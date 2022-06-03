[THINK ENGLISH] 힘찬 강제추행 혐의로 수사중

힘찬 [뉴스1]

Kim Him-chan, known as Himchan of former boy band B.A.P, is again under police investigation for alleged sexual assault, while currently on trial for the same charges pressed in July 2018.

alleged: 혐의가 있는

sexual assault: 강제추행

on trial: 재판 중인

press charges: 기소하다

강제추행 혐의로 2심 재판 중인 아이돌 그룹 B.A.P 출신 힘찬이 또다시 같은 혐의로 경찰 수사를 받고 있다.

According to Yongsan Police Station on Thursday, the police recently received reports from two women claiming that Himchan groped them. The women allege that on April 17, Himchan groped them while he was drunk at a bar in Yongsan District, central Seoul.

grope: (몸을) 더듬다

26일 서울 용산경찰서에 따르면, 경찰은 최근 힘찬으로부터 강제추행을 당했다는 여성 2명의 신고를 접수했다. 여성들이 주장하길 4월 17일 서울 용산구의 한 주점에서 술에 취한 상태로 여성 2명을 성추행을 했다고 한다.

The two reported the incident to the police a few hours after it happened. The women claim that they saw Himchan for the fi rst time at the bar. While one woman was waiting for her dish, Himchan took her cellphone without consent, and when she protested, he allegedly wrapped his hands around her waist on the stairs outside. The other woman claims he groped her chest.

incident: 사건

claim: 주장하다

without consent: 승낙 없이

이들은 사건이 벌어지고 몇 시간 후 경찰서를 찾아 힘찬을 신고했다. 두 여성은 이 주점에서 힘찬을 처음 봤다고 전했다. 한 여성은 음식을 기다리던 중 힘찬이 휴대전화를 무단으로 가져갔다며, 이에 항의하자 그가 외부 계단에서 자신의 허리를 두손으로 감쌌다고 주장했다. 또 다른 여성은 힘찬이 가슴을 만진 느낌이 들었다고 하였다.

Himchan is currently going through a second trial for a separate groping case from July 2018, when he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 20s at a pension in Namyangju, Gyeonggi.

힘찬은 현재 다른 사건으로 파생된 강제추행 혐의로 2심 재판 중이다. 2018년 7월에 그는 경기도 남양주의 한 펜션에서 20대 여성을 추행한 혐의를 받고 있다.

He received a prison sentence of 10 months at the fi rst trial but was not detained. He made an appeal and was put on trial again. At his appeals trial on April 12, he admitted to the charges, which he had been denying up until that point.

prison sentence: 징역형

detained: 구속되다

appeal: 항소

admit: 인정하다

1심 재판에서 징역 10개월을 선고받았지만 구속은 되지 않았다. 이후 그는 1심 판결에 불복해 2심 재판으로 이어진 상황이다. 힘찬은 지난 4월 12일 열린 항소심 첫 재판에서 그동안 부인했던 강제추행 혐의를 모두 인정한 바 있다.

The singer was also indicted without detention under charges of drunk driving in October 2020. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station stated that Himchan hit a guardrail while driving near Hakdong intersection in Dosan-daero in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. His blood alcohol level was high enough for police to revoke his driver’s license.

indict without detention: 불구속 입건

blood alcohol level: 혈중알코올농도

revoke: 취소하다

또 힘찬은 2020년 10월 음주운전으로 불구속 입건되었다. 서울강남경찰서에 의하면, 당시 힘찬은 서울 강남 학동사거리 인근에서 음주운전을 하다 가드레일을 들이받은 사고를 냈다. 혈중알코올농도는 면호취소 수준이었다.

Himchan debuted as a member of B.A.P in 2012 with “Warrior,” but the group disbanded in February 2019.

힘찬은 2012년 B.A.P의 ‘워리어’로 데뷔하였지만, 그룹은 2019년 2월에 해체되었다.