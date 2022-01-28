[THINK ENGLISH] 방탄소년단을 기반으로 한 웹툰ㆍ웹소설, 엇갈린 평에 전망 불투명

"7Fates: Chakho," the webtoon and web novel based on boy band BTS, was released on Saturday but is receiving mixed reviews. Naver Webtoon released the webtoon and web novel versions of “7Fates: Chakho” on Jan. 15 in collaboration with the...

Fate of BTS-inspired webtoon, webnovel appears unknown after mixed reviews

방탄소년단을 기반으로 한 웹툰ㆍ웹소설, 엇갈린 평에 전망 불투명

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

"7Fates: Chakho," the webtoon and web novel based on boy band BTS, was released on Saturday but is receiving mixed reviews. Naver Webtoon released the webtoon and web novel versions of “7Fates: Chakho” on Jan. 15 in collaboration with the boy band’s agency HYBE.

mixed: 섞인, (의견이) 엇갈리는

novel: 소설

in collaboration with ~: ~와 협력하여

방탄소년단을 기반으로 한 웹툰ㆍ웹소설 “세븐 페이츠: 착호”가 토요일 공개되었으나 엇갈린 평을 받고 있다.네이버 웹툰은 보이밴드 방탄소년단의 소속사 하이브와 협업하여 “세븐 페이츠: 착호”의 웹툰과 웹소설 버전을 1월 15일 공개했다.

Inspired by the chakho-gapsa, or tiger hunters, of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), "7Fates: Chakho" is an urban fantasy web novel set in the near future featuring protagonists inspired by BTS members.

set in: ~을 배경으로 한

protagonist: 주인공

조선시대 호랑이를 잡던 부대인 착호갑사로부터 영감을 받은 “세븐 페이츠: 착호”는 근미래를 배경으로 한 어반 판타지 웹소설로, 방탄소년단 멤버들을 모델로 한 주인공들이 등장한다.

The prologue and first episode told the story of a character named Je-ha living in the “fallen city of Sinsi." Although the characters were inspired by BTS members, none of the characters are named after them.

prologue: 도입부, 서막

named after ~: ~의 이름을 따서 짓다

도입부와 1화는 “타락한 도시 신시”에 살고 있는 제하라는 인물에 대한 이야기이다. 등장인물들은 방탄소년단 멤버들을 모델로 했으나, 실제 멤버의 이름을 따오지는 않았다.

The first episode earned an average rating of 7.74 out of 10 as of Sunday evening. Considering most webtoons uploaded on Saturdays have average ratings above 9, "7Fates: Chakho" is seeing rather lukewarm reviews.

rating: 평가

lukewarm: 미지근한

일요일 저녁 기준으로 1화는 평점 10점 만점 중 7.74점을 받았다. 토요일에 연재되는 대부분의 웹툰이 평점 9점대인 것을 고려하면 “세븐 페이츠: 착호”는 다소 미지근한 평가를 받고 있다.

On the other hand, the rating on Naver Webtoon’s global platform for international fans was 9.92, much higher than the domestic feedback. Fans comment that they find the subject matter inspired by Korean legends refreshing and approve of the illustration style, but that the story itself so far has little to do with BTS.

comment: 논평(하다), 댓글(을 쓰다)

subject matter: 주제, 소재

little to do with ~: ~와 별로 상관이 없다

한편 해외 팬들을 위한 네이버 웹툰의 글로벌 플랫폼에서는 국내 평가보다 훨씬 높은 평점 9.9점을 받았다. 팬들은 한국 설화를 기반으로 한 소재가 신선하고 그림체가 좋다고 호평하지만, 이야기 자체는 방탄소년단과 별로 상관이 없다고 지적한다.