[THINK ENGLISH] 5살 라일리 키스, 손흥민 제치고 토트넘 ‘이달의 골’ 수상

Five-year-old Ryley Keys beats Son Heung-min for Goal of the Month

5살 라일리 키스, 손흥민 제치고 토트넘 ‘이달의 골’ 수상

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur's Goal of the Month for May went to five-year-old Ryley Keys, who scored a penalty at half time during a game against Arsenal on May 12, with Son Heung-min taking second place for his second goal against Norwich City in the final game of the season.

토트넘 홋스퍼 5월 이달의 골 주인공은 손흥민이 다름 아닌 5살 라일리 키스였다. 라일리는 지난 12일 영국 런던의 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 열린 토트넘과 아스널의 경기 하프타임에 진행된 이벤트에서 페널티킥으로 득점했다. 손흥민은 시즌 마지막 경기였던 23일 노리치시티전에서 넣은 두번째 골로 2위에 올랐다.

Keys topped the Spurs Goal of the Month ranking for his solo effort against Tottenham Hotspur legend Pat Jennings with 70.5 percent of the public vote. Son's goal against Norwich came in second with 16.1 percent of the vote, followed by another Son goal scored against Leicester City on May 1.

라일리는 토트넘 홋스퍼 레전드 골키퍼 팻 제닝스를 상대로 득점하면서 70.5 퍼센트의 득표율로 이 달의 골 주인공으로 선정되었다. 손흥민의 노리치시티전 골은 16.2 퍼센트로 2위에 올라섰고 3위 역시 5월 1일 레스터 시티를 상대로 손흥민이 넣은 골이었다.

The Goal of the Month is determined based on a fan vote on the Tottenham website.

이달의 골 주인공은 토트넘 홋스퍼 홈페이지의 팬 투표로 결정된다.

Keys was diagnosed with cerebral palsy after a premature birth and his parents were told that he would never be able to walk. Undeterred, the football-loving youngster spent years building up the strength in his legs until he could kick a ball, initially with the help of a walker and then later without one.

라일리는 예정보다 일찍 태어나면서 뇌성마비를 앓아 걸을 수 없다는 진단을 받았었다. 하지만 축구를 좋아했던 소년 라일리는 굴하지 않고 몇 년 간의 재활로 다리에 힘을 길러 보행 보조기 없이 축구공을 찰 수 있을 만큼 호전되었다.

After Keys' story went viral online, Tottenham players Ben Davies and Joe Rodon visited him at home. While playing football together, the three also FaceTimed Son, who's camera celebration has been adopted by Keys.

라일리의 사연이 알려지자, 토트넘의 벤 데이비스와 조 로든은 라일리의 집을 방문해 함께 축구를 하고 손흥민에서 영상통화를 걸기고 했다. 라일리는 12일 골을 넣은 이후 손흥민의 카메라 세러머니를 했다.

Following that visit, Keys was invited to take a penalty kick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during the May 12 London derby, with Jennings, the Tottenham goalkeeper from 1964 to 1977, between the posts. Keys beat his man, scoring the goal in front of a stadium full of cheering fans.

그 방문 이후, 라일리는 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 펼쳐진 런던 더비에서 토트넘에서 1964년부터 1977년까지 뛴 전설적인 골키퍼 팻 제닝스를 상대로 페널티 킥을 하게 되었다. 라일리는 환호하는 많은 팬들 앞에서 제닝스를 제치고 멋지게 득점에 성공했다.

While he missed out on the top spot, Son was responsible for three of the nine goals shortlisted for the prize. Having recently won the Premier League's Golden Boot, Son likely isn't too unhappy about dropping to second place in the Goal of the Month running.

손흥민이 이달의 골 주인공이 되지는 못했지만, 아홉개의 후보 중 세 개나 손흥민의 골이었다. 또, 최근에 프리미어 리그 골든 부츠를 수상했기에 이달의 골에서 2위에 오른 것은 손흥민에게 문제가 될 것으로 보이지 않는다.

Son is currently in Korea where he will be joining the national team for a series of friendlies. Once the international fixtures are out of the way, the rest of the Tottenham squad — sadly without Keys — will be joining Son here in Korea on tour in July.

손흥민은 현재 한국에 입국해 한국 대표팀과 함께 친선전을 치르고 있다. 대표팀 스케줄이 끝난 이후 7월에는 전체 토트넘 팀이 한국으로 올 계획이다. 아쉽게도 라일리는 그 팀에는 속하지 않을 것으로 보인다.