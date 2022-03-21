[THINK ENGLISH] KT 위즈와 한화 이글스, 2022 시즌 앞두고 특별 다큐 공개

KT 위즈가 지난 시즌 창단 첫 통합우승의 여정을 담은 특별 다큐멘터리 '위닝런'의 포스터. [시즌]

With just two weeks to go before the 2022 KBO season kicks off, the KT Wiz and Hanwha Eagles are taking the opportunity for a little retrospection. The two clubs, who finished the 2021 season at the opposite extremes of the table, will be releasing..

Wiz, Eagles to release documentaries ahead of 2022 season

KT 위즈와 한화 이글스, 2022 시즌 앞두고 특별 다큐 공개

Friday-Sunday, March 18, 2022

With just two weeks to go before the 2022 KBO season kicks off, the KT Wiz and Hanwha Eagles are taking the opportunity for a little retrospection. The two clubs, who finished the 2021 season at the opposite extremes of the table, will be releasing documentaries over the next week chronicling their experience in 2021.

kick off: 시작하다

retrospection: 회고, 회상

2022 KBO 시즌 개막을 2주 앞두고, KT 위즈와 한화 이글스는 남은 시간을 이전 시즌을 돌아보는 기회로 삼고 있다. 지난 시즌을 극과 극으로 마감한 두 구단은 다음 주에 2021시즌 경험을 담은 다큐멘터리를 개봉할 예정이다.

The Wiz, winners of both the pennant and championship last season, will release the documentary "Winning Run" on Seezn, a streaming service operated by KT, on Saturday.

release: (대중들에게) 공개하다, 개봉하다

지난 시즌 통합우승을 달성한 KT 위즈는 창단 첫 통합 우승의 여정을 담은 다큐멘터리 '위닝런'을 19일 스트리밍 서비스 seezn(시즌)을 통해 공개할 예정이다.

The documentary chronicles the club's achievements from the tight race at the end of the regular season to the championship series and the Wiz's first title.

chronicle: 연대순으로 기록하다

이 다큐멘터리는 정규시즌 막바지 박빙의 순위 싸움을 이겨낸 이후, 우승부터 통합우승 확정 순간까지 KT의 활약상을 순서대로 기록했다.

The KT Wiz were crowned the winners of the 2021 Korean Series after beating the Doosan Bears at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul in November last year. En route to the championship series, the Wiz had topped the table for months before suddenly getting caught up in the second tie-breaker in KBO history to win the regular season title.

tie-breaker: 동점 결승전

KT 위즈는 지난해 11월 서울 서부 고척스카이돔에서 두산 베어스를 꺾고 2021년 한국시리즈 우승팀으로 등극했다. 한국시리즈로 가는 과정에서 KT는 몇 달째 선두를 지키다가 갑자기 KBO 역사상 두 번째 타이브레이크에 휘말렸지만 결국 정규리그 우승과 한국시리즈 직행의 쾌거를 이루었다.

The team only became a KBO club in 2015, when KT established the Wiz in Suwon, filling the void left by the Unicorns seven years earlier. In the six years the club has existed, they've finished the season in last place three times, ninth once, sixth once and then third in 2020. That uphill trajectory continued into the 2021 season, earning the club a spot in the Korean Series for the very first time.

void: 공백

uphill: 오르막의

trajectory: 궤적, 궤도

KT 위즈는 KT가 7년 전 유니콘스가 남긴 공백을 메우기 위해 위즈를 수원에 창단한 2015년에나 KBO 구단이 되었다. 지난 6년 동안, KT 위즈는 세 번의 시즌을 꼴찌로 마무리했고, 9위 한 번, 6위 한 번 그리고 2020년에 3위를 차지했다. 그 상승세가 2021년에도 이어져 첫 한국시리즈 진출로 이어지게 된 것이다.

The Hanwha Eagles documentary "Clubhouse" is likely to tell a very different story.

한화 이글스의 다큐멘터리 '클럽하우스'는 이와는 조금 다른 방향으로 스토리 전개가 이루어질 것으로 보인다.

Unlike the Wiz documentary, which appears to have only been planned when it became clear that the Suwon club were on track for their best season ever, Hanwha announced their partnership with streaming service Watcha before the start of the 2021 season.

KT 위즈가 역사상 최고의 시즌이 될 것이라는 전망이 보이는 시점에 제작되기 시작한 '위닝런'과는 달리, 한화 이글스는 2021년 시즌이 시작되기도 이전에 스트리밍 서비스 왓챠와의 제휴를 발표했다.

In March last year, the Eagles announced that they had granted Watcha full access to film the club's planned restructuring process and allowed the company to release it as a documentary series in the first half of 2022.

grant: 승인하다, 허락하다

지난해 3월 한화는 왓챠에게 구단 내의 대대적인 리빌딩 과정과 변화를 촬영할 수 있는 권한을 주었고 2022년 상반기에 다큐멘터리 시리즈로 개봉할 것이라고 발표했었다.

The attempt to reinvent the club was never going to be easy. With the exception of a third-place finish in 2018, the Eagles have not qualified for the postseason since 2007, and haven't topped the league or won the Korean Series since the 1990s.

하지만 구단을 혁신하려는 시도는 결코 쉬운 것이 아니었다. 2018년 3위 성적을 제외하면 한화는 2007년 이후 포스트시즌에 진출한 적이 없고 1990년대 이후로 정규리그 우승이나 한국시리즈 우승을 한 적이 없다.

But whatever the plan was, it didn't pay dividends during the 2021 season. The Eagles slipped straight back down to last place, finishing a big 25.5 points behind the Wiz with only 49 wins and 83 losses on the season.

pay dividends: 배당금을 지불하다, 결실을 맺다

하지만 그 혁신 계획이 어떤 것이었든, 2021년에는 그 결실을 맺지 못했다. 한화는 49승 83패 12무로 KT에 25.5점을 뒤진 채 최하위에 머물러야 했다.