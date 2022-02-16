[THINK ENGLISH] 커지는 중고 명품 판매 시장, 대기업도 뛰어든다

명품 옷과 가방들이 번개장터의 ‘BGZT Lab’에 전시돼 있다. 이곳은 중고 거래 사이트인 번개장터가 운영하는 중고 디자이너 제품을 파는 가게다. [이소아]

Buying a Chanel bag in Korea has never been more difficult. Big retailers are now tapping into the resale market as secondhand luxury items are the only choice left for customers lusting after high-end designer.

In the battle for luxury goods, secondhand sellers see success

커지는 중고 명품 판매 시장, 대기업도 뛰어든다

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Buying a Chanel bag in Korea has never been more difficult.

요즘처럼 한국에서 샤넬 백을 사는 게 어려웠던 적은 없었다.

Big retailers are now tapping into the resale market as secondhand luxury items are the only choice left for customers lusting after high-end designer.

tap into: ~에 다가가다

resale: 재판매

secondhand: 중고의

lust after: ~의 욕망을 느끼다

high-end: 고급의

이제 명품을 원하는 고객들에게 남은 유일한 선택지는 중고 명품이 됐다. 그러자 거대 유통회사들도 재판매 시장에 진입을 시도하는 중이다.

Popular bags such as the Chanel classic flap are almost never stocked at stores, leaving shoppers with two choices: Pulling an all-nighter in front of department stores and hoping that the bag is stocked that day, known as the "open run," or buying a secondhand one online.

stock: 갖춰두고 있다, 재고품

pull an all-nighter: 무언가를 하기 위해 밤을 새다

샤넬 클래식 플랩 같은 인기 백들은 매장에서 거의 찾을 수 없다. 고객들에게는 두 가지 선택 뿐이다. 그 백이 매장에 있기를 기대하며 백화점 앞에서 밤을 새우는 ‘오픈 런’, 아니면 온라인에서 중고품을 사는 것이다.

On online secondhand marketplace Bungaejangter, 13.4-billion-won ($11.2 million) worth of luxury goods were sold last September, which accounted for 10 percent of the total transactions on the site that month.

marketplace: 시장

transaction: 거래

온라인 중고시장인 번개장터에서는 지난해 9월 134억원 어치의 명품이 거래됐다. 이는 그달 이 사이트 전체 거래액의 10%를 차지했다.

The secondhand market was 20 trillion won in 2020 according to Statistica, with luxury transactions making up for some 40 percent of the total. The market is expected to rise 25 percent on year to 25 trillion won in 2021.

스태티스티카에 따르면 중고 거래 시장은 2020년 20조원 규모였으며, 이 가운데 명품 거래가 40%를 차지했다. 이 시장은 2021년 25조원으로 연간 25% 성장했을 것으로 추정된다.

Although luxury items are mostly traded on startup-made online secondhand marketplace platforms such as Danggeun Market's Karrot and Bungaejangter, big name companies are also entering the growing market.

mostly: 주로, 일반적으로

big name company: 유명 회사. 일류 회사

명품은 일반적으로 당근마켓이나 번개장터 같은 스타트업이 만든 온라인 중고 장터에서 거래됐는데 유명 회사들 역시 이 성장하는 시장에 진입하고 있다.

Secondhand marketplaces generate revenue through advertisements and commission earned from users using their payment services.

generate: 발생시키다

commission: 수수료

payment: 지불

중고 장터는 요금 지불 서비스를 이용하는 이용자들로부터 생기는 수수료와 광고에서 매출을 얻는다.

Despite their popularity, they are not the most profitable businesses. Danggeun Market saw 13 billion won in operating losses in 2020, compared to a 6.8 billion won loss the previous year. It logged revenue of 11.7 billion won, up 303 percent on year.

profitable: 이득이 되는

log: 기록하다

중고 장터는 이용하는 사람들은 많지만 수익성이 높은 사업은 아니다. 당근마켓은 2020년 130억원의 영업 손실을 기록했으며 전년에는 68억의 손실을 봤다. 매출은 전년 대비 303% 성장한 117억원을 기록했다.

However, big retailers have been entering the market in hopes of winning over young consumers and taking the lead in the growing business.

take the lead: 우위를 잡다, 앞서기 시작하다

하지만 거대 유통회사들은 젊은 소비자들을 확보하고 성장하는 산업에서 우위를 점하려는 기대로 이 시장에 들어오고 있다.

E-commerce service SSG.com, which is 50.1 percent owned by Emart and an affiliate of Shinsegae Group, is the latest to join the race. The company announced in January that it will be opening a luxury resale platform within this year, partnering with an online secondhand marketplace company.

affiliate: 계열사

이마트가 50.1%의 지분을 갖고 있으며 신세계 그룹 계열사인 이커머스 서비스 SSG닷컴은 이 경쟁에 가장 최근에 참여한 회사다. 이 회사는 지난 1월 올해 안에 온라인 중고장터 회사와 제휴해서 명품 리세일 플랫폼을 시작할 예정이라고 밝혔다.

Lotte Department Store, also run by Lotte Shopping, signed a memorandum of understanding with sneaker reselling service Outofstock in 2020, becoming the first department store to open a secondhand store in one of its branches.

memorandum of understanding: 양해각서(MOU)

롯데쇼핑이 운영하는 롯데백화점은 스니커즈 리세일 서비스 아웃오브스탁과 2020년 양해각서를 체결하며 백화점 점포 한 곳에서 중고 판매점을 열었다. 백화점 내 중고 판매점은 이 곳이 처음이다.