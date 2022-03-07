[THINK ENGLISH] 전쟁과 코로나 19의 그늘 속에서 개막하는 베이징 패럴림픽

중국장애인예술단 단장 타이리화가 2일 베이징 천단에서 열린 2022 베이징 패럴림픽 성화 봉송 및 점등식에서 성화를 들고 있다. [신화/연합]

The 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics will begin on Friday, with more than 600 of the world's best Paralympic athletes from 51 countries competing in 78 events across six sports.

Beijing Paralympics set to begin in shadow of war, Covid-19

전쟁과 코로나 19의 그늘 속에서 개막하는 베이징 패럴림픽

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Friday, March 4, 2022

The 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics will begin on Friday, with more than 600 of the world's best Paralympic athletes from 51 countries competing in 78 events across six sports.

51개국 600여 명의 세계 최고의 패럴림픽 선수들은 3월 4일 개막하는 2022 베이징 겨울 패럴림픽에서 6개 종목에 걸쳐 78개 금메달을 놓고 경쟁한다.

Team Korea will send an 82-member delegation, including 32 athletes who will be competing in all 78 events.

delegation: 대표단

한국은 78개 전 종목에 출전하는 32명의 선수를 포함한 총 82명의 대표단을 베이징에 보낸다.

The Korean Paralympic team will be aiming to win two bronze medals in Beijing.

한국 패럴림픽 대표팀의 베이징 패럴림픽에서의 메달목표는 동메달 2개이다.

Team Korea's strengths are in wheelchair curling, cross country and alpine skiing.

strength: 강점

한국은 동계 패럴림픽에서 휠체어 컬링, 크로스 컨트리와 알파인 스키 종목들에서 비교적 강세를 보인다.

The Korean wheelchair curling team is currently ranked at No. 5 in the world. At the PyeongChang Games the team narrowly missed out on a medal, losing 5-3 to Canada in the bronze medal match, but a new squad this year is looking for a podium finish.

narrowly: 아슬아슬하게

miss out: 기회를 놓치다, 실패하다

podium: 시상대

한국 휠체어 컬링 팀은 현재 세계 5위에 올라 있다. 평창패럴림픽에서는 동메달 결정전에서 캐나다를 상대로 5-3으로 패하면서 아쉽게 메달을 놓쳤지만 올해는 새로운 선수들로 보강된 선수단이 메달 사냥에 나선다.

Korea won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Games.

한국은 2018 평창 패럴림픽에서 금메달 1개와 동메달 2개를 땄다.

At the winter Paralympics, Korea has a total of one gold medal, two silver medals and two bronze medals since first competing at the 1992 France Para Games.

한국은 1992년 프랑스 패럴림픽에 처음 출전한 이후 동계패럴림픽에서 금메달 1개, 은메달 2개, 동메달 2개를 보유하고 있다.

The events will be staged at six venues in the three competition locations: Central Beijing, the Beijing district of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province.

stage: 개최하다

venue: (스포츠 등의) 장소

이번 패럴림픽은 베이징, 옌칭 시, 장자커우 시, 3개 지역에 걸쳐 6개의 경기장에서 개최된다.

Beijing is the first city to host both the summer and winter Paralympics, with two venues — the National Indoor Stadium for para ice hockey and the National Aquatic Centre for wheelchair curling — being legacy venues from the 2008 Olympics and Paralympics.

host: 주최하다

legacy: 유산

베이징은 하계 패럴림픽과 동계 패럴림픽을 모두 개최한 첫 번째 도시이며, 2008년 베이징 올림픽과 패럴림픽에 활용되었던 국립 실내 경기장과 국립 아쿠아틱 센터에서 각각 파라 아이스하키 경기와 휠체어 컬링 경기가 열릴 예정이다.