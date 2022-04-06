[THINK ENGLISH] MBTI 열풍… 직원 채용에 “INFP는 지원하지 마세요”

No INFPs please, and other excesses of the MBTI craze

MBTI 열풍… 직원 채용에 “INFP는 지원하지 마세요”

"I lied about my MBTI because I was concerned that the company has preferences for particular personalities," said a 26-year-old job seeker. In the application, she was asked to describe the results of her Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI)...

Monday, March 28, 2022

excess: 초과, 과잉

preference: 선호

personality: 성격

job seeker: 구직자

26세의 한 구직자는 “내 MBTI에 대해 거짓말을 했어요. 회사가 특정 성격을 좋아하면 어쩌나 걱정이 됐거든요”라고 말했다.

In the application, she was asked to describe the results of her Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) assessment, and the advantages and disadvantages of her personality. Developed by Katharine Cook Briggs and daughter Isabel Briggs Myers in 1943, the MBTI involves a series of personality questions and divides people into 16 personality types based on their answers.

application: 지원서 (*지원자는 applicant)

Myers-Briggs Type Indicator: 마이어스 브릭스 유형 지표(MBTI)

assessment: 평가

advantage: 이점, 장점 (*불리한 점, 약점은 disadvantage)

지원서에서 그녀는 자신의 MBTI 평가 결과와 성격상 장단점을 기입해야 했다. MBTI는 성격에 대한 질문들을 포함하고 있으며 답변에 따라 사람을 16가지 성격 유형으로 구분한다. 캐서린 쿡 브릭스와 그녀의 딸인 이사벨 브릭스 마이어스가 1943년 개발했다.

"There are no ways to define all human personalities in only 16 types," the job applicant continued. "It is good companies are making some efforts to get close to young people and their interests, but MBTI test results should not be a kind of indicator to evaluate the job applicants.“

evaluate: 평가하다

이 구직자는 “모든 사람의 성격을 겨우 16가지 유형으로 정의할 수는 없다”며 “회사가 젊은 사람들의 관심사에 다가가려는 노력을 하는 건 좋지만 MBTI 검사 결과는 구직자를 평가하는 지표가 돼선 안 된다”고 말했다.

A growing number of Korean companies are asking job candidates to reveal their MBTI personality test results, angering job hunters who argue that the test is an unreasonable standard to screen and evaluate their capabilities.

candidate: 지원자

anger: 화나게 만들다

MBTI 검사 결과를 묻는 한국 회사들이 늘어나는 가운데 구직자들은 MBTI 결과가 능력을 평가하고 측정하는 기준이 될 수 없다고 주장하며 분노하고 있다.

An MBTI craze started when 16 personalities, which provides a free test that mimics the more elaborate MBTI test, became popular. Users answer 60 questions, a process that takes about 12 minutes, and results are produced right away.

craze: 대유행

mimic: 흉내내다

elaborate: 정교한

MBTI 열풍이 시작된 건 MBTI를 흉내 낸 무료 성격 테스트 16 personalities가 유행하면서다. 약 12분이면 답할 수 있는 60개 질문에 응답하면 결과가 즉석에서 제공된다.

The E stands for extraversion, which generally describes people who prefer to direct their energy outwards, and what many people believe companies prefer most.

stand for: 나타내다

extraversion: 외향성

outwards: 밖으로

E는 외향성을 나타낸다. 이는 대체로 에너지를 외부로 발산하는 걸 선호하는 사람들을 가리킨다. 그리고 많은 사람들은 대부분의 기업이 이런 사람을 선호한다고 생각한다.

MBTI results are a combination of letters: E or I, S or N, T or F and J or P. E and I stand for extraversion or introversion depending on how a person directs and receives energy. S and N cover sensing or intuition and relate to how a person takes in information. T and F stand for thinking or feeling and are based on how a person comes to conclusions. J and P are for judging or perceiving and indicate how a person relates to the outside world.

introversion: 내향성

sensing: 감각

intuition: 직관

perceive: 인식하다

MBTI 결과는 E나 I, S나 N, T나 F, J나 P의 조합이다. E와 I는 외향성이냐 내향성이냐를 나타내며 사람이 에너지를 외부에서 받는지, 내부를 통해 받는지에 따라 갈린다. S와 N은 감각이냐 직관이냐를 나타내는데 이는 사람이 정보를 수집하고 인식할 때 감각을 중시하는지 직관을 중시하는지와 관련이 있다. T와 F는 사고형과 감정형을 나타내며 의사결정을 할 때 사고적 혹은 감정적 판단기능 중 무엇을 사용해 결론에 이르느냐에 대한 것이다. J와 P는 판단형 혹은 인식형에 대한 것인데 이는 사람이 외부 세계와 어떻게 대처하느냐를 나타낸다.

