[THINK ENGLISH] 일회용컵 추가요금 부과 방침에 가게 주인들 반발

지난 1월 24일 환경부는 오는 6월부터 일회용 컵에 대해 300원의 보증금을 부과한다고 밝혔다. 고객들은 그들이 가게에 컵을 반납할 때 보증금을 돌려받을 수 있다. [뉴스1]

A takeaway coffee will cost you 300 won (25 cents) more from June when a new government charge on single-use cups kicks in, and coffee shop owners are not happy about it. “I will have to use the cash register every time someone hands me a...

Coffee cup surcharge faces backlash from shop owners

일회용컵 추가요금 부과 방침에 가게 주인들 반발

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Thurday, February 3, 2022

A takeaway coffee will cost you 300 won (25 cents) more from June when a new government charge on single-use cups kicks in, and coffee shop owners are not happy about it.

backlash: (대중의) 반발

surcharge: 추가요금

takeaway: 테이크아웃 전문점, 테이크아웃 음식 (=takeout)

single-use cup: 1회용 컵

kick in: 효과가 나타나기 시작하다

오는 6월부터 일회용컵 사용시 300원의 추가요금을 부과한다는 정부 방침에 커피숍 주인들의 불만이 크다.

“I will have to use the cash register every time someone hands me a disposable cup and give 300 won back, even if it’s not from my store,” a franchise bakery owner in Suwon, Gyeonggi, said. “Some customers are still unhappy about paying for a plastic bag. I’m worried that they might throw a tantrum if I charge them extra for a cup.”

cash register: 금전등록기

tantrum: (특히 아이가 발끈) 성질을 부림

경기도 수원의 한 빵집 주인은 “다른 매장에서 사 먹은 컵까지 일일이 포스(POS. 판매시점정보관리시스템)로 찍어서 돈을 주라는 거 아니냐”며 “봉툿값 받는다고 하면 지금도 소리 지르는 손님이 있는데 컵값 받는다고 하면 얼마나 난리가 날지도 걱정”이라고 말했다.

The Environment Ministry announced on Jan. 24 that the 300 won charge for a single-use cup, whether it be a plastic or a paper one, will be compulsory at large food and coffee franchises from Jun. 10.

compulsory: 강제적인, 필수의

지난 1월 24일 환경부는 플라스틱 컵이든 종이컵이든 일회용 컵에는 300원을 부과하겠다고 밝혔다. 이는 오는 6월 10일부터 대형 음식점과 프랜차이즈 커피숍에 의무화될 예정이다.

Customers can get that money back if they return the cup to any store that falls under the new regulation. The measure is intended to tackle Korea's single-use plastic problem. The ministry estimates that franchise stores use 2.3 billion single-use plastic or paper cups a year, which is around 44 cups per person. Paper cups generally come with plastic lids.

fall under: 의 영향을 받다, ~의 책임이다

tackle:(힘든 문제 상황과) 씨름하다

come with: ~이 딸려있다

고객들은 새 법규를 적용받는 가게라면 어느 곳에서든 컵을 반환하고 돈을 돌려받을 수 있다. 이 조치는 한국의 일회용 플라스틱 문제에 대응하기 위한 것이다. 정부는 프랜차이즈 점포들이 한 해에 23억 개의 일회용 플라스틱 컵이나 종이컵을 사용하고 있으며 이는 약 1인당 44개에 이른다고 추정했다. 종이컵은 일반적으로 플라스틱 뚜껑과 함께 사용된다.

Any large franchises with more than 100 branches that sells coffee, ice cream, baked goods, fast food, or any other beverage are subject to the rule, according to the ministry. But franchise store owners are complaining that the ministry hasn't thought the plan through — especially because it applies to stores that rarely serve coffee, but will still be obligated to collect cups.

be subject to: ~의 대상이다

think through: 충분히 생각하다

be obligated to: (법적으로) ~할 필요가 있다

환경부는 매장 수가 100개 이상인 커피, 아이스크림, 제과제빵, 패스트푸드, 그리고 기타음료 프랜차이즈 전문점을 모두 이 규제 대상에 포함했다. 하지만 프랜차이즈 점포 주인들은 정부가 이 계획의 문제점에 대해 충분히 검토하지 않았다고 불만을 제기하고 있다. 특히 커피는 거의 팔지 않는데도 커피 컵은 수거해야 하는 점포들이 있다는 것이다.

For example, a franchise store that sells hodugwaja, a small walnut pastry, is included in the list of companies subject to the rule even though it seldom sells beverages. Fast food chains Lotteria and Burger King are also included since both have over 100 branches.

예를 들어 음료수는 팔지 않는 한 호두과자 프랜차이즈가 이 법의 적용을 받는 회사 명단에 포함돼 있다. 프랜차이즈인 롯데리아와 버거킹도 매장 수가 100개가 넘기 때문에 대상에 포함됐다.

Busy locations are also expecting to struggle. According to the FTC, low-cost coffee brand Mega Coffee is the third biggest among coffee franchises in terms of the number of branches and Paikdabang the sixth.

FTC: 공정거래위원회(Fair Trade Commission)

사람들이 많이 몰리는 곳들 역시 어려움을 겪을 것으로 예상한다. 공정거래위원회에 따르면 저가 커피 브랜드 메가커피는 커피 프랜차이즈 중에 매장 수 3위이고 빽다방은 6위다.

Known for cost-competitiveness, both companies mostly serve takeaways in small stores located in business districts. The owners of such low-cost coffee franchises are particularly unhappy about the new rule.

cost-competitiveness: 가격경쟁력

싼값에 여러 잔을 파는 가격 경쟁력으로 잘 알려진 이 두 회사는 대체로 오피스 상권에 위치한 작은 가게에서 테이크아웃을 전문으로 한다. 이런 저가 커피 프랜차이즈 가게 주인들은 특히 이 새로운 규제에 불만이다.

“It gets really hectic in peak time when office workers come to get coffee,” said a coffee shop owner in southern Seoul. “Should I hand out 300 won on coffee that only costs 1,500 to 2,000 won each? We should limit the time when the cups can be returned, I think.”

hectic: 정신없이 바쁜, 빡빡한

hand out: 나눠주다

서울 남쪽 지역의 한 커피숍 주인은 “오피스 상권에 있어서 회사원들이 몰릴 때는 계산할 정신도 없다”며 “커피가 1500~2000원인데 컵값 300원 주고 있어야 하나. 반환 시간대를 제한하는 것도 방법”이라고 말했다.

Other store owners are worried about the waste piling up. But the Environment Ministry maintains that the backlash is based on misunderstanding of the rules. Despite store owners' worries, they won't actually be required to pay the 300 won refund if a customer returns a cup to their store.

또 다른 가게 주인들은 쓰레기가 쌓이는 것에 대해 걱정하고 있다. 하지만 환경부는 이 같은 반발이 규제를 잘못 이해했기 때문이라며 기존의 입장을 유지하고 있다. 가게 주인들의 우려와 달리 손님들이 가게에 컵을 돌려줄 때 그들이 300원을 줘야 하는 게 아니라는 것이다.

Instead, the cup will be tracked through a barcode that can be scanned when the cup is returned, and the store where they purchased it will fork out the 300 won.

fork out: (돈이나 물건 등을) 내주다

컵을 반환할 때 바코드를 스캔해서 그 일회용컵 음료를 판매한 곳을 추적하고, 그 음료를 판매한 매장이 보증금 300원을 낸다.