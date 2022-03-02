[THINK ENGLISH] IT 대기업들, 인공지능 시장에 뛰어들다

초거대 인공지능은 더 많은 파라미터로 더 많은 데이터를 처리할 수 있는 능력을 갖고 있다. [셔터스톡]

Tech companies are rushing to get ahead in the race to develop artificial intelligence (AI) systems with enhanced efficiency. Despite critics suggesting the world has entered an AI winter, with McDonald's selling its Dynamic Yield AI subsidiary...

Big brains and deep pockets going big into AI

IT 대기업들, 인공지능 시장에 뛰어들다

Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Thursday, February 24, 2022

deep pockets: 대기업들

get ahead: ~를 앞서다, 성공하다

artificial intelligence: 인공지능, AI

enhance: 높이다, 향상시키다

기술 기업들이 향상된 기능을 갖춘 인공지능을 개발하기 위한 경쟁에서 적극적으로 나서고 있다.

Despite critics suggesting the world has entered an AI winter, with McDonald's selling its Dynamic Yield AI subsidiary after disappointing results, they are investing with abandon.

critics: 비평가들

subsidiary: 자회사

disappointing: 실망스러운

with abandon: 흥에 겨워, 멋대로

맥도날드가 실망스러운 결과를 보인 AI 자회사 다이나믹 옐드를 매각하면서 비평가들은 세계가 AI 겨울에 접어들었다고 평가하고 있지만, 이 회사들은 아낌없는 투자를 계속하고 있다.

Korean companies are aiming to develop a so-called "hyperscale" AI, an industry term referring to a system with more parameters and better capacity to process huge amounts of data.

hyperscale: 초거대

parameter: 한도, 변수

한국 회사들은 일명 ‘초거대’ 인공지능을 개발하는 것을 목표로 삼고 있다. 초거대 인공지능이란 업계 용어로 더 많은 파라미터와 대규모 데이터를 처리할 수 있는 능력을 갖춘 시스템을 가리킨다. (파라미터는 초거대 AI의 성능을 보여주는 지표인데, 인간의 뇌에서 신경세포 간 정보를 전달하는 시냅스와 비슷하다)

Compared to Google's AlphaGo, the AI Go player that faced off against Korean Go master Lee Se-dol in 2016, a hyperscale AI model is hundreds to thousands times more efficient.

Go player: 바둑 기사

face off: 경기를 시작하다, 대결할 준비를 하다

Go master: 바둑 고수

2016년 한국의 바둑 고수 이세돌과 대결했던 인공지능 바둑기사인 구글의 알파고에 비교할 때 초거대 인공지능 모델은 수백배에서 수천배 더 효율적이다.

Domestic IT companies are ramping up investment to take the lead in the prospective market.

ramp up: 증가시키다

take the lead: 우위를 잡다, 앞서기 시작하다

prospective: 유망한, 곧 다가올

국내 IT 기업들은 유망한 이 시장에서 우위를 점하기 위해 투자를 늘리고 있다.

LG Corp.'s hyperscale AI engine Exaone was used to [develop] images utilized in designs featured during New York Fashion Week.

utilize: 활용하다

feature: ~을 특징으로 삼다

LG의 초거대 AI 엔진 엑사원이 만든 이미지는 뉴욕패션위크 의상 디자인에 사용되었다. 디자이너 박윤희 씨는 "금성에 핀 꽃" 컬렉션에 엑사원이 만든 이미지를 응용했다.

Naver is set to start a trial run of its CLOVA CareCall service in March. The CLOVA CareCall is a phone call service powered by the company's HyperCLOVA system. It will check in on 100 elderly people living alone in Daegu through phone calls once or twice a week. The service aims to provide a safety net as well as emotional support for the elderly, according to Naver.

elderly people: 노인들

safety net: 안전망

emotional support: 정서적 지원

네이버는 오는 3월부터 ‘클로바 케어콜’ 서비스를 시범 운영할 예정이다. 클로바 케어콜은 이 회사의 초거대 AI ‘하이퍼클로바’를 적용한 AI 콜 서비스다. 이 서비스는 일주일에 1~2회 대구 지역 독거노인 100명에게 전화를 걸어 체크한다. 노인들의 건강와 안부를 확인할 뿐 아니라 정서적 지원까지 제공하는 것을 목표로 한다.

The global AI market will reach $554.3 billion by 2024, a 69 percent growth compared to 2021, according to an IDC report released in February 2021. Grand View Research predicted that the market size will break $1 trillion by 2028.

market size: 시장 규모

2021년 2월 발간된 IDC 보고서에 따르면 세계 AI 시장은 2024년까지 5543억 달러에 달할 것으로 예상되며 이는 2021년에 비해 69% 증가한 수치다. 그랜드 뷰 리서치는 이 시장의 규모가 2028년까지 1조 달러를 넘어설 것으로 예상했다.

Google introduced the Switch Transformer 1.6-trillion-parameter AI model in January 2021, while Microsoft and Nvidia jointly developed Megatron with 530 billion parameters in October. DeepMind Technologies, Alphabet's AI subsidiary headquartered in London and the developer of AlphaGo, introduced a 280-billion-parameter AI model Gopher last December. The Beijing Academy of Artificial Intelligence announced a 1.75-trillion-parameter Wu Dao 2.0 in June.

headquarter: ~에 본사를 설치하다, 본사

구글은 2021년 1월 1조6000억 파라미터를 보유한 초거대 AI ‘스위치 트랜스포머’를 공개했다. 마이크로소프트와 엔비디아는 공동으로 지난해 10월 5300억 파라미터의 ‘메가트론’을 개발했고, 12월에는 알파고를 개발했던 구글 알파벳의 자회사인 영국 딥마인드가 2800억 파라미터의 AI 모델 ‘고퍼’를 선보였다. 또 베이징인공지능연구원은 지난해 6월 1조7500억 파라미터의 ‘우다오 2.0’을 발표해 화제가 됐다.