[THINK ENGLISH] 세포라 코리아, 2년 연속 적자…명동점도 문 닫아

Sephora Korea fails to find beauty in 2nd straight year of deficit

세포라 코리아, 2년 연속 적자…명동점도 문 닫아

Thursday, April 27, 2022

Sephora Korea recorded a deficit for two consecutive years. There is speculation that the company may even retreat from Korea as the global beauty shop had a hard time getting settled in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s failure to keep up with the domestic beauty industry trends.

deficit: 적자

consecutive: 연이은

speculation: 추측, 짐작

retreat: 철수

get settled: 정착하다, 자리잡다

세포라 코리아가 2년 연속 적자를 기록했다. 코로나19 팬데믹으로 어려움을 겪은 데다 국내 화장품 시장 트렌드를 따라가지 못했기 때문이라는 분석이 나온다.

According to data from the Financial Supervisory Service, Sephora Korea recorded 12.4 billion won ($9.8 million) in sales last year, a 12.7 percent decrease from 14.2 billion won in 2020. The company’s operating loss was recorded at 14.2 billion won. Founded in 1970 by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy Group (LVMH), the company operates over 2,700 stores in 35 countries and is tied for the highest market share along with Ulta Beauty.

Financial Supervisory Service: 금융감독원(FSS)

operating loss: 영업 손실

be tied for ~: 공동 ~위에 오르다

market share: 시장 점유율

금융감독원 전자공시에 따르면 세포라 코리아는 지난해 124억원의 매출을 기록했다. 이는 2020년 매출 142억원에 비해 12.7% 감소한 것이다. 이 회사의 영업 손실은 142억원이었다. LVMH그룹이 1970년 설립한 이 회사는 세계 35개국에 2700개 이상의 매장을 운영하고 있으며 울타 뷰티와 더불어 가장 큰 시장 점유율을 갖고 있다.

In October 2019, Sephora Korea opened its first store at the Parnas Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, and later opened five additional stores including one in the tourism hot spot of Myeong-dong in central Seoul. However, the Myeong-dong branch ended up closing this January as the number of tourists had significantly dropped due to the pandemic. Sephora Korea had initially announced plans to open 14 new stores including an online shop by the end of this year, but this now seems very unlikely.

tourism hot spot: 유명 관광지

significantly: 상당히 크게, 의미 있게

unlikely: ~할 것 같지 않은, 예상 밖의

2019년 10월 세포라는 강남의 파르나스몰에 첫 번째 매장을 열었으며, 이후 유명 관광지인 명동을 포함 5개의 매장을 더 오픈했다. 하지만 명동점은 코로나19 때문에 관광객의 수가 크게 줄어들면서 지난 1월 문을 닫았다. 세포라 코리아는 처음엔 올해 말까지 온라인 스토어를 포함해 14개의 신규 매장을 오픈하겠다는 계획을 밝혔지만 현재로선 거의 불가능해 보인다.

Sephora had previously shut down its business in Japan, two years after launching its first store in the country in 1999. In 2010, the company also retreated from Hong Kong after first opening in 2008.

shut down: 문을 닫다

1999년 일본 시장에 진출했던 세포라는 진출 2년 만에 사업을 접은 바 있다. 2008년 홍콩에서도 성과를 내지 못하고 2010년 철수했다.

Following its first launch in Korea, Sephora’s marketing strategy focused more on lip, eye and cheek cosmetics, which backfired once people started wearing masks a few months later due to the pandemic. Sephora isn’t the only cosmetics company struggling in the country.

backfire: 역효과를 내다

한국에 진출한 이후 세포라의 마케팅 전략은 입술과 눈, 볼 등 색조화장에 초점을 맞췄다. 하지만 몇 달 후 이 전략은 코로나19 때문에 사람들이 마스크를 쓰기 시작하면서 역효과를 냈다. 세포라는 한국에서 고전하고 있는 유일한 뷰티 편집숍은 아니다.

Health and beauty shops such as Boots, LOHB’s and Lalavla also mostly scaled back their business or retreated from the country due to low profitability during the same time frame.

scale back: 축소하다

profitability: 수익성

부츠, 롭스, 랄라블라 같은 헬스앤뷰티 편집숍들이 같은 기간 수익성 악화로 사업을 축소하거나 한국에서 철수했다.

Experts say the unsuccessful performance of these companies is due to Korean consumers’ tendency to visit CJ's Olive Young, the most popular health and beauty shop in Korea, for cheaper cosmetics and department stores for high-end beauty products.

tendency: 성향, 기질

전문가들은 이 기업들이 성공하지 못한 것은 저렴한 화장품은 가장 인기있는 헬스앤뷰티숍인 CJ 올리브영에 가서 사고, 고급 화장품은 백화점 매장을 찾는 한국 소비자들의 특성 때문이라고 말한다.

Companies failing to differentiate themselves from other beauty platforms is another possible reason. Experts also say Sephora needs to have a better understanding of the Korean cosmetics market.

differentiate: 차별화하다

다른 뷰티 플랫폼들과의 차별화에 성공하지 못한 것도 실패의 이유 하나일 것이다. 전문가들은 세포라가 한국 화장품 시장을 더 잘 이해할 필요도 있었다고 말한다.

“The Korean cosmetics market is referred to as an innovative market globally,” said Jin Jeong-im, a beauty consultant. “Sephora failed in meeting Korean consumers’ expectations in terms of differentiating its products and operating both online and offline shops.”

진정임 뷰티 전문 컨설턴트는 “한국은 글로벌 화장품 시장에서 이미 혁신 시장으로 분류된다”며 “세포라는 상품의 차별성이나 온오프라인 전략 등에서 한국 소비자들의 기대 수준에 못 미쳤다”고 말했다.