The situation is far more serious in part-time job postings on sites like Alba Cheonguk or Job Korea. Some companies even have the MBTI test as a mandatory step before having an interview or say that some MBTI results are not allowed to apply.

mandatory: 의무적인

알바천국이나 잡코리아 같은 파트타임 구인의 경우 상황은 더 심각하다. 어떤 곳은 인터뷰 전에 MBTI 결과를 의무적으로 제출하거나 일부 MBTI 성향은 지원할 수 없다고 하기도 한다.

"We hire people based on their MBTI results. People who have MBTI results that start with Es, please apply for this job," read a part-time job posting from a cafe in Mapo District, western Seoul. "ENTJs and ESFJs are not allowed to apply. We also welcome people with Is, but not INFPs, INTPs and INTJs.“

서울 마포구의 한 카페는 ‘MBTI 결과에 따라 사람을 뽑습니다’라고 쓴 파트타임 직원 구인 광고를 올렸다. “ENTJ와 ESFJ는 지원 불가입니다. I인 사람들도 지원할 수 있지만 INFP, INTP, INTJ는 지원 불가입니다.”

"The purpose of the MBTI test is to allow people to understand that every human is unique and to make a world that respects their difference and diversity," said Kim Jae-hyoung, head researcher of the Korea MBTI Institute. "Dividing personalities into 16 types does not mean that we can rank them from first to 16th.“

diversity: 다양성

한국MBTI연구소 김재형 연구부장은 “MBTI의 목적은 모든 사람에게는 각각의 개성이 있다는 것을 알리고 각자의 다름과 다양성을 존중할 수 있는 사회를 만들자는 것에 있다"며 “사람을 16가지 타입으로 나눈다는 것이 그들을 1등부터 16등까지로 평가한다는 걸 의미하지 않는다”고 말했다.

"I am worried and concerned that more companies are using the test results to filter applicants," Kim added. "I want to ask the companies whether they really have no stereotypes or preferences over particular MBTIs."

stereotype: 고정관념

그는 “더 많은 기업들이 구직자들을 거르기 위해 이 테스트를 이용하고 있다니 걱정스럽다”며 “회사들이 특정 MBTI에 대해 고정관념이나 선호를 갖고 있지 않은지 묻고 싶다”고 말했다.

Kim added that 16personalities, the shortened version of the MBTI test that is available online, is not a full MBTI test. Not only does the site not take any responsibility for the results of its questionnaire, but it also denies even using the MBTI model, even though it employs the same categories and initials as the MBTI test.

shortened version: 요약판

questionnaire: 질문문항, 설문지



그는 온라인에 있는 16 personalities는 정식 MBTI가 아니라고 덧붙였다. 질문 결과에 대한 어떤 책임도 지지 않는 사이트일 뿐 아니라 MBTI와 동일한 카테고리와 머리글자를 쓰고 있지만 MBTI 모델을 이용하는 것도 아니다.

An MBTI test always comes with follow-up consultation sessions with experts, Kim said. It is available in formal psychology consultation centers, education centers and the Korea MBTI Research Institute, and takes more time and money.

follow-up: 후속 조치

psychology consultation: 심리상담

김 연구원은 MBTI 테스트는 항상 전문가의 후속 상담 과정이 뒤따른다고 말했다. 공식적인 심리상담센터, 교육센터, 한국MBTI연구소에서 가능하며, 더 많은 시간과 돈이 든다.

"MBTIs are relative," said Na Jin-kyung, a psychology professor at Sogang University. "For instance, there is no way to distinguish 'tall' and 'short.' In Korea, we could say a man 180 centimeters (5 feet 10 inches) in height is tall, but when thinking of him as a basketball player, he is not considered that tall.“

relative: 상대적인

서강대 심리학과 나진경 교수는 “MBTI는 상대적인 것”이라며 “예를 들어 키가 크다와 작다를 구분할 수 있는 방법은 없다. 한국에서 180cm는 크지만 그가 농구선수라면 큰 키가 아니다”라고 말했다.

"Like this, there is no absolute standard to distinguish extraversion and introversion, so it is very risky to use the results as a tool to judge personalities in the job hiring process."

나 교수는 “이처럼 외향성과 내향성을 구분하는 절대적인 기준은 없다. 따라서 채용 과정에서 성격을 판단하는 도구로 이 결과를 사용하는 것은 매우 위험하다”고 말했다.