젊은 홍보대사 역할도 하고 있다”라고 말했다.

“Hi, we are BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to be able to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity,” RM, the group’s leader, addressed the reporters in English as he came up to the lectern first. K-pop stars are known for their vibrant hair colors, and BTS members are no exception. But on Tuesday, all seven members had their hair dyed a conservative black. Their outfi ts as well, far from the fl ashy pieces they wear for photoshoots and concerts, were the classic combination of black suits and ties.

anti-Asian hate crime: 반아시아 증오 범죄

Asian inclusion: 아시아 포용

address: 맞서다

lectern: 교탁, 강연대

vibrant: 강렬한

conservative: 보수적인

flashy: 화려한

리더 RM이 먼저 강연대 앞으로 나와 기자들에게 영어로 “안녕하세요, 저희는 BTS입니다. 오늘 백악관에 초대돼 반 아시아 증오 범죄, 아시아 포용과 다양성에 대한 중요한 문제를 논의하게 돼 큰 영광입니다”라고 말했다. K팝 스타들은 강렬한 머리색으로 잘 알려져 있고 BTS 멤버들도 예외는 아니다. 그러나 화요일에 7명의 멤버 전원은 보수적인 검은색 머리로 염색을 하고 나타났다. 의상도 화보 촬영이나 콘서트 때 입는 화려한 의상과는 달리 검정색 수트와 타이의 클래식한 조합이었다.

According to media reports, the briefing room that seats 49 people was jam-packed Tuesday afternoon with more than 100 reporters coming to see BTS firsthand and scrambling to capture them live on their phones. BTS even garnered over 310,000 viewers to watch the livestream of the press briefing on the White House’s official YouTube channel. The regularly occurring briefi ngs garner an average of about 16,000 viewers. J-Hope mentioned BTS fans, known as ARMY, by saying, “we are here today thanks to our ARMY, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly grateful.”

jam-packed: 몹시 붐비는

firsthand: 직접

scramble: 서로 밀치고 앞다투다

nationality: 국적

언론 보도에 따르면 49명 규모의 브리핑실에는 이날 100명이 넘는 취재진들이 BTS를 직접 보기 위해 몰려들었으며, 그들의 모습을 휴대폰 속에 담으려 분주했다. BTS는 백악관 공식 유튜브 채널을 통해 생중계되는 언론 브리핑에 31만 명이 넘는 시청자들을 끌어들였다. 정기적으로 열리는 이 브리핑은 평균 약 1만6000명 정도가 시청한다. 제이홉은 BTS 팬덤인 아미를 언급하며 “국적과 문화가 다르고 언어가 다른 전 세계 팬인 우리 아미 여러분 덕분에 오늘 이 자리에 있다”면서 “진심으로 감사하다”고 전했다.