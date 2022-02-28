[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 베이징 올림픽 금 2개, 은 5개, 동 2개로 마무리 하다

최민정이 16일 중국 베이징 서우두체육관에서 열린 2022 베이징겨울올림픽 쇼트트랙 여자 1500m 결승에서 1위로 결승선을 통과하며 금메달을 확정 짓고 태극기를 두른 후 인사하고 있다. [신화/연합]

Korea leaves Beijing with 2 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze medals

한국, 베이징 올림픽 금 2개, 은 5개, 동 2개로 마무리 하다

Monday, January 21, 2022

After two weeks of non-stop winter sports, Team Korea leaves the 2022 Beijing Olympics with two gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

non-stop: 끊임없이

한국은 금메달 2개, 은메달 5개, 동메달 2개를 따내며 2주간 끊임없는 감동을 준 2022 베이징 동계 올림픽을 마무리 지었다.

As expected, short track speed skating was Korea's strongest sport in Beijing, with both gold medals and three of the five silver medals coming from the sport.

as expected: 예상대로

한국은 쇼트트랙에서 금메달 두 개와 은메달 세 개를 획득하면서 예상대로 쇼트트랙에서 가장 강세를 보였다.

Hwang Dae-heon won Korea's first gold medal in the men's 1,500 meters, with Choi Min-jeong adding that all-important second gold medal in the women's 1,500 meters.

all-important: 가장 중요한

황대헌은 남자 1500미터에서 한국의 첫 금메달을 따냈고 최민정은 여자 1500미터에서 한국의 의미 있는 두번째 금메달을 따냈다.

Away from the ice rink, Korea was unable to repeat the unexpected success it saw at the PyeongChang Olympics in snowboarding, skeleton, bobsleigh and curling. At the 2018 Games, Korean athletes won the country's first ever medals in all of those events, with the home track advantage proving especially important in the sliding sports.

sliding sport: 썰매 종목

하지만 한국은 스케이트장 밖에서는 2018년 평창 올림픽에서만큼의 기량을 펼치지 못했다. 평창 올림픽에서 한국은 홈 트랙의 이점을 활용해 스노우보드, 스켈레톤, 봅슬레이와 컬링에서 한국의 첫 메달을 따낼 수 있었다.

While that success might not have been repeated in Beijing, there are still plenty of signs that Korea's success in those sports is not gone for good.

베이징에서 평창에서만큼의 성과를 내지는 못했지만 한국이 앞으로도 이러한 종목들에서 좋은 성적을 내지 못할 것이라는 것은 아니다.

Korea's Team Kim came within a few stones of reaching the semifinals in the women's curling event, falling down the table only after losing their final game of the round robin tournament. Considering that the gold and silver medals both went to teams that Korea had beaten in the round robin stage, Team Kim clearly had the potential to go much further.

round robin: 리그전

potential: 잠재력, 가능성

컬링에서 한국의 팀 킴은 아주 근소하게 준결승의 기회를 놓쳤었는데, 리그전으로 치뤄지는 예선에서 마지막 경기를 이기기만 했어도 준결승에 진출할 수 있었다. 또, 예선전에서 한국이 금메달과 은메달을 딴 영국과 일본을 이겼다는 것 역시 한국 컬링의 잠재력을 보여준다.

While Yun Sung-bin, the 2018 skeleton gold medalist, was unable to repeat his previous success, the sudden arrival of Jung Seung-gi in the top 10 suggests that Korea still has a future in the fast-paced sliding sport.

2018년 스켈레톤 금메달리스트 윤성빈도 평창에서만큼 좋은 성적을 거두지 못했지만, 혜성처럼 등장한 정승기가 이번 올림픽에서 상위 10위 안에 들었다는 것은 한국 스켈레톤의 미래가 밝다는 신호다.

The same can be said for figure skating, where both You Young and Kim Ye-lim finished in the top 10, the first time Korea has ever had two female figure skaters place so highly. In the men's event, Cha Jun-hwan, still only 20 years old, finished fifth in his second Olympics, Korea's best-ever finish.

피겨스케이트 역시 미래가 밝다. 유영과 김예림이 둘다 상위 10위 안에 들면서, 한국 역사상 처음으로 피겨스케이트 종목에서 두 선수가 10위 안에 드는 쾌거를 거두었다. 스무살 차준환 역시 자신의 두번째 올림픽에서 5위를 하면서 한국 역사상 남자 피겨스케이트 최고의 성적을 거두었다.