[THINK ENGLISH] 세계 경기둔화에 한국 주식시장도 침체 … IPO 철회 잇달아

The Kospi fell to 2,550.08 points on May 12, down almost 20 percent on year. The May figure was the lowest since November in 2020. Kosdaq hit 831.59 points on May 10, down 16 percent on year. A contributing factor to the sluggish indexes is a...

Korean markets join global markets in decline, IPOs canceled

세계 경기둔화에 한국 주식시장도 침체 … IPO 철회 잇달아

Thursday, May 26, 2022

The Kospi fell to 2,550.08 points on May 12, down almost 20 percent on year. The May figure was the lowest since November in 2020. Kosdaq hit 831.59 points on May 10, down 16 percent on year.

지난 5월 12일 코스피는 2550.08로 지난해보다 거의 20%가 떨어졌다. 이 수치는 2020년 11월 이후 최저치였다. 코스닥은 지난 5월 10일 831.59를 기록했다. 이는 전년에 비해 16% 낮은 것이다.

A contributing factor to the sluggish indexes is a major selloff by foreign investors. Korea's stock market is vulnerable to selloffs by foreign investors as they flee to relative safe havens.

이렇게 부진한 지수는 외국인 투자자들이 팔아치웠기 때문이다. 한국 주식시장은 외국인 투자자들이 상대적으로 안전한 곳으로 옮겨가기 때문에 이에 취약하다.

Through May 25, foreign investors net sold 15.36 trillion won ($12.13 billion) worth of Korean stocks this year.

지난 5월 25일까지 외국인 투자자들은 올해 15조3600만원어치의 한국 주식을 팔아치웠다.

Foreign investors owned 27.6 percent of Korean stock, the lowest ratio since June 2009, according to the Korea Center for International Finance (KCIF). The selling spree was the strongest in Korea after only Taiwan and Turkey.

외국인 투자자들은 한국 주식의 27.6%를 소유하고 있다. 국제금융센터에 따르면 이는 2009년 6월 이후 가장 낮은 수준이다. 이같은 팔자 추세는 대만과 터키 이후 한국에서 가장 강도가 세다.

"Foreign investors actively sold electronics stocks as concerns about the IT industry rose," according to a KCIF report released on May 11.

국제금융센터가 지난 5월 11일 발간한 보고서에 따르면 “외국인 투자자들은 IT 산업에 대한 우려가 커지면서 전자업종 주식을 공격적으로 팔았다”.

In the Korean stock market, electronics, steel, shipbuilding and construction companies are disproportionally represented. They are 49 percent of the local securities market. Profits generated by these companies change rapidly depending on economic cycles, making Korea a less favorable market at times of economic slowdown and high inflation, according to the KCIF.

한국 주식시장에서 전자, 철강, 조선, 건설 업종이 차지하는 비중이 크다. 이 주식들은 한국 주식시장의 절반을 차지한다. 이 회사들로부터 나오는 수익은 경제 사이클에 따라 빠르게 변화한다. 이 때문에 경기가 둔화하거나 높은 인플레이션 상황에서 한국 시장은 매력이 덜한 시장이 된다는게 국제금융센터의 분석이다.

With the market weak, IPOs are being cancelled or delayed. Six companies have withdrawn their plans so far this year.

시장 상황이 악화하면서 기업공개(IPO)가 취소되거나 연기되고 있다. 올해 지금까지 6개 회사가 IPO 계획을 철회했다.

They are: SK shieldus, SK Square's security subsidiary, One store, Hyundai Engineering, Voronoi, Daemyoung Energy and Tailim Paper.

SK스퀘어의 보안 자회사인 SK쉴더스, 원스토어, 현대엔지니어링, 보로노이, 대명에너지, 태림페이퍼다.

Volatile markets and poor sentiment led to weak demand from investors, causing the price to be too low, they argued.

이들은 시장 변동성과 저조한 투자심리 때문에 가격이 너무 낮다고 주장한다.

Lee Jae-hwan, CEO of One store, an app store operator that is 47.5 percent owned by SK Square, had insisted that "there is no withdrawal plan for the company." But the company ended up withdrawing the plan, citing "the difficulty for the company to be valued properly.“

SK스퀘어가 주식의 47.5%를 소유하고 있는 원스토어 이재환 대표는 “상장 철회 계획이 없다”고 말했었다. 하지만 결국 “적정 기업 가치를 인정받기 어려워서 철회한다”고 밝혔다.

"IPO market size was a record high in 2021," said Cho Chang-min, a research assistant at Yuanta Securities. "The simple reason behind the declining attractiveness of the IPO this year is the sluggish stock prices of newly listed companies.“

유안타증권 조장민 연구원은 “2021년 기업공개 시장 규모는 역대 최대였다”며 “올해 IPO의 매력이 떨어진 이유는 단순히 새롭게 상장한 기업들의 부진한 주가”라고 말했다.

LG Energy Solution is down more than 30 percent since it was listed in January. Krafton, a game developer, is down around 55 percent from the peak and is currently trading at around half the IPO price.

LG에너지솔루션은 지난 1월 상장 이후 30퍼센트 이상 떨어졌다. 게임업체 크래프톤은 최고점 대비 55% 하락했고 기업공개 당시 상장 가격의 반 정도에서 거래되고 있다.