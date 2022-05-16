[THINK ENGLISH] SK 서울 나이츠, 5년 만 챔피언결정전 우승, 창단 첫 통합 우승

서울 SK나이츠 선수들이 10일 잠실학생체육관에서 KBL 챔피언십 우승을 확정 지은 이후 환호하고 있다. [뉴스1]

The SK Seoul Knights clinched their first Championship title in five years Tuesday evening, marking the first time the Seoul club has won both the regular season and the Championship title.

SK 서울 나이츠, 5년 만 챔피언결정전 우승, 창단 첫 통합 우승

Thursday, May 12, 2022

clinch: 성사시키다, 이뤄 내다

regular season: 정규시즌

SK 서울 나이츠는 10일 5년 만의 첫 챔피언결정전 우승과 창단 첫 통합 우승이라는 기록을 달성했다.

The Knights beat Anyang Korea Ginseng Corporation 86-62 in the fifth match of the best-of-seven playoffs on Sunday.

best-of-seven: 7선 4승제

10일 SK는 KGC를 상대로 한 7선 4승제 플레이오프 다섯번 째 경기에서 86-62로 승리를 했다.

The last time the Knights won the Championship was in the 2017-18 season when they finished the regular season runners-up.

runner-up: 2위, 준우승

SK의 마지막 챔피언십 우승은 2017-18 시즌이었는데, 당시에는 2위로 정규시즌을 마무리 했었다.

The Knights have now won four matches against Anyang in the best-of-seven playoffs. The Knights beat Anyang 90-79 at home on May 2 then beat them again at home on May 4. Anyang won 81-72 on Friday at Anyang Gymnasium in Anyang, Gyeonggi but lost Sunday's match 94-79 at the same venue.

venue: 장소

SK는 안양을 상대로 5경기 만에 4경기를 이기면서 플레이오프에서 승리했다. 5월 2일 안양을 상대로 90-79로 홈에서 첫 승리를 했고, 5월 4일 홈에서 두번째 승리릏 했다. 안양에서 열린 어웨이에서는 안양아 81-72로 한 경기를 이겼지만, 곧 바로 이어진 다음 어웨이에서는 서울이 94-79로 우승했다.

Kim Sun-hyung of the SK Seoul Knights won the MVP award, receiving 66 out of the 95 media votes.

SK의 김선형이 기자단 투표 95표 중 66표를 얻으면서 MVP로 선정되었다.

The Knights ended the regular season top of the standings with 40 wins and 14 losses, three wins more than runners-up Suwon KT Sonicboom. Anyang KGC finished the season in third with 32 wins and 22 losses.

SK는 정규 시즌 역시 40승 14패로 1위로 마무리했었다. 2위 수원 KT보다 3승이 더 많았다. 안양은 정규시즌 32승 22 패로 3위를 기록했다.

Despite dropping out on the Championship title, this is the second year in a row that Anyang have advanced to the Championship series. Last season, Anyang took home the KBL Championship title on May 9, winning the first four matches of the best-of-seven series against the 2020-21 regular season winner Jeonju.

drop out: 빠지다, 떨어져 나가다

안양이 챔피언십 타이틀 방어에 실패하기는 했지만, 안양은 2년 연속 챔피언십 플레이오프에 진출하는 쾌거를 이루어냈다. 지난 시즌 안양은 정규시즌 우승팀 전주를 상대로 챔피언십 플레이오프 네 경기를 연속 이기면서 챔피언십 타이틀을 따낸 바 있다.

Anyang last year became the first champion to be crowned in two years as the KBL decided in March 2020 to cancel the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs due to safety concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

crown: 왕관을 씌우다, 왕위에 앉히다

KBL이 2020년에 남은 정규시즌과 챔피언십 플레이오프를 코로나 19로 인해 취소하면서 2021년 당시 안양은 2년만에 나온 챔피언십 우승팀이 되었었다.