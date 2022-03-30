[THINK ENGLISH] 미니스톱이 세븐일레븐으로 바뀐다

서울의 한 미니스톱 점포. [뉴스1]

Korea Seven's subsidiary Lotte CVS was given the final nod to go ahead with the acquisition of Ministop Korea by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) on Tuesday.

FTC gives Lotte CVS go ahead to acquire Ministop Korea

미니스톱이 세븐일레븐으로 바뀐다

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

subsidiary: 자회사

give the nod: 허락하다

go ahead: 진행되다

acquisition: 인수

Fair Trade Commission: 공정거래위원회(FTC)

코리아세븐의 자회사인 롯데CVS가 공정위로부터 화요일 미니스톱 인수에 대해 최종 허가를 받았다.

Lotte signed a deal to acquire a 100 percent stake in Ministop Korea for 313.3 billion won ($256.8 million) from Japan's Aeon Group in January. While the antitrust regulator was assessing if the merger could go ahead, Lotte announced in a regulatory filing Feb. 25 that it will transfer share rights to Lotte CVS, making it the actual company acquiring Ministop Korea.

acquire: 인수하다

stake: 지분

antitrust: 독점 금지의

regulator: 규제 담당 기관

assess: 평가하다

merger: 합병

regulatory filing: 공시

share rights: 지분권

롯데는 3133억원에 일본 아에온그룹으로부터 지난 1월 미니스톱의 지분 100%를 인수하는 계약서에 사인을 했다. 롯데는 지난 2월 25일 지분권을 롯데CVS로 이전할 예정이라고 공시했다. 이 회사는 인수하는 미니스톱코리아를 실질적으로 인수하는 회사가 된다.

Lotte CVS is a special purpose company (SPC) wholly owned by Korea Seven, the licensee of 7-Eleven in Korea and an affiliate of Lotte. The SPC was established in February to acquire Ministop Korea.

special purpose company: 특수목적회사(SPC)

licensee: 인가 받은 사람이나 기업

affiliate: 계열사

롯데CVS는 코리아세븐이 지분 전체를 소유하고 있는 특수목적회사다. 이 회사는 세븐일레븐에 대한 운영권을 갖고 있는 롯데의 계열사다. 이 특수목적회사는 지난 2월 미니스톱코리아를 인수하기 위해 설립됐다.

After the deal is closed and shares are transferred, Ministop branches will change to 7-Eleven stores when each franchisees' contract with Ministop Korea expires.

franchisee: 프랜차이즈 가맹점

contract: 계약

이 계약이 끝나고 지분이 이전되고, 각각의 가맹점들과 미니스톱코리아와의 계약이 끝나고 나면 미니스톱 지점들은 세븐일레븐으로 바뀔 예정이다.

The FTC said it approves the merger because the deal isn't expected to give one specific company dominance in the market.

dominance: 지배

공정거래위원회는 이 계약이 어느 특정 회사에 시장 지배력을 갖게 하지 않을 것으로 예상해서 이 기업결합을 승인했다고 밝혔다.

GS Retail, the operator of GS25, had 35 percent of the market as of 2020 and BGF Retail, which operates CU, followed with 31 percent. Korea Seven came third with 20.4 percent.

operate: 운영하다

GS25을 운영하는 GS리테일은 2020년 기준 시장의 35%를 소유하고 있다. CU를 운영하는 BGF리테일이 그 다음으로 31%를 차지하고 있다. 코리아세븐은 20.4%로 세 번째다.

Acquiring Ministop Korea, the No. 5 player, would bump up Korea Seven to a 25.8 percent market share. The FTC says this will boost competition between the top three players and enhance service and product quality.

bump up: ~을 올리다

boost: 증가시키다

enhance: 높이다

시장 5위인 미니스톱 코리아 인수는 코리아세븐의 시장점유율을 25.8%로 높일 것이다. 공정거래위원회는 이것이 상위 3개 회사의 경쟁을 촉진하고 서비스와 제품의 질을 높일 것이라고 말했다.

It added that convenience stores face competition with smaller discount marts in the neighborhood. Online restaurant delivery companies such as Coupang Eats and Baedal Minjok are also delivering food and daily items sold at convenience stores, another group of competitors that will prevent the company from exerting dominance.

convenience store: 편의점

discount mart: 할인점

exert: (권력·영향력을) 행사하다, 분투하다

공정위는 편의점은 동네의 소형 할인점들과 경쟁을 하고 있다. 쿠팡이츠나 배달의 민족 같은 온라인 식당 배달 회사들 역시 음식과 편의점에서 파는 일상용품들을 배달하고 있다. 편의점은 이 회사가 지배적 위치를 점유하는 걸 방지하게 될 또 다른 경쟁 그룹이다.

Regarding concerns that Lotte's food companies - such as Lotte Chilsung Beverage and Lotte Foods - could discriminate against other convenience stores when they supply their food products, the FTC said it wouldn't be a problem considering Lotte companies have never done so in the past and that there are many other food suppliers that can be substituted.

discriminate: 차별하다

substitute: 대신하다

롯데칠성음료와 롯데푸드 같은 롯데의 식품 회사들이 자사의 제품을 납품할 때 다른 편의점에 불이익을 줄 수 있다는 우려에 대해 공정위는 롯데의 회사들이 과거 그렇게 한 적이 없고 대체할 수 있는 다른 식품 회사들이 많다는 점을 고려할 때 문제가 되지 않을 것이라고 말했다.