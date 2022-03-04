6 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

Think English

[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단 다음 달 서울 콘서트에 4만 5000명 팬 규모 승인되다

중앙일보

입력 2022.03.04 10:00

Think English

Think English’ 외 더 많은 상품도 함께 구독해보세요.

도 함께 구독하시겠어요?

Think English 다른 기사

″Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul,″ scheduled for March, is BTS’s first in-person concert held in Seoul in two and a half years. [BIG HIT MUSIC]

″Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul,″ scheduled for March, is BTS’s first in-person concert held in Seoul in two and a half years. [BIG HIT MUSIC]

3월에 개최될 예정인 "퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지 - 서울"은 방탄소년단이 서울에서 2년 반 만에 선보이는 대면 콘서트다. [빅 히트 뮤직]

An audience of 15,000 per show has been permitted for boy band BTS’s upcoming in-person concert, Yonhap reported on Monday. This is the largest audience authorized since the Covid-19 pandemic started. According to records submitted by the Ministry...

45,000 fans permitted to attend BTS's upcoming Seoul concerts

방탄소년단 다음 달 서울 콘서트에 4만 5000명 팬 규모 승인되다

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Monday, February 21, 2022

An audience of 15,000 per show has been permitted for boy band BTS’s upcoming in-person concert, Yonhap reported on Monday.

permit: 허락하다, 승인하다

upcoming: 다가오는

in-person: 대면, 직접

보이밴드 방탄소년단이 열 예정인 대면 콘서트에 회차당 관객 1만5천명 규모로 승인이 났다고 연합뉴스가 월요일에 보도했다.

This is the largest audience authorized since the Covid-19 pandemic started. According to records submitted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, a total of 149 in-person performances were permitted by the ministry since September 2021, as of Feb. 16.

authorize: 승인하다, 검증하다

record: 내역, 기록

submit: 제출하다

코로나19 팬데믹이 시작한 이후로 승인된 최대 관객 수이다. 문화체육관광부가 제출한 내역에 따르면 이달 16일 현재 2021년 9월 이후로 문체부가 허가한 대면 공연은 총 149건이다.

During that time period, artists such as boy bands NCT and NU’EST, trot singer Na Hoon-a and girl group Twice were permitted audiences ranging in size from 4,000 to 5,000 people.

during: ~동안

range: 범위가 ~에서 ~에 이르다

in size: 규모

그 동안 보이밴드 NCT와 NU’EST, 트로트 가수 나훈아 그리고 걸그룹 트와이스는 각각 4천에서 5천 명에 이르는 관객의 규모를 승인받았다.

An audience three times larger than the usual number has been permitted for BTS’s upcoming concert “Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul,” scheduled for March 10, 12 and 13.

~ times: ~배

scheduled for: ~에 예정되다, ~에 계획되다

방탄소년단은 3월 10일, 12일, 13일에 예정된 콘서트 “퍼미션 투 댄스 - 서울”에 평상시보다 3배 많은 관객 수가 허용된 셈이다.

The ministry added that measures for BTS’s concert have been relaxed because it only features the boy band and takes place in an open stadium, while concerts authorized last year were all indoors due to the cold.

measure: 제한

open stadium: 공개 경기장, 실외 경기장

문체부는 방탄소년단 콘서트에 대한 제한이 완화된 이유가 단독 공연에다가 실외 경기장에서 개최되기 때문이며 지난해 승인된 콘서트들은 전부 추위 때문에 실내 공연으로 진행된 점에서 다르다고 말했다.

이 뉴스, 영어로 하면? 'Think English'
대한민국 대표 영어 신문, '코리아중앙데일리'의 주요 영어뉴스를 원문과 한글 번역으로 소개해 드립니다. 2000년부터 뉴욕타임스와 제휴하고 있는 코리아중앙데일리의 고품격 뉴스와 함께 뉴스와 영어 학습 모두 잡아보세요.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Think English

여러분이 보는 뉴스, 이제 영어로 만나보세요!

모비온

Innovation Lab

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

로마를 담은 보석 이야기

Posted by 불가리

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

사고력 게임에 참가하시겠습니까?

Posted by 청담러닝-CMS에듀

이젠 아프다고 말해요

이젠 아프다고 말해요

Posted by 대웅제약

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

기업을 위한 단 하나의 업무 도구

Posted by 더존비즈온

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

바다 쓰레기에 갇힌 물고기를 구하라

Posted by CJ제일제당

플라스틱 기름 파는 주유소에 가다

플라스틱 기름 파는 주유소에 가다

Posted by SK이노베이션