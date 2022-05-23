[THINK ENGLISH] 게리 네빌, 손흥민 올 시즌 최우수 선수로 선정

토트넘 홋스퍼 손흥민이 15일 번리와의 경기를 마친 뒤 환호하고 있다. [로이터/ 연합]

British football pundit Gary Neville picked Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min as his best player of the season on Monday, arguing that Son doesn't get the credit he deserves despite being just one goal behind Liverpool's Mohammad Salah on the top...

Gary Neville picks Son Heung-min as best player of the season

게리 네빌, 손흥민 올 시즌 최우수 선수로 선정

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Thursday, May 18, 2021

British football pundit Gary Neville picked Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min as his best player of the season on Monday, arguing that Son doesn't get the credit he deserves despite being just one goal behind Liverpool's Mohammad Salah on the top scorer table.

pundit: 전문가

credit: 칭찬, 인정

영국 축구 전문가 게리 네빌은 16일 토트넘 홋스퍼의 손흥민을 올 시즌 최고의 선수로 선정했다. 리버풀의 모하메드 살라보다 단 한골 뒤지고 있음에도 불구하고 손흥민이 그만큼의 대접을 받지 못하고 있다고 덧붙였다.

"One goal off Mo Salah playing for a team that is completely different in style, that's not as good," Neville, a former Manchester United and England defender, said, referring to Tottenham's ability as a team. "Everybody loves him. I think he could play for any team in the world. Any club in Europe would take him.

former: 예전의, 과거의

맨체스터 유나이티드의 영국 수비수 출신 네빌은 토트넘과 손흥민에 대해 “리버풀과 수준이 낮고 완전히 다른 스타일을 가진 팀에서 모하메드 살라랑 한 골차밖에 나지 않는다”고 말하며 “모두가 그를 사랑한다. 나는 그가 세계 어느 팀에서도 뛸 수 있다고 생각한다. 유럽의 어느 팀이든 그를 데려가고 싶어할 것”이라고 덧붙였다.

"Son does not get the recognition he deserves. For what he has done consistently, 21 goals, one off Salah in a team that is nowhere near as good, where he doesn't get the service, I think he just deserves a mention really."

recognition: 인정

consistently: 지속적으로

그는 손흥민에 대해서는 특히나 “손흥민은 그가 꾸준히 발휘하는 실력에 비해 인정을 못 받고 있는것 같다”고 말했다. “21골, 그러니까 리버풀보다 더 못한 팀에서 살라만큼을 도움을 받지 못하는데, 살라보다 한 골 적게 득점을 한 것만으로 손흥민은 정말 언급할 가치가 있다”고 극찬했다.

Neville backed Son while discussing his top team of the season on Sky Sports show "Monday Night Football" alongside former Liverpool and England star Jamie Carragher. Both pundits picked a top player — Carragher chose Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne — as well as picking a team of the season.

back(v.): 지지하다

네빌은 전 리버풀 선수이자 영국의 스타 제이미 캐러거와 함께 스카이 스포츠의 “먼데이 나이트 풋볼”에서 선수와 4-3-3 포메이션에 맞춰 올 시즌 베스트 11의 선수를 뽑는 과정에서 손흥민에 대한 지지를 보냈다. 두 전문가 모두 시즌 최고의 선수를 뽑았는데, 캐러거는 맨체스터 시티의 케빈 더브라위너를 뽑았다.

Son, along with playmaking partner Harry Kane, made it into both Neville and Carragher's teams, as did Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City.

손흥민, 그리고 손흥민의 득점 파트너 해리 케인 둘 다 네빌과 캐러거의 베스트 11에 선정되었으며 살라, 알리송 그리고 리버풀의 버질 반 다이크, 맨 시티의 더브라위너 그리고 맨 시티의 베르나르두 실바까지 선정되었다.

With one game left to play this season, Son currently sits in second place in the Premier League goal scorer ranking with 21 goals, one behind Salah's 22.

올 시즌 단 한 경기를 남겨두고 있는 손흥민은 현재 살라의 22골에 1골 뒤진 21골로 프리미어 득점 순위 2위에 올라있다.

As well as setting a new personal best for number of goals scored in a single season, Son is set to become Tottenham's top scorer for the first time in his career. Harry Kane, who has held that title for the last seven seasons, follows in second place with 16 goals.

손흥민은 이미 자신의 한 시즌 최다 득점 신기록을 세웠을 뿐만 아니라, 생애 처음으로 토트넘 득점왕이 될 예정이다. 지난 일곱 시즌 토트넘 득점왕 해리 케인이 16골로 토트넘 2위를 달리고 있다.