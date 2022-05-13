[THINK ENGLISH] 뉴욕 멧갈라에서 정호연과 NCT의 쟈니가 한국을 대표하다

왼쪽부터 엠마 스톤, 니콜라스 제스키에르 그리고 정호연이 월요일 2022년 5월 2일 뉴욕의 멧 갈라 행사에 참석한다.

뉴욕 멧갈라에서 정호연과 NCT의 쟈니가 한국을 대표하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Model-turned actor Hoyeon and boy band NCT's Johnny represented Korea at "fashion's biggest night out" on Monday.

represent: 대표하다

night out: 야간 행사

모델에서 배우가 된 정호연과 보이 밴드 NCT의 쟈니는 월요일 “패션의 가장 큰 야간 행사”에서 한국을 대표했다.

Hoyeon, originally a fashion model, rocketed to international fame last year through her role as Kang Sae-byeok in the hit Netflix series "Squid Game."

originally: 원래, 본래

rocket to: ~로 벼락 출세하다

role: 역할

정호연은 원래 패션 모델이었으며 작년에 넷플릭스 시리즈 “오징어 게임”에서 강새벽 역으로 국제적으로 벼락 출세했다.

She was seen on the red carpet with actor Emma Stone and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière.

그녀는 레드카펫에서 배우 엠마 스톤과 패션 디자이너 니콜라스 제스키에르와 함께 모습으 들어냈다.

Johnny of boy band NCT attended the Met Gala on Monday as the only K-pop act at the event.

attend: 참여하다, 참석하다

only: 유일한

act: 공연자, 그룹

보이밴드 NCT의 쟈니도 월요일에 멧 갈라에 유일한 케이팝 그룹 멤버로 참석했다.

Johnny, also known as Johnny Suh, showed up to the red carpet with fashion designer Peter Do, who designed the K-pop star’s outfit according to this year’s dress code: Gilded Glamour.

also known as: ~로도 알려져 있다

dress code: 드레스 코드

gilded: 도금으로 된

glamour: (영국식; 미국식은 glamor) 화려함

쟈니는 쟈니 서로도 알려져 있으며 레드카펫에 패션 디자이너 피터 도와 함께 모습을 드러냈다. 피터 도는 쟈니의 옷을 이번 연도 드레스 코드인 “도금 시대”에 걸맞게 디자인했다.

“Johnny” and “Met Gala” became the top two trending keywords on Twitter in 40 nations.

trending: 유행하는

keyword: 검색어

“쟈니”와 “멧 갈라”는 40개국 트위터에서 실시간 검색어 1, 2위를 기록했다.

(후략)