[THINK ENGLISH] 카타르 추첨 결과, 2002년 한일 월드컵의 기억을 불러오다

Qatar draw brings up ghosts of World Cups past

카타르 추첨 결과, 2002년 한일 월드컵의 기억을 불러오다

Korea landed in Group H in the draw for the 2022 Qatar World Cup last week, leaving the Taeguk Warriors with some serious competition in the form of Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

Wednesday, April 6, 2021

draw: 추첨

한국은 지난 2일 2022 카타르 월드컵 조 추첨에서 포르투갈, 우루과이 그리고 가나가 속해 치열한 경쟁이 펼쳐질 것으로 예상되는 H조에 배정되었다.

That Korea faces a tough lineup at the World Cup doesn't come as a huge surprise — at world No. 29, Korea were always going to be pitted against two stronger teams — but world No. 8 Portugal and No. 13 Uruguay do pose an especially difficult challenge, while the scrappy world No. 60 Ghana shouldn't be underestimated.

pit against: ~와 맞붙이다, ~에 대항하게 하다

underestimate: 과소평가

한국은 세계 랭킹 29위로서 사실 어느 조에 속하게 되더라도 치열한 경쟁을 펼칠 것이었지만, 세계 랭킹 8위 포르투갈과 13위 우루과이는 한국에게 특히나 어려운 도전이 될 전망이며, 60위 가나 역시 과소평가할 대상이 아니다.

The draw against Portugal is the most interesting. The two teams have World Cup history, both competing in Group D at the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, where Korea beat Portugal in the final game of the group stage to knock them out of the competition.

포르투갈과 같은 조에 속했다는 점이 가장 흥미로운데, 한국과 포르투갈 두 팀은 과거 2002년 한일월드컵 D조에서 경쟁한 바 있기 때문이다. 당시에 한국이 조별 리그 마지막 경기에서 포르투갈을 꺾으면서 포르투갈은 월드컵 여정을 끝내야만 했다.

Korean national football team head coach Paulo Bento, who will manage Korea in Qatar, was part of that losing Portuguese squad at the 2002 World Cup.

카타르 월드컵에서 한국 대표팀을 진두지휘할 파울루 벤투 감독은 2002년 한국에게 패한 당시 포르투갈 대표팀의 멤버였다.

Korea beat Portugal 1-0 at Incheon Munhak Stadium in Incheon to end the European side's World Cup dreams on July 14, 2002, with a young Park Ji-sung scoring the winner in the 70th minute.

한국은 2002년 7월 14일 인천 문학 경기장에서 포르투갈을 상대로 후반 25분에 박지성이 쐐기골을 넣으며 1-0로 승리했다.

Bento, a defensive midfielder, was tasked with the job of marking Park, an up-and-coming star who would go on to join Manchester United three years later. Park scored, and Bento never played a game for Portugal again.

당시 수비형 미드필더였던 벤투는 당시 떠오르는 스타였던 박지성을 집중 마크하는 임무를 맡았을 테다. 박지성은 결국 골을 넣었고, 벤투는 그 이후 포르투갈 대표팀에서 경기를 뛰지 않았다.

After retiring in 2004, Bento went on to coach the Portuguese national football team from 2010 to 2014, leading his home country through the 2012 Euros and the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

2004년 은퇴 이후, 벤투 감독은 2010년부터 2014년까지 포르투갈 축구 국가대표팀 감독을 맡았고 UEFA 유로 2012와 2014 브라질 월드컵에서 포르투갈을 승리로 이끌었다.

This time around, Bento will be hoping for a repeat of that 2002 match — although this time he'll be standing outside the other dugout.

dugout: 야구장에 마련된 감독의 대기석

벤투는 이번에는 경기장 밖에서 2002년 경기의 재연을 바랄 것이다.

Statistically, Korea has a better chance of beating Portugal this year than they did in 2002. Korea entered the Korea-Japan World Cup ranked at No. 40 in the world to Portugal's No. 5, a dramatically worse draw than No. 29 to No. 8. Of course, the Taeguk Warriors had the home field advantage on their side in 2002, but both teams are likely to be equally out of their depth in the Doha sun this year.

statistically: 통계적으로

out of one’s depth: 어려운 상황에 처해 능력이 못 미치는

통계상으로 한국은 2002년보다 올해 포르투갈을 이길 가능성이 더 높다. 한국은 2002년 한일 월드컵을 40위로 출전해 세계 5위 포르투갈을 극적으로 이겼다. 현재 한국은 세계 29위로 올라왔고 포르투갈은 세계 8위이다. 물론, 2002년에 한국이 홈필드 우위를 점하기는 했지만, 올해는 양 팀 모두 홈그라운드 이점 없이 뜨거운 도하 태양 아래에서 경기를 펼쳐야 한다.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will kick off on Nov. 21 in Doha, with Korea's first game against Uruguay on Nov. 24. Korea will then face Ghana on Nov. 28, before once again rounding out the group stage with a game against Portugal on Dec. 2.

카타르 월드컵은 도하에서 11월 21일 시작하며, 한국은 11월 24일 우루과이를 첫 상대로 만난다. 11월 28일에 가나전이 열리며, 12월 2일 조별 리그 마지막 경기에서 포르투갈을 상대한다.