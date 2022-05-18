[THINK ENGLISH] 치솟는 에너지 가격…‘퍼펙스 스톰’이 온다

서울의 한 다세대주택의 전기계량기 모습. [뉴스1]

Energy prices are soaring due to war and a disrupted energy supply chain. Prices of crude oil and even cheap energy sources like coal have increased sharply.

Perfect storm for an escalation in energy prices

치솟는 에너지 가격…‘퍼펙스 스톰’이 온다

Friday, May 13, 2022

perfect storm: 두 가지 이상의 악재가 동시에 발생해 그 영향력이 더욱 커지는 현상

escalation: 증가

disrupt: 방해하다

supply chain: 공급망

crude oil: 원유

coal: 석탄

에너지 가격이 전쟁과 에너지 공급망의 붕괴로 인해 치솟고 있다. 원유 가격과 석탄처럼 값싼 에너지원의 가격도 가파르게 오르고 있다.

The system market price(SMP), the cost of producing 1 kilowatt hour of electricity, reached 202.11 won ($0.16) last month, 2.6 times higher than a year earlier, according to the Electric Power Statistics Information System.

system market price(SMP): 전력도매가격

electricity: 전기



전력통계시스템에 따르면 전력도매가격(SMP)은 킬로와트시(kWh)당 202.11원을 기록했다. 지난해 같은 달에 비해 2.6% 오른 것이다.

The Korea Power Electric Corporation(Kepco) purchases electricity from generators based on this pricing system.

generator: 발전기



한국전력(Kepco)은 이 가격 시스템에 따라 발전 회사들로부터 전기를 사들인다.

The SMP surpassed the 100-won per kilowatt hour level last October as demand for heating increased, which then sharply increased to 197.32 won per kilowatt hour in February after Russia invaded Ukraine.

invade: 침략하다



난방 수요가 늘기 시작한 지난해 10월 kWh당 100원을 넘김 SMP는 지난 2월 러시아의 우크라이나 침공까지 겹치면서 197.32원/kWh까지 급등했다.

A rise in the cost of relatively cheap energy sources such as bituminous coal contributed to the surging SMP.

bituminous coal: 유연탄



유연탄처럼 상대적으로 값싼 에너지원의 가격 상승세도 전력가격 상승을 부추겼다.

Bituminous coal produced in Kalimantan increased by 124 percent to 199.48 dollars per ton from last Jan. 1 to May 6. During the same period, the price of Australian bituminous coal increased by 365 percent from 108.35 dollars to 503.94 dollars, according to Korea Mineral Resource Information Service.

mineral resource: 광물자원



칼리만탄 산 유연탄 가격은 t당 199.48달러로 지난 1~6월보다 124% 상승했다. 같은 기간 호주산 유연탄 가격도 108.35달러에서 t당 503.94달러로 365% 올랐다.

Disruptions in the supply chain fanned the price increases.

fan: 거세게 하다, 부채질하다



공급망 붕괴는 가격 상승을 부채질했다.

Production of bituminous coal had been already fallen due to countries’ implementation of eco-friendly policies. The supply shrunk even more as Russia, the main coal producer, invaded Ukraine and Indonesia banned coal exports.

implementation: 시행



유연탄 생산은 각국의 친환경 정책이 시행되면서 이미 감소해 왔다. 주요 석탄 생산국인 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공하고 인도네시아가 석탄 수출을 금지하면서 공급은 더욱 줄었다.

The average unit price calculated by Kepco when purchasing electricity produced from bituminous coal was 162.1 won per kilowatt hour last month, a 97 percent increase from last April, and the highest since 2002.

한전이 유연탄으로 생산한 전기를 사들일 때 정산해준 지난달의 평균 단가(162.1원/kWh)는 지난해 4월에 비해 97% 급등했고, 2002년 이후 최고였다.

As energy prices are increasing, analysts say Kepco will face a loss of 17.5 trillion won this year, three times higher than last year’s 5.9 trillion won, according to FnGuide.

loss: 손실, 적자



에너지 가격이 상승하면서 한전은 올해 17조5000억원의 적자를 보게될 것이라고 금융정보업체 에프앤가이드는 전망했다. 이는 지난해 적자 5조9000억원의 3배 수준이다.

Kepco has issued corporate bonds worth over 13 trillion won to make up for losses this year, exceeding last year’s 11.7 trillion won.

corporate bonds: 회사채

make up for: 보전하다



한전은 적자를 보전하기 위해 올해 13조원이 넘는 채권을 발행했다. 이는 지난해 11조7000억원을 넘어서는 규모다.

“It is difficult to find cheap fuels as prices of relatively inexpensive sources such as coal have increased,” said Yoo Seung-hoon, a Seoul National University of Science and Technology professor of energy policy.

inexpensive: 비싸지 않은



유승훈 서울과기대 에너지정책학과 교수는 “상대적으로 비싸지 않은 석탄까지 상승하면서 더 이상 싼 연료를 찾기 어렵게 됐다”고 말했다.

“If geopolitical issues such as war are not resolved, we might go beyond an oil crisis and eventually experience an energy crisis.”

geopolitical: 지정학적인

resolve: 해소되다

energy crisis: 에너지 위기

그는 “전쟁 같은 지정학적인 변수가 해결되지 않으면 오일 쇼크를 넘어 에너지 쇼크를 경험할 수 있다”고 말했다.