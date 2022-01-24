[THINK ENGLISH] 김연경, 2021년 최고의 배구 선수로 선정되다

김연경이 2021년 8월 2일 도쿄 아리아케 아레나에서 열린 세르비아와의 2020 도쿄 올림픽 동메달 결정전에서 환호하고 있다. [연합]

Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung was named the best player of 2021 by Volleyball World, recognizing her role in leading Korea to a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her efforts in both the Korean and Chinese leagues.

Kim Yeon-koung named world's best volleyball player of 2021

김연경, 2021년 최고의 배구 선수로 선정되다

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

name: 임명하다

배구 스타 김연경은 2020 도쿄 올림픽에서 한국을 4위로 이끈 리더십과 한국과 중국 리그에서의 노력을 인정받아 발리볼월드에 의해 2021년 최고의 선수로 선정되었다.

"2021 was a milestone year for Kim," the article posted on the website of Volleyball World, a media organization affiliated with the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), noted. "It was the year during which she retired from the national team, 17 seasons after she debuted for Korea in 2005.

milestone year: 획기적인 한 해

affiliate: 제휴하다, 연계하다

국제배구연맹(FIVB) 산하 발리볼월드 홈페이지에 게재된 글은 "김연경에게 2021년은 획기적인 한 해였다"고 썼다. “2005년에 한국대표팀에서 데뷔한 뒤 17시즌 만에 대표팀에서 은퇴한 해였다.

"It was the year she led her country through their third consecutive Olympic participation and to her second Olympic final four. It was the year her social media followers on both Instagram and YouTube reached the one-million mark."

consecutive: 연속

“2021년에 김연경은 대한민국의 연속 세번째 올림픽 출전을 이끌었고 자신의 두번째 올림픽 준결승 진출에 성공했다. 동시에 인스타그램과 유튜브 팔로워가 100만명을 돌파한 해였다.”

Last year was a packed one for Kim. After playing her second season with the Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders from October 2020 to April last year, Kim played the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League from May to July, then jetted off to Tokyo to captain Korea at the Olympics for a third time, then retired from the national team and moved to Chinese club Shanghai Ubest.

김연경은 2021년에 꽉 찬 한해를 보냈다. 2020년 10월부터 2021년 4월까지 인천 흥국생명에서의 두 번째 시즌을 소화한 뒤 5월부터 7월까지 국제배구연맹 네이션스리그에 출전했다. 그리고는 도쿄로 건너가 자신의 세 번째 올림픽에 출전한 뒤 대표팀에서 은퇴하고 중국팀 상하이 유베스트로 이적했다.

The first time Kim wore the Taeguk mark was in 2004 at the Asian Junior Women's Volleyball Championship. Then, in 2005, when she was still a student at Suwon Hanil Girls High School, Kim was called up for her first senior match at the FIVB Volleyball World Grand Champions Cup.

wear the Taeguk mark: 태극마크를 달다

call up: 출전시키다

김연경은 2004년 아시아청소년여자선수권대회에서 처음 태극마크를 달았다. 수원한일전산여고에 재학 중이던 2005년에는 국제배구연맹 그랜드챔피언스컵에 출전해 성인 대표팀에 데뷔했다.

The rest is history. Kim has appeared at three Olympics, four Asian Games and three World Championships with the national team, captaining it throughout many of those tournaments. On the big stage, Team Korea stunned fans with a fourth-place finish despite entering the tournament as underdogs.

stun: 감동을 주다

underdog: 약체

그리고 그 나머지는 역사가 되었다. 세 번의 올림픽, 네 번의 아시안게임 그리고 세 번의 세계선수권을 대표팀에서 뛰었으며 대부분을 주장으로 뛰었다. 도쿄 올림픽에서 한국 대표팀은 약체로 출전했음에도 불구하고 4위 성적을 거두면서 많은 팬들에게 감동을 안겨주었다.

Going into the Games, Korea was seen as an underdog with little chance of reaching the semifinals. Not only was Korea ranked 13th in the world, the third-lowest ranked team at the Olympics, but it was also coming back from a disappointing second-to-last finish at the Volleyball Nations League in June.

second-to-last: 뒤에서 두 번째

올림픽에 진출하면서도 한국팀은 준결승 진출 가능성이 희박한 약체로 여겨졌다. 한국은 세계 랭킹 13위로 올림픽에서는 세번째로 낮은 랭킹을 가지고 있었을 뿐만 아니라 6월에 열린 배구 네이션스 리그에서 16개팀 중에서 15위라는 실망스러운 성적을 거두고 돌아오는 길이었기 때문이다.

And of course there was captain Kim, who somehow managed to be everywhere at all times. Not only was Kim the second-best scorer of the entire Games after Tijana Boskovic of Serbia but Kim also became the first player to score more than 30 points in four matches at the Olympics.

그러나 그 무엇보다도, 한국팀에게는 언제나 어디서나 주장 김연경이 있었다. 도쿄올림픽에서 김연경이 세르비아의 티야나 보스코비치 다음으로 전체 득점 2위를 차지했을 뿐만 아니라 처음으로 네 개의 경기에서 혼자 30점 이상을 기록한 최초의 선수가 되었다.

After the Games, Kim officially retired from the national team on Aug. 12 of 2021 after dedicating the best part of 20 years to the Korean national team but Kim's exceptional performance carried into her stint in China, where she led the scoring in most of Shanghai Bright Ubest's matches. Shanghai finished third in the Chinese Volleyball Super League season.

dedicate: 바치다, 헌신하다

exceptional: 특출난

stint: 일정 기간 동안의 활동

한국 배구 최고의 20년을 선물한 이후 김연경은 도쿄올림픽에서 돌아옴과 동시에 2021년 8월 12일 대표팀에서 공식적으로 은퇴했다. 하지만 김연경의 활약은 멈추지 않고 중국의 상하이 유베스트에서도 이어졌다. 김연경은 자신이 뛴 거의 모든 경기에서 가장 많은 득점을 했고 상하이 유베스트는 중국 배구 슈퍼리그에서 3위를 차지했다.

Adding on to her performance, Kim's popularity last year made her the first volleyball player with more than one million subscribers on her YouTube channel and, according to some reports, the most tweeted female athlete in the world in 2021.

그녀의 활약에 힘입어, 김연경은 2021년에 유튜브 구독자 백만 명 이상을 가진 최초의 배구 선수가 되었고, 일부 보도에 따르면 2021년에 트위터에서 가장 많이 거론된 여성 운동 선수가 되었다.

Kim is currently in Korea after rounding off her second Chinese Volleyball Super League season with Shanghai Ubest.

round off: 마무리 짓다

김연경은 자신의 상하이 유베스트에서의 두 번째 중국배구 슈퍼리그 시즌을 마치고 현재 한국에 돌아와있다.