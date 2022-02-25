[THINK ENGLISH] 밀젠코 마티예비치, 한복 입고 뮤비 촬영

마티예비치는 이번 뮤직비디오 “Trust in Love”에서 한복 입고 출연할 예정이다. [로스앤젤레스 주재 한국문화원]

Miljenko Matijevic, most familiar to Korean audiences through his rock band Steelheart’s 90s hit song “She’s Gone,” will wear hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, in his upcoming music video “Trust in Love,” according to Korean Cultural Center...

Miljenko Matijevic to wear hanbok in upcoming music video

밀젠코 마티예비치, 한복 입고 뮤비 촬영

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Friday, February 18, 2022

Miljenko Matijevic, most familiar to Korean audiences through his rock band Steelheart’s 90s hit song “She’s Gone,” will wear hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, in his upcoming music video “Trust in Love”, according to Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles on Thursday.

목요일 로스앤젤레스 주재 한국 문화원에 따르면 한국 관객들에겐 록밴드 스틸하트의 90년대 히트곡 “She's gone”으로 가장 친숙한 밀젠코 마티예비치가 그의 신곡 뮤직 비디오 “Trust in Love”에서 한복을 입을 예정이라고 말했다.

The song will be about wishing for peace between North and South Korea. The music video was filmed at the Korean Bell of Friendship in San Pedro, California. The bell was presented by the Korean government to the U.S. to celebrate the bicentennial of the U.S. and to symbolize friendship between the two countries.

wish for peace: 평화를 기원하다

bicentennial: 200주년

신곡은 남북한의 평화를 기원하는 내용을 담고 있다. 뮤직 비디오는 캘리포니아 산페드로에 있는 ‘우정의 종각’에서 촬영됐다. 이 종은 미국 건국 200주년을 기념하고 양국동맹상징을 위해 한국 정부가 미국에 선사한 것이다.

Matijevic will appear donning hanbok and striking the bell. The video will also include scenes of traditional Korean choreography.

don: (옷, 모자 등을) 입다, 쓰다

strike: 치다

choreography: 안무

마티예비치는 한복을 입고 우정의 종을 타종하는 모습으로 등장한다. 한국 전통 무용 장면도 영상에 담았다.

The singer was said to have been inspired to write the song after watching news about the relationship between the North and South. The song is about unity, peace and love between the two countries. The song and the music video will be released on March 2.

inspired: 영감을 받다

그는 어느 날 남북관계 관련 뉴스를 보다가 영감이 떠올라 이 곡을 썼다고 말했다. 두 나라 간의 화합과 평화 그리고 사랑에 대한 노래이다. 신곡과 뮤직비디오는 3월 2일 공개된다.

The singer has featured on several original soundtracks for local television series such as his track “Stay” (2015) in OCN drama series “My Beautiful Bride” (2015) and “My Love is Gone” (2016) for SBS drama series “Glamorous emptation (2015-16). He also made a surprise appearance on MBC music show “King of Masked Singer” in 2016.

soundtracks: 드라마 OST

make an appearance: 출연하다

마티예비치는 OCN 드라마 “아름다운 나의 신부”(2015) 의 “Stay” 와 SBS 드라마 “화려한 유혹”의 “My Love is Gone” 과 같은 OST에 참여했다. MBC 음악 예능 “복면가왕”에도 깜짝 출연했다.