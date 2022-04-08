[THINK ENGLISH] 샤이니 온유 다음달 새로운 EP 공개

SM엔터테인먼트에 따르면 샤이니 멤버 온유는 4월에 솔로 앨범을 발매한다. [일간스포츠]

Boy band SHINee member Onew will be returning to the K-pop scene next month with a solo EP, according to his agency SM Entertainment on Tuesday.

SHINee's Onew to drop solo EP next month

샤이니 온유 다음달 새로운 EP 공개

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

according to: …에 따르면

K-pop scene: 가요계

EP: extended play의 약자. 보통 2곡 이상이면서 정규앨범보다는 곡 수가 적은 앨범 형태를 말한다. 우리나라에서 불리는 “미니앨범”과 비슷한 개념이다.

보이 밴드 샤이니 멤버 온유가 다음 달 솔로 EP로 가요계로 돌아온다고 소속사 SM 엔터테인먼트가 화요일에 밝혔다.

Titled "Dice," the six-track EP will drop April 11 at 6 p.m.

drop: 발매되다

"Dice"라는 제목으로, 6곡이 담긴 EP는 4월 11일 오후 6시에 발매된다.

Onew's new music comes after three years and four months, since the release of his first solo EP "Voice" (2018).

release: 발매

온유의 새로운 음악은 그의 첫 번째 솔로 EP "Voice" (2018)의 발매 이후 3년 4개월 만에 나온 것이다.

Onew debuted in 2008 as the leader of SHINee, which has released hits including “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Lucifer” (2010) and “Sherlock (Clue + Note)” (2012).

include: 포함하다



온유는 "Ring Ding Dong" (2009년), "Lucifer" (2010년), "Sherlock (Clue + Note)" (2012년) 등을 포함한 히트곡을 발표한 샤이니의 리더로 2008년에 데뷔했다.

Onew has also made music for several original soundtracks such as "Blue" for tvN drama "High Class" (2021) and "Mind Warning" for JTBC drama "Love and Weather" (2022).

several: 몇몇의

original soundtrack: 우리나라에서는 OST로 불린다

온유는 또한 tvN 드라마 "하이 클래스" (2021)의 "Blue"와 JTBC 드라마 "기상청 사람들" (2022)의 "마음주의보"와 같은 몇몇 OST의 음악을 제작한 바 있다.

In May, Onew is set to star in the coming-of-age romantic musical "Midnight Sun." He was part of the musical's 2021 cast.

coming-of-age: 성장

romantic: 낭만적인, 로맨스

오는 5월에 온유는 성인 로맨틱 뮤지컬 "태양의 노래"에 출연할 예정이다. 그는 이 뮤지컬의 2021년 출연진 중 한 명이다.

SHINee is a four-member boy group with members Taemin, Minho, Key and Onew that debuted in 2008.

debut: 데뷔

샤이니는 2008년에 데뷔한 4인조 남성그룹으로 태민, 민호, 키 그리고 온유로 구성되어 있다.