[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 월드컵 본선 진출하며 카타르 향한 첫 관문 지나다

권창훈이 아랍에미리트 두바이 라시드 스타디움에서 열린 시리아와의 2022 국제축구연맹 카타르월드컵 아시아 최종예선 A조 8차전에서 시리아를 상대로 한국의 추가골을 기록하고 있다. [연합]

Qualification is only first hurdle for Korea on road to World Cup

한국, 월드컵 본선 진출하며 카타르 향한 첫 관문 지나다

Thursday, February 4, 2022

The Korean national football team on Tuesday secured their spot at the 2022 World Cup, but with some low-scoring results against some much lower-ranked teams throughout the qualifiers, head coach Paulo Bento and the team will need to seriously up their game if they want to have a fighting chance in Qatar in November.

secure: 확보하다

up one’s game: 실력을 향상시키다

한국 축구 대표팀은 2월 1일 시리아를 상대로 2-0으로 승리하면서 월드컵 본선 진출을 확정지었다. 하지만 파울루 벤투 감독과 대표팀이 카타르에서 좋은 결과를 내기 위해서는 예선전에서보다 더 좋은 모습을 보여야 한다.

Korea beat Syria 2-0 at Rashid Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, earning a ticket to the World Cup with two qualifiers still to play. With the win, Korea have now reached every World Cup since 1986, a run of 10 consecutive tournaments.

consecutive: 연이은

한국은 2월 1일 시리아와의 평가전에서 2-0으로 승리하면서 두 차례의 예선전을 남겨두고도 월드컵 본선 진출을 확정지었다. 이번 승리로 인해 한국은 1986년 이후 10회 연속 월드컵 진출에 성공한 것이다.

That win against Syria followed a 1-0 victory against Lebanon last week, ensuring that Korea are guaranteed to finish in the top two in Group A of the third round of Asian qualifiers for the World Cup.

한국은 시리아전 승리에 앞서 지난주 레바논과의 경기에서 1-0으로 승리하면서 월드컵 아시아 지역 예선 3차전 A조에서도 2위 안에 들게 되었다.

With eight of 10 games now played, Korea have 20 points with six wins and two draws, putting the team two points behind Iran in second place and an unassailable nine points above the United Arab Emirates in third. The top two teams from each group will advance to the World Cup, with the third-place teams going on to a playoff round.

unassailable: 난공불락의

10 경기 중 8 경기를 치른 한국은 현재 6승 2무로 승점 20점을 기록하면서 조 1위 이란에는 2점 뒤지지만 3위 아랍에미레이트와는 난공불락의 9점차를 만들었다.

But that Korea would earn a spot in the World Cup should never really have been in question. At No. 33 on the FIFA world rankings, Korea are the third-highest ranked team in Asia, behind only No. 21 Iran and No. 26 Japan.

in question: 문제의, 불확실한, 의심스러운

하지만 한국이 월드컵 출전권을 확보할 것이라는 것은 어느 정도 기정 사실이었다. 한국은 피파 랭킹 33위로 21위 이란과 26위 일본에 이어 아시아에서 세 번째로 순위가 높은 팀이다.

Some of the results from qualifying do raise significant concerns. In the current third round of Asian qualifiers, Korea was drawn in Group A alongside Iran, the UAE, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria. Aside from Iran, who are a serious threat, the UAE, at No. 68, Iraq, at No. 75, Syria, at No. 86, and Lebanon, at No. 95, should offer little challenge to the Taeguk Warriors.

raise concerns: 우려를 제기하다

draw: 제비를 뽑다, 추첨으로 정하다

serious threat: 심각한 위협

한국이 본선에 진출했음에도 불구하고 한국의 예선 성적은 우려를 제기하는 측면이 있다. 아시아 지역 예선 3차전에서 한국은 이란, 아랍에미레이트, 레바논, 이라크, 시리아와 함께 A조에 편성되었다. 이란은 위협적인 라이벌이지만 나머지 네 개 국가, 68위 아랍에미레이트, 75위 이라크, 86위 시리아 그리고 95위 레바논은 원래 태극전사들에게 위협이 되어서는 안되었다.

Yet Korea opened the round by drawing 0-0 with Iraq in September last year, and then only managed to score a single goal in both games against Lebanon, a team ranked 62 spots lower. The first game against Syria was also disappointing — a narrow 2-1 win — with the aggregate 4-1 score still not especially impressive considering the huge gulf between the two teams.

draw: 비기다

aggregate: 합계

그러나 한국은 지난 9월 이라크와 0-0 무승부로 3차전을 시작한 이후 랭킹이 62 계단이나 낮은 레바논과의 경기에서는 한 골을 넣는데에 그쳤다. 시리아를 상대로 간신히 2-1로 승리한 첫 경기 역시 실망스러웠다. 상대 팀들과의 랭킹 격차를 고려했을 때 합계 4-1의 성적은 한국에게 그리 좋지 않은 출발이었다.

There are some mitigating factors. Injuries of key players have been a constant issue — regular captain Son Heung-min and striker Hwang Hee-chan both missed the latest batch of games, while forward Hwang Ui-jo was out of action earlier last year.

mitigating: (처벌의) 경감 사유 및 요인

물론 여기에는 참작할 만한 여러 가지 요인들이 있다. 주전 선수들의 부상이 끊이지 않았는데, 주장 손흥민과 공격수 황희찬이 모두 최근 경기에 결장했고 공격수 황의조는 지난해 초 결장했었다.

But the fact remains that Korea will enter the Qatar World Cup as one of the lower-ranked teams, facing dramatically stiffer competition than they have during qualifying. If Bento and the team are unable to put together a more impressive display than they have during qualifying then they're likely to have a very short tournament.

stiff competition: 치열한 경쟁

그러나 한국이 카타르 월드컵 본선에서는 순위가 낮은편에 속하기 때문에 훨씬 더 치열한 경쟁을 직면할 것이라는 사실은 변하지 않는다. 벤투 감독과 국가대표팀이 본선무대에서 예선 때보다 더 인상 깊은 모습을 보일 수 없다면 한국의 카타르행은 짧게 끝날 가능성이 높다.