[THINK ENGLISH] 가수 헨리, 사과했지만 논란 가라앉히지 못해

싱어송라이터 헨리가 최근 서울 마포경찰서 학교 폭력 예방 홍보대사로 임명 받았다. [몬스터 엔터테인먼트]

Singer Henry issues apology but it does little to quell criticism

가수 헨리, 사과했지만 논란 가라앉히지 못해

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, Mach 22, 2022

Singer and songwriter Henry's apology has done little to quell backlash over his pro-Chinese stance.

*do little to: ~하는데 도움이 안되다

*quell: (불쾌한 감정을) 가라앉히다 (누그러뜨리다)

*backlash: 반발

*pro-Chinese: 친-중국

*stance: 입장, 자세 및 태도

싱어송라이터 헨리의 사과는 그의 친중 태도에 대한 반발을 누그러뜨리는데 별 도움이 되지 않았다.

Henry’s apology comes after some Koreans were irked by the Mapo Police Station’s recent appointment of Henry as an anti-school bullying campaign ambassador. Korean netizens fiercely criticized the appointment and expressed their discontent, leaving comments on the police station’s website condemning that the appointment was inappropriate.

*get irked: 짜증나다, 분하게 하다

*fiercely: 맹렬히

*criticize: 비난하다

*discontent: 불만

*condemn: 비난

헨리의 사과문은 최근 마포경찰서에서 헨리를 학교폭력 반대 캠페인 홍보대사로 임명한 것에 대해 일부 국민들이 분노를 표하자 등장했다. 일부 네티즌들은 이에 대해 맹렬히 비난하며 부적절한 임명이라며 비판하는 뎃글을 남겼다.

After witnessing such reproaches, Henry, who had remained quiet so far about the criticism against his pro-Chinese remarks and actions, especially after Koreans’ anti-Chinese sentiment reached its peak during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, decided to broach the subject on Saturday. "I’m sorry if I said or did anything wrong,” he wrote in Korean, but with a spelling error. “All I wanted to do is to make people laugh, but if they are uncomfortable with my blood, I don't know what to do."

*reproach: 비난, 책망, 나무람

*reached its peak: 최고조에 달하다

*broach the subject: 이야기를 꺼내다.

특히 2022년 베이징 동계올림픽을 계기로 한국인의 반중감정이 최고조에 달한 이후 친중 발언과 그러한 태도에 대한 비판에 침묵을 지켰던 헨리는 이러한 비난을 목격하고 나서야 이에 대해 이야기를 꺼냈다. “제가 잘못한 게 있다면 죄송하고 잘못된 행동이나 말 다 죄송하다”며 오탈자를 포함한 한글로 사과문을 작성했다. “제가 하고 싶은 건 사람들에게 웃음을 주려고 하는 건데 만약 제 피 때문에 불편한 사람들이 있다면 저는 진짜 어떻게 해야 할지 잘 모르겠다”고 말했다.

On Monday, Henry’s label Monster Entertainment released a statement and apologized for causing concerns for the misunderstandings that led to distorted rumors and false reports. It asked the Korean public to understand his “spelling mistakes and unrefined expressions” on his apology as Korean is not his first language and that “because he’s spent all his life concentrating on studying music that he lacks knowledge in a lot of other fields.”

*causing concern: 우려를 불러일으키다

*lead to: ~로 이어지다

*distorted rumors: 왜곡된 소문

*false report: 오보

*unrefined expression: 정제되지 않은 표현

*first language: 모국어

*Spend all (one’s) life: 평생을

*lack knowledge: 지식이 부족하다

헨리의 소속사 몬스터엔터테인먼트는 1일 왜곡된 기사와 소문으로 번지게 된 오해를 불러일으킨 점에 대해 송구스럽다며 입장문을 내고 헨리의 “부정확한 표기와 정제되지 못한 표현”은 한국어가 모국어도 아니고 어릴적 음악공부에만 몰두하여 여러 가지 생소하고 부족한 영역이 많기 때문이라며 이해해 달라고 부탁했다.

(생략)