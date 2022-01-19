[THINK ENGLISH] 카카오, 상장 후 임원들의 주식 매각 금지

경기도 판교에 있는 카카오 사무실. [카카오]

Kakao is now prohibiting its executives and executives of related companies from selling shares for a certain period of time following an initial public offering.

Kakao prohibits executives from selling shares after listings

카카오, 상장 후 임원들의 주식 매각 금지

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Friday, January 14, 2022

Kakao is now prohibiting its executives and executives of related companies from selling shares for a certain period of time following an initial public offering.

prohibit: 금지하다

executive: 임원

related company: 관계사

share: 주식

a certain period of time: 일정 기간

initial public offering: 기업공개(IPO)

카카오는 자사 임원과 계열사 임원들의 주식 매도를 상장 이후 일정 기간 동안 금지한다.

The rule comes after it was disclosed that executives of Kakao Pay had unloaded shares a month after the company went public. No laws or rules were broken by the executives making the trades, as they were not subject to a lock-up period, but the market trashed Kakao. It is down 40 percent in the past six months.

disclose: 밝히다

unload: 내리다, 떠넘기다

go public: 기업공개하다, 상장하다

be subject to: ~의 대상이다

lock-up period: 매각제한 기간

trash: 쓰레기, 맹비난하다, 부수다

이 규정은 카카오페이 임원들이 회사 상장 한 달 후 카카오페이 주식을 매각했다는 것이 밝혀진 이후 나온 것이다. 그들은 매각제한 기간 대상이 아니었기 때문에 주식을 매각했다고 해서 법이나 규칙을 위반한 것은 아니었다. 하지만 시장은 카카오에 등을 돌렸다. 지난 6개월간 40%가 하락했다.

Labor representatives heavily criticized the sales.

labor representative: 노동자 대표

criticize: 비판하다

노조도 강력하게 이 매각을 비난했다.

Under the new rule, all executives will have to hold onto the new shares for one year, and CEOs for two. The decision comes from Kakao's Corporate Alignment Center (CAC), which is charged with overseeing the operations of subsidiaries.

hold onto: ~을 잡고 버티다, ~을 유지해내다

alignment: 가지런함. 지지

be charged with: ~의 책임을 맡고 있다

oversee: 감독하다

subsidiary: 자회사

새로운 규정에 따르면 모든 임원들은 새로운 주식을 1년 동안 보유해야 한다. 이는 자회사 운영을 감독하는 카카오 공동체얼라인먼트센터(CAC)의 결정이다.

Kakao also said it will be reviewing its plans for the listing of subsidiaries. Kakao Bank and Kakao Pay went public last year and Kakao Games in 2020. The company has been contemplating the listing of Kakao Entertainment and Kakao Mobility this year.

listing: 상장

contemplate: 고려하다

카카오는 또 자회사 상장에 대한 계획을 다시 살펴볼 예정이라고 밝혔다. 카카오뱅크와 카카오페이는 지난해 상장했고, 카카오게임은 2020년에 상장했다. 카카오는 카카오엔터테인먼트와 카카오모빌리티의 올해 상장을 고려해왔다.

Kakao has been pursuing a policy of allowing as much freedom as possible for subsidiaries, and it has come under intense criticism by the National Assembly for its dominant position in the market.

dominant: 지배적인

카카오는 자회사들에게 가능한 많은 자율권을 부여하는 정책을 취해왔다. 그리고 카카오의 시장 지배적인 위치 때문에 이 정책은 국회의 강력한 비판을 받아왔다.

Ryu Young-joon, the CEO of Kakao Pay, and seven other executives sold 90 billion won ($75.8 million) of stock on Dec. 10, according to a Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) filing. Ryu alone sold 230,000 shares worth 46.9 billion won.

Financial Supervisory Service (FSS): 금융감독원

금융감독원에 신고한 내용에 따르면 류영준 카카오페이 대표와 7명의 다른 임원들은 900억원 어치의 주식을 지난 12월 10일에 매각했다. 류 대표는 469억원에 달하는 23만주를 매각했다.

He voluntarily resigned as co-CEO-designate of Kakao after a union questioned the trade and called him out as having “no sense of morals as the head of the company.”

resign: 사직하다

그는 카카오 노조가 주식 매각에 대한 문제를 제기하며 “경영자로서 윤리의식이 없다”는 이유로 카카오 신임 공동대표 내정 철회를 요구하자 스스로 사퇴했다.