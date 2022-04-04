[THINK ENGLISH] 부진한 한국 대표팀, 월드컵 최종예선 아랍에미리트에 1-0 패하다

29일 두바이 알막툼 스타디움에서 열린 월드컵 최종예선에서 아랍에미리트의 하립 압달라가 54분에 골을 터뜨린 직후 한국 선수들. [YONHAP]

What should have been a triumphant finish to Korea's World Cup qualifying campaign ended in embarrassment on Tuesday night, as a lackluster Taeguk Warriors lost 1-0 to a United Arab Emirates team that sits 40 spots below them on the FIFA World...

Korea JoongAng Daily 8면 기사

Thursday, December 31, 2022

Lackluster Korea end qualifiers with 1-0 loss to U.A.E.

부진한 한국 대표팀, 월드컵 최종예선 아랍에미리트에 1-0 패하다

What should have been a triumphant finish to Korea's World Cup qualifying campaign ended in embarrassment on Tuesday night, as a lackluster Taeguk Warriors lost 1-0 to a United Arab Emirates team that sits 40 spots below them on the FIFA World Ranking.

lackluster: 부진한

한국은 29일 밤 한국보다 FIFA 랭킹이 40 계단 낮은 아랍에미리트를 상대로 1-0으로 안타깝게 패하면서 기원했던 월드컵 최종전에서의 영광스러운 마무리는 지을 수 없게 되었다.

Tuesday's game at Al-Maktoum stadium in Dubai was expected to be something of a victory lap, a chance for Korea, who had already earned their spot at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, to work on their teamwork and earn some bragging rights by finishing the third round of qualifiers without a single defeat.

victory lap: 우승 후 트랙을 한 바퀴 천천히 도는 것

defeat: 패배

2022 월드컵 본선 진출을 이미 확정 지은 한국에게 29일 두바이 알막툼 스타디움에서 열린 아랍에미리트전은 원래 팀워크를 다지고 무패로 최종예선전을 마무리 지으며 자신감을 길러가는 기회가 될 것으로 기대되었다.

Instead, Korea managed only two shots on target throughout the full 90 minutes, controlling an overwhelming 78 percent of the ball but failing to do absolutely anything with it.

shot on target: 유효 슛팅

그러나 한국은 90분 동안 78 퍼센트의 압도적 볼 점유율을 기록하면서도 유효 슛팅을 2개 밖에 기록하지 못했다.

In the space of five days, Korea appeared to go from a fairly cohesive squad that offered glimpses of brilliance against Iran last week to 11 men fumbling their way around each other with no real sense of unity or teamwork.

cohesive: 화합하는, 결합하는

일주일도 되지 않는 기간 안에 한국은 이란을 상대로 강한 응집력을 보여주면서 기대감을 키웠다가 아랍에미리트 상대로 팀워크나 단합을 보여주지 못해 부진한 팀으로 전락했다.

Despite passing accuracy at 89 percent, Korea's midfield appeared completely unable to string together any sort of cohesive play — attacks just petered out or uncertain pauses gave the defense plenty of time to catch up. Set pieces were also an issue — Korea took 16 corners and didn't come close to scoring a single goal.

accuracy: 정확도

midfield: 중원

peter out: 점차 작아지다

89 퍼센트의 패스 정확도에도 불구하고 한국의 중원은 통일성 있는 플레이를 보여주지 못했다. 공격을 시도하고도 중원을 통과하면서 힘을 잃거나 아랍에미리트 수비가 내려올 때까지 중원에서 시간을 끄는 모습을 보였다. 세트 피스 역시 문제였다. 한국은 16번의 코너킥을 했음에도 골로 연결시키지 못했다.

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused the Taeguk Warriors to collapse so spectacularly. The only change to the lineup from last Thursday's 2-0 win over Iran was in goal, with Jo Hyeon-woo taking over from Kim Seung-gyu.

pinpoint: 이유를 정확히 집어내다

무엇이 한국 대표팀을 이토록 무너지도록 했는지 하나의 이유를 집어내기는 어렵다. 지난 이란을 상대로 2-0 승리를 했을 때와의 라인업 차이는 조현우 골키퍼가 김승규 골키퍼를 대신했다는 점 뿐이다.

Bento abandoned his familiar 4-1-4-1 formation that proved so successful a week earlier for a 4-1-3-2 format that didn't really achieve anything.

파울루 벤투 감독은 이란을 상대로 성공적이었던 4-1-4-1 포메이션 대신에 아랍에미리트 상대로 4-1-3-2 포메이션을 택했지만 성과를 거두지 못했다.

It's possible that Korea's unimpressive performance was a result of tiredness or a struggle to adapt to the warm climate, having played last week in a decidedly chilly Seoul.

decidedly: 확실히, 분명히

한국의 부진한 성적은 쌀쌀한 서울에서 경기를 한 이후에 일주일도 되지 않아 더운 날씨에서 경기를 하면서 선수들이 지쳤기 때문일 수도 있다.

That could explain some of what happened in Dubai, although it doesn't build confidence for the World Cup, which will also take place in a hot Middle Eastern country. The bigger concern is that Tuesday's result was the result of complacency or hubris — that having beaten Iran, the squad assumed the U.A.E. would be easy.

complacency: 현 상태에 만족함, 안주

hubris: 자만심

이런 이유들이 한국의 부진한 성적을 어느 정도 설명할 수도 있지만, 더운 나라에서 펼쳐질 월드컵을 앞두고 좋은 모습이라고 보기 어렵다. 만약 아랍에미리트를 상대로 한 패배가 이란을 상대로 승리한 이후 생긴 어떠한 종류의 자만심이나 만족 때문이라면 그것은 더 큰 문제이다.

Of course, the result of Tuesday's game really does not matter. Korea have already earned a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and while the loss knocks them down to second in Group A in the third round of Asian qualifiers, that doesn't mean anything for the actual World Cup.

물론, 아랍에미리트전 경기 결과가 한국에게 그렇게 큰 영향을 미치지는 않는다. A조에서 2위로 밀려나기는 하지만 한국은 이미 2022년 카타르 월드컵 출전권을 확보한 상태이다.

The only good that could possibly come out of the Dubai debacle will be if Bento and the team can actually learn from what went on and improve on it. On paper, the current Taeguk Warriors roster has as many, if not more, world-class players than any Korean squad before it. But turning that into a world-class team is another story.

debacle: 대실패

roster: 명단

아랍에미리트를 상대로 한 패배에서 한국 대표팀과 벤투 감독이 개선책을 찾는다면 월드컵 이전에 더 좋은 모습으로 발전하는 기회로 삼을 수 있다. 서류상으로 한국 대표팀 명단은 이전까지 어떤 월드컵 때보다 더 많은 정상급 선수들을 보유하고 있다. 하지만 팀을 정상급으로 끌어올리는 것은 또 다른 이야기이다.

There is just over seven months to go before the Qatar World Cup kicks off on Nov. 21. Bento has got some work to do.

카타르 월드컵이 개막하는 11월 21일까지 남은 7개월 남짓의 기간 동안 벤투 감독은 할 일이 많을 것으로 보인다.