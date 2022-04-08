1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 샤이니 온유 다음달 새로운 EP 공개

중앙일보

입력 2022.04.08 10:06

Think English

Think English’ 외 더 많은 상품도 함께 구독해보세요.

도 함께 구독하시겠어요?

Think English 다른 기사

SHINee member Onew will be releasing a solo album in April according to SM Entertainment on Tuesday. [ILGAN SPORTS]

SHINee member Onew will be releasing a solo album in April according to SM Entertainment on Tuesday. [ILGAN SPORTS]

SM엔터테인먼트에 따르면 샤이니 멤버 온유는 4월에 솔로 앨범을 발매한다. [일간스포츠]

Boy band SHINee member Onew will be returning to the K-pop scene next month with a solo EP, according to his agency SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

SHINee's Onew to drop solo EP next month

샤이니 온유 다음달 새로운 EP 공개

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Boy band SHINee member Onew will be returning to the K-pop scene next month with a solo EP, according to his agency SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

according to: …에 따르면

K-pop scene: 가요계

EP: extended play의 약자. 보통 2곡 이상이면서 정규앨범보다는 곡 수가 적은 앨범 형태를 말한다. 우리나라에서 불리는 “미니앨범”과 비슷한 개념이다.

보이 밴드 샤이니 멤버 온유가 다음 달 솔로 EP로 가요계로 돌아온다고 소속사 SM 엔터테인먼트가 화요일에 밝혔다.

Titled "Dice," the six-track EP will drop April 11 at 6 p.m.

drop: 발매되다

"Dice"라는 제목으로, 6곡이 담긴 EP는 4월 11일 오후 6시에 발매된다.

Onew's new music comes after three years and four months, since the release of his first solo EP "Voice" (2018).

release: 발매

온유의 새로운 음악은 그의 첫 번째 솔로 EP "Voice" (2018)의 발매 이후 3년 4개월 만에 나온 것이다.

Onew debuted in 2008 as the leader of SHINee, which has released hits including “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Lucifer” (2010) and “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012).

include: 포함하다


온유는 "Ring Ding Dong" (2009년), "Lucifer" (2010년), "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" (2012년) 등을 포함한 히트곡을 발표한 샤이니의 리더로 2008년에 데뷔했다.

Onew has also made music for several original soundtracks such as "Blue" for tvN drama "High Class" (2021) and "Mind Warning" for JTBC drama "Love and Weather" (2022).

several: 몇몇의

original soundtrack: 우리나라에서는 OST로 불린다

온유는 또한 tvN 드라마 "하이 클래스" (2021)의 "Blue"와 JTBC 드라마 "기상청 사람들" (2022)의 "마음주의보"와 같은 몇몇 OST의 음악을 제작한 바 있다.

In May, Onew is set to star in the coming-of-age romantic musical "Midnight Sun." He was part of the musical's 2021 cast.

coming-of-age: 성장

romantic: 낭만적인, 로맨스

오는 5월에 온유는 성인 로맨틱 뮤지컬 "태양의 노래"에 출연할 예정이다. 그는 이 뮤지컬의 2021년 출연진 중 한 명이다.

SHINee is a four-member boy group with members Taemin, Minho, Key and Onew that debuted in 2008.

debut: 데뷔

샤이니는 2008년에 데뷔한 4인조 남성그룹으로 태민, 민호, 키 그리고 온유로 구성되어 있다.

이 뉴스, 영어로 하면? 'Think English'
대한민국 대표 영어 신문, '코리아중앙데일리'의 주요 영어뉴스를 원문과 한글 번역으로 소개해 드립니다. 2000년부터 뉴욕타임스와 제휴하고 있는 코리아중앙데일리의 고품격 뉴스와 함께 뉴스와 영어 학습 모두 잡아보세요.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Think English

여러분이 보는 뉴스, 이제 영어로 만나보세요!

Innovation Lab

침대 회사가 왜 삼겹살 수세미를 팔지?

침대 회사가 왜 삼겹살 수세미를 팔지?

Posted by 시몬스

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

Posted by 불가리

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

Posted by 청담러닝-CMS에듀

이젠 아프다고 말해요

이젠 아프다고 말해요

Posted by 대웅제약

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

Posted by 더존비즈온

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

Posted by CJ제일제당