[THINK ENGLISH] 새해 첫 추경, 소상공인 지원에 중점

홍남기 기획재정부 장관 겸 경제부총리가 지난 금요일 서울 정부청사에서 14조원 규모의 추경 편성을 발표하고 있다. 이는 2022년 첫 번째이자 2020년 코로나19 발생 이후 7번째 추경이다. [기획재정부]

Of the 14 trillion-won ($11.7 billion) supplementary budget 82 percent, or 11.5 trillion won, will be used for small businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions. The extra budget is the first for this year and the seventh since the outbreak of the..

Majority of supplementary budget to go to helping small businesses

새해 첫 추경, 소상공인 지원에 중점

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Monday, January 24, 2022

Of the 14 trillion-won ($11.7 billion) supplementary budget 82 percent, or 11.5 trillion won, will be used for small businesses affected by Covid-19 restrictions. The extra budget is the first for this year and the seventh since the outbreak of the pandemic.

supplementary budget: 추가경정예산

Covid-19 restriction: 코로나19 규제

outbreak: 발생

14조원 규모 추가경정예산의 82%, 즉 11조5000억원이 코로나19 규제조치로 영향 받은 소상공인들에게 사용될 예정이다. 그 추가예산은 올해는 처음이고 코로나 팬데믹 발생 이후 7번째다.

The funding for small businesses includes an emergency handout of 3 million won to help ease fixed costs including rent and labor expenses as well as business owners' livelihoods.

handout: 지원금, (무료로) 나눠주는 것

emergency handout: 긴급재난지원금

fixed cost: 고정비용

livelihood: 생계수단

labor expense: 노무비용

소상공인에 대한 금융지원에는 임대료와 인건비 등 고정 비용을 줄이고 소상공인 본인의 생계비에 도움을 주기 위한 긴급재난지원금 300만원이 포함된다.

The budget for immediate handouts is 9.6 trillion won. The government estimates some 3.2 million business owners will be recipients.

recipient: 수령인

즉시 지급되는 지원금에 대한 예산은 9조6000억원이다. 정부는 약 320만명의 소상공인들이 이 돈을 받게 될 것으로 추정했다.

Additionally, 1.9 trillion won of the extra budget will be used to compensate the losses that small shop owners have suffered.

compensate: 보상하다

추가로 1조9000억원의 추가 예산이 어려움을 겪고 있는 소상공인들의 손실을 보상하는데 사용될 예정이다.

The government stressed that the total that will be used in compensating businesses' losses due to Covid-19 amounts to 5.1 trillion won, when taking into consideration the 2.2 trillion won from this year’s main budget as well as an additional 1 trillion won provided through government funds.

stress: 강조하다

take into consideration: ~을 고려하다

정부는 올해 본예산에서의 2조2000억원과 1조원의 정부 추가 기금을 고려하면 코로나19로 인한 사업적 손해를 보상하는 데 총 5조1000억원이 사용될 것이라고 강조했다.

Some 1.5 trillion won of extra budget will be used in securing additional sick beds for Covid-19 patients and other quarantine efforts including pills to treat 400,000 Covid-19 patients.

secure: 확보하다

sick bed: 병상

quarantine: 방역

약 1조5000억원의 추가 예산은 코로나19 환자들을 위한 추가 병상 확보와 40만명 분의 먹는 코로나 치료제 구입 비용 등 다른 방역 비용에 사용될 것이라고 말했다.

With the additional purchase of Covid-19 pills, the government has now secured enough to treat 1 million patients. Nearly 79 percent of the extra budget or 11 trillion won will be funded through government bonds.

additional purchase: 추가 구매

이번 추가 구매로 100만명 분의 경구용 치료제를 확보했다고 정부는 밝혔다. 추가 예산의 79%에 이르는 11조원이 정부 국채를 통해 조달될 예정이다.

“We have created a supplementary budget in the first month of 2022 as small business owners are now reaching their limits,” Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday. “The people that were directly affected by the strengthened quarantine measures are small shop owners, who have cooperated with restrictions.

strengthened quarantine measure: 강화된 방역 조치

cooperate with: 협조하다

홍남기 기획재정부 장관 겸 경제부총리는 지난 금요일 “소상공인의 버팀이 한계에 다다르고 있는 상황에서 2022년 1월에 긴급하게 편성한 추경"이라며 "강화된 방역조치로 직접적인 영향을 받은 사람들은 여기에 협조한 작은 가게 주인들이다”라고 말했다.

“Considering the limited financial resources, we have decided to provide more support to those most affected.”

financial resource: 금융 자원

“제한된 금융 자원을 고려해서 가장 크게 영향 받은 사람들을 더 많이 지원하기로 했다”

Hong said that although there will be demands from lawmakers to increase the size of the latest extra budget, the 608 trillion-won main budget for this year is enough to cover other support related to Covid-19.

lawmaker: 국회의원

홍 부총리는 추가 예산의 규모를 확대하자는 요구가 국회의원들 사이에 나오고 있지만 올해 608조원의 본예산이 코로나 관련 다른 지원들을 감당하기에 충분하다고 말했다.

“When we determined the size of the extra budget, we took into account the level of damage that self-employed businesses have suffered, the amount of extra taxes collected [in 2021] and the 608 trillion-won budget [for 2022], comprehensively,” Hong said.

self-employed business: 자영업

comprehensively: 포괄적으로

그는 “추가 예산의 규모를 결정할 때 자영업자들이 받은 피해의 정도와 2021년 거둬들인 추가 세수, 그리고 608조원의 2022년 예산 규모를 포괄적으로 고려했다”고 말했다.

He added that other macroeconomic factors such as inflation were also considered when determining the size of the supplementary budget.

macroeconomic factor: 거시경제적 요인

그는 또 추경의 규모를 결정할 때 인플레이션 같은 다른 거시경제적인 요인들도 고려됐다고 말했다.