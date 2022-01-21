[THINK ENGLISH] 워너원, 1월 27일에 3년 만에 곡 내다

프로젝트 보이밴드 워너원의 신곡 “뷰티풀 파트 3”는 1월 27일에 발매된다. [일간스포츠]

Project boy band Wanna One is set to release its first music in three years. According to Swing Entertainment Tuesday, the eleven members came together to release a song titled “Beautiful Part 3,” which will drop Jan. 27.

Wanna One to drop first music in three years on Jan. 27

워너원, 1월 27일에 3년 만에 곡 내다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Project boy band Wanna One is set to release its first music in three years. According to Swing Entertainment Tuesday, the eleven members came together to release a song titled “Beautiful Part 3,” which will drop Jan. 27.

drop: 발매하다

프로젝트 보이밴드 워너원은 3년만에 처음으로 음악을 선보일 예정이다. 화요일 소속사 스윙엔터테인먼트에 따르면 11명의 멤버들이 모여 “뷰티풀 파트 3”라는 제목의 곡을 1월 27일에 발매할 예정이다.

Wanna One already gave a special performance of the song during last year’s MAMA ceremony in December but member Lai Kuan-lin was not present because he was in China. He did, however, participate in the recording of the upcoming release.

ceremony: 시상식

participate: 참가하다

이 곡은 지난 해 12월 MAMA 시상식에서 이미 특별 무대로 선보였으나 멤버 라이관린은 중국에 있어 불참했다. 다만 발매될 음원의 녹음에는 참가했다.

“The song comes exactly three years after Wanna One performed as a group for the last time which was on Jan. 27, 2019,” the agency said in a statement.

as a group: 완전체로

for the last time: 마지막으로

statement: 보도자료

소속사는 보도자료를 통해 “음원 발매는 워너원이 마지막으로 완전체로 공연했던 2019년 1월 27일 이후 정확히 3년만”이라고 전했다.

“We decided to officially release the song as a thank-you for all the love and support that the Wanna One fans have given to the group. We hope that their beautiful last moments can be remembered through this song.”

officially: 정식으로

as a thank-you: 보답으로

“팬들이 보내준 사랑과 응원에 보답하고자 정식 음원 발매를 결정했다. 워너원과 팬들이 마지막으로 만난 날을 행복하게 기억하길 바라는 마음을 담았다.”

“Beautiful Part 3” follows the group’s title track “Beautiful” in 2017 and “Beautiful Part 2” in 2018.

follow: ~를 잇다

“뷰티풀 파트 3”는 2017년에 워너원의 타이틀곡 “뷰티풀” 그리고 2018년 “뷰티풀 (파트 2)”를 잇는다.

Wanna One was a project boy band group which was formed through the hit idol audition program “Produce 101 Season 2” (2017). It disbanded in early 2019, but have occasionally reunited for special performances.

form through: ~를 통해 결성하다

disband: 해체하다

occasionally: 가끔씩

reunite: 재회하다

인기 아이돌 오디션 프로그램 “프로듀스 101 시즌2” (2017)를 통해 결성된 워너원은 프로젝트 보이밴드다. 2019년 초에 해체했지만 가끔씩 특별 무대로 재회해왔다.