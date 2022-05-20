3 읽는 중

[THINK ENGLISH] 르세라핌, 케이팝 걸그룹 데뷔앨범 판매량 신기록 세워

중앙일보

입력 2022.05.20 10:00

Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

걸그룹 르세라핌 [쏘스뮤직]

Le Sserafim set a new record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album sales, according to Source Music and Hanteo Chart on Monday. Le Sserafim’s debut EP “Fearless” which dropped on May 2 sold 307,450 copies in the past week, the most for any debuting...

Le Sserafim sets record for K-pop girl group’s debut album sales

르세라핌, 케이팝 걸그룹 데뷔앨범 판매량 신기록 세워

Korea JoongAng Daily 15면 기사

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Le Sserafim set a new record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album sales, according to Source Music and Hanteo Chart on Monday.

set a new record: 신기록을 세우다

sales: 판매량, 매출

걸그룹 르세라핌이 케이팝 걸그룹 데뷔앨범으로는 판매량 신기록을 세웠다고 쏘스뮤직과 한터차트가 9일 밝혔다.

Le Sserafim’s debut EP “Fearless” which dropped on May 2 sold 307,450 copies in the past week, the most for any debuting girl group in terms of first week sales.

fearless: 두려움을 모르는, 용감한

in terms of ~: ~면에서

5월 2일 발매된 르세라핌의 데뷔 미니앨범 “Fearless”는 지난 한 주간 30만 7450장을 판매하며, 새로 데뷔하는 걸그룹의 발매 후 첫 주 판매량으로는 가장 높은 수치를 기록했다.

It sold 176,861 copies on the first day alone, which also set a new record for first-day sales for a female group’s debut.

alone: 단독으로

female: 여성(의)

1일차에만 17만6861장을 판매하며 새로 데뷔하는 걸그룹의 첫 날 판매량 역시 갱신했다.

One of this year’s most-anticipated K-pop debuts, Le Sserafim is produced by Source Music, a label under K-pop powerhouse HYBE known for boy band BTS.

anticipated: 기대하던, 대망의

known for ~: ~로 알려진

르세라핌은 올해 가장 많은 기대를 받아온 데뷔 팀 중 하나로, 방탄소년단으로 알려진 대형기획사 하이브 산하의 쏘스뮤직 소속이다.

[중략]

Only five other K-pop girl groups — Blackpink, Red Velvet, IZ*ONE, IVE and Twice — have sold over 300,000 copies in the first week of their music's  release. Le Sserafim is the first to reach that number with its debut release.

reach: ~에 도달하다, 닿다

첫 주 판매량 30만장 이상을 기록한 걸그룹은 르세라핌 외에 블랙핑크, 레드벨벳, 아이즈원, 아이브, 트와이스 다섯 팀 뿐이며, 데뷔앨범으로 이를 달성한 팀은 르세라핌이 최초이다.

BY HALEY YANG [yang.hyunjoo@joongang.co.kr]
