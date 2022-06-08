[THINK ENGLISH] 월세 거래량이 전세 거래량보다 많아졌다

서울 한 부동산중개업소 창문에 아파트 매매에 대한 알림이 붙어있다.

More than half of the residential rent contracts signed in April were monthly rentals instead of the long-term leases. It was first time since the data were first compiled that the 50-percent mark was broken.

More monthly rental contracts signed than jeonse contracts

월세 거래량이 전세 거래량보다 많아졌다

residential: 거주용

contract: 계약

monthly rental: 월세

lease: 임대차 계약

compile: 편집하다

지난 4월 이뤄진 임대차 거래 중 월세 비중이 절반을 넘어섰다. 관련 데이터가 집계된 이후 월세 비중이 50%를 넘어선 것은 이번이 처음이다.

Out of 258,318 residential rent contracts signed nationwide in April, 50.4 percent — 128,023 contracts — were monthly rentals as opposed to jeonse lump-sum long-term deposit leases, according to a report by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Tuesday.

nationwide: 전국적으로

opposed: 반대되는, 맞은편의

jeonse: 전세

lump-sum: 일시불

deposit: 보증금

국토교통부에 따르면 지난 4월 이뤄진 전국 임대차 거래 25만8318건 가운데 50.4%인 12만8023건이 전세가 아닌 월세였다.

It was the first time that more monthly rental deals were signed than jeonse contracts since 2011, when the relevant data were first compiled.

relevant: 관련된

관련 데이터가 처음으로 집계된 2011년 이후 월세 거래가 전세보다 많은 것은 이번이 처음이다.

In accumulated data from January to April, monthly rentals were 48.7 percent of the total, up 6.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year, and up 7.1 percentage points from the five-year average.

accumulated: 누적된



지난 1월부터 4월까지 누적 거래 기준으로 보면 임대차 거래에서 월세 비중은 48.7%로 지난해 같은 기간보다 6.5% 포인트가 상승했으며, 5년 평균과 비교해서는 7.1% 포인트가 높았다.

The ministry cited the strengthened regulations on lease deals for the upward trend in the monthly rent contracts.

cite: 이유를 들다, 인용하다

strengthened: 강화된

regulation: 규제

lease deal: 임대차 거래

upward: 위쪽을 향한, 상승하고 있는

국토부는 임대차 거래에 대한 강화된 규제 때문에 월세 거래 비중이 늘어난 것으로 분석했다.

Last June, it became mandatory to inform the local government office within 30 days of signing a lease contract with the aim of enhancing transparency in the real estate market.

mandatory: 의무인

enhance: 높이다, 향상시키다

transparency: 투명성

지난해 6월 부동산 시장의 투명성을 높이기 위해 전월세 신고제가 시행됐다. 이는 임대차 계약이 이뤄진 30일 이내에 지방정부에 의무적으로 신고해야 하는 제도다.

The number of monthly rental transactions reported to the government increased in accordance with the policy change, as rental transactions for multi-purpose buildings used for residential purposes — such as officetels (a building used for both commercial and residential purposes in Korea) and gosiwon (small studios primarily meant for students) — began to be reported as well. Rental transactions for such buildings hadn't been closely tracked before.

in accordance with: ~에 따라서, ~에 부합되게

gosiwon: 고시원

track: 추적하다

제도의 변화에 따라 정부에 신고된 월세 거래가 늘어났다. 오스피텔(한국에서 상업용 및 주거용으로 모두 쓸 수 있는 빌딩을 가리키는 말)이나 고시원(주로 학생들이 사용하는 1인용 소형 주거지) 같은 주거 목적 다목적 빌딩에서의 월세 계약 신고도 시작됐다. 전에는 그런 빌딩에서의 임대차 거래는 추적이 잘 되지 않았었다.

Nationwide real estate sales transactions jumped 9.3 percent on month to 58,407 in April. It is a 37.2 percent drop compared to the same period last year.

transaction: 거래



지난 4월 전국 부동산 거래는 5만8407건으로 9.3%가 늘었다. 이는 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 37.2%가 감소한 것이다.

In Seoul, there were a total of 6,120 transactions in April, a 20.0 percent increase compared to the previous month. It was a 48.5 percent decline year-on-year. The number was 13,261 in Gyeonggi, up 15.7 percent on month and down 44.9 percent on year, and 3,965 in Incheon, up 11.8 percent on month and down 56.3 percent on year.

year-on-year: 전년에 비해

서울에서 4월에 6120건의 거래가 발생했는데 이는 전달에 비해 20% 증가한 것이다. 하지만 지난해에 비해서는 48.5% 감소했다. 경기도는 1만3261건으로 전달에 비해 15.7%늘었지만 지난해에 비해서는 44.9%가 감소했다. 인천은 3965건으로 전달에 비해 11.8% 증가했지만 지난해에 비해 56.3% 줄었다.

Apartment transactions increased 9.8 percent on month to 35,679, but declined 39.8 percent on year. Transactions of other housing except for apartments climbed 8.4 percent to 22,728 on month while plunging 32.8 percent on year.

housing: 주택

plunge: 떨어지다. 급락하다

아파트 거래는 전달에 비해 9.8% 늘어난 3만5679건이었으나 지난해에 비해서는 39.8% 감소했다. 아파트 외 주택의 거래는 8.4% 늘어난 2만2728건이었으며, 이는 지난해에 비해 32.8%가 줄었다.