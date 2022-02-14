[THINK ENGLISH] 황대헌, 금메달로 한국 쇼트트랙의 부진 극복하다

2022 베이징 동계올림픽 쇼트트랙 남자 1500m 금메달리스트 황대헌이 태극기를 휘날리며 링크를 돌고 있다. [AP/연합]

Hwang Dae-heon won Korea’s first gold medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the men’s 1,500-meter short track race on Wednesday, leading a far more confident Korean squad after a difficult start to the competition.

Hwang takes gold as short track skaters shake off early disappointment

황대헌, 금메달로 한국 쇼트트랙의 부진 극복하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Friday-Sunday, February 11-13, 2022

황대헌은 수요일 베이징 올림픽 쇼트트랙 1500미터 경기에서 한국의 첫 금메달을 따내며 올림픽 시작 시 직면했던 한국 쇼트트랙의 부진을 극복했다.

Hwang took the top spot with a time of 2:09.219. The Korean skater started the race in fourth place, but, with nine laps remaining, took first and kept that lead until the very end. Despite being one of the highest-ranked short track speed skaters in the world, Wednesday's medal was Hwang's first Olympic gold. Hwang won the 500-meter silver medal at the 2018 Winter Games.

lap: 바퀴

lead: 선두

황대헌은 2분 09.219초로 결승선을 통과하면서 금메달을 차지했다. 황대헌은 초반에 네 번째 자리를 지켰지만 아홉 바퀴가 남은 상태에서 선두로 치고 나갔고 마지막까지 그 자리를 지켰다. 황대헌은 2018년 평창겨울올림픽에서는 500미터 은메달을 획득했으며 이번에야 처음으로 올림픽 금메달을 목에 걸 수 있게 되었다.

Hwang entered the game on good form, having won four gold medals at the Speed Skating World Cups leading up to the Olympics.

황대헌은 올림픽에 앞서 열린 스피드스케이팅 월드컵에서 4개의 금메달을 획득하는 등 좋은 컨디션으로 올림픽에 나설 수 있었다.

Wednesday's medal comes as a potent consolation prize for Hwang, who failed to reach the final in both the mixed team quarterfinals and the 1,000-meter semifinals. In the 1,000-meter semifinals on Monday, Hwang crossed the finish line first in his heat but was disqualified for making an illegal late passing that caused contact.

potent: 강력한

consolation: 위안

quarterfinal: 준준결승

semifinal: 준결승

황대헌은 혼성 계주와 1000미터 결승에 오르지 못하는 불운을 겪었는데, 이번 1500미터에서 금메달을 획득하면서 명예를 회복했다. 7일 열린 1000미터 준결승에서 황대헌은 1등으로 결승선을 통과했지만 추월을 하는 과정에서 접촉이 발생되었다는 이유로 실격을 당했다.

That disqualification proved to be highly controversial, with Korea raising a complaint with the head referee, the International Skating Union, the International Olympic Committee and planning to take it all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland. The penalty made headlines both in and outside of Korea as, for the second time at the Beijing Olympics, it paved the way for a Chinese athlete to progress and later medal in the event.

disqualification: 실격

raise a complaint: 불만사항을 제기하다

pave way: ~을 위한 길을 열다

황대헌의 실격과 관련하여 한국이 주심에게 항의를 하고 국제올림픽위원회(IOC)와 국제스포츠중재재판소(CAS)에 제소하면서 논란이 일었다. 특히 쇼트트랙 종목에서 중국이 다른 선수의 실격으로 다음 단계로 진출하는 현상이 두 번이나 벌어지면서 황대헌의 실격은 전세계적으로 화제가 되었다.

Hwang was one of three Korean skaters to reach the 1,500-meter final, with Lee June-seo finishing fifth and Park Jang-hyuk finishing seventh. Steven Dubois of Canada took the silver medal and Semen Elistratov of Russia took the bronze medal.

황대헌 이외에도 1500미터 결승에는 이준서와 박장혁 선수가 출전을 했다. 이준서 선수는 5위, 박장혁 선수는 7위로 결승선을 통과했다. 캐나다의 스티븐 듀보아가 은메달을 획득했고 러시아의 세멘 엘리스트라토브가 동메달을 획득했다.