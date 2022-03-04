[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단 다음 달 서울 콘서트에 4만 5000명 팬 규모 승인되다

3월에 개최될 예정인 "퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지 - 서울"은 방탄소년단이 서울에서 2년 반 만에 선보이는 대면 콘서트다. [빅 히트 뮤직]

An audience of 15,000 per show has been permitted for boy band BTS’s upcoming in-person concert, Yonhap reported on Monday. This is the largest audience authorized since the Covid-19 pandemic started. According to records submitted by the Ministry...

45,000 fans permitted to attend BTS's upcoming Seoul concerts

방탄소년단 다음 달 서울 콘서트에 4만 5000명 팬 규모 승인되다

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Monday, February 21, 2022

An audience of 15,000 per show has been permitted for boy band BTS’s upcoming in-person concert, Yonhap reported on Monday.

permit: 허락하다, 승인하다

upcoming: 다가오는

in-person: 대면, 직접

보이밴드 방탄소년단이 열 예정인 대면 콘서트에 회차당 관객 1만5천명 규모로 승인이 났다고 연합뉴스가 월요일에 보도했다.

This is the largest audience authorized since the Covid-19 pandemic started. According to records submitted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, a total of 149 in-person performances were permitted by the ministry since September 2021, as of Feb. 16.

authorize: 승인하다, 검증하다

record: 내역, 기록

submit: 제출하다

코로나19 팬데믹이 시작한 이후로 승인된 최대 관객 수이다. 문화체육관광부가 제출한 내역에 따르면 이달 16일 현재 2021년 9월 이후로 문체부가 허가한 대면 공연은 총 149건이다.

During that time period, artists such as boy bands NCT and NU’EST, trot singer Na Hoon-a and girl group Twice were permitted audiences ranging in size from 4,000 to 5,000 people.

during: ~동안

range: 범위가 ~에서 ~에 이르다

in size: 규모

그 동안 보이밴드 NCT와 NU’EST, 트로트 가수 나훈아 그리고 걸그룹 트와이스는 각각 4천에서 5천 명에 이르는 관객의 규모를 승인받았다.

An audience three times larger than the usual number has been permitted for BTS’s upcoming concert “Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul,” scheduled for March 10, 12 and 13.

~ times: ~배

scheduled for: ~에 예정되다, ~에 계획되다

방탄소년단은 3월 10일, 12일, 13일에 예정된 콘서트 “퍼미션 투 댄스 - 서울”에 평상시보다 3배 많은 관객 수가 허용된 셈이다.

The ministry added that measures for BTS’s concert have been relaxed because it only features the boy band and takes place in an open stadium, while concerts authorized last year were all indoors due to the cold.

measure: 제한

open stadium: 공개 경기장, 실외 경기장

문체부는 방탄소년단 콘서트에 대한 제한이 완화된 이유가 단독 공연에다가 실외 경기장에서 개최되기 때문이며 지난해 승인된 콘서트들은 전부 추위 때문에 실내 공연으로 진행된 점에서 다르다고 말했다.