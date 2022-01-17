[THINK ENGLISH] 정우영, 또다시 떠오른 바이에른 이적설

SC 프라이부르크의 정우영이 2021년 8월 28일 독일 슈투트가르트에서 열린 슈투트가르트와의 분데스리가 경기에서 골을 넣고 있다. [AP/연합]

SC Freiburg forward Jeong Woo-yeong's on-again, off-again relationship with Bayern Munich looks like it could take another turn, with German media reporting that the Bundesliga's most successful club has taken an interest in its Korean alumni again.

Jeong Woo-yeong linked to Bayern Munich, again

정우영, 또다시 떠오른 바이에른 이적설

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

forward: 공격수

on-again, off-again relationship: 사귀었다 헤어졌다 하는 관계

독일 언론은 분데스리가의 가장 성공적인 팀 바이에른 뮌헨이 또 다시 SC 프라이부르크 스트라이커 정우영에게 관심을 보이고 있다고 보도했다.

The German edition of Sky Sports reported Monday that despite having sold Jeong to Freiburg three years ago, Munich maintains a 10-million-euro ($11.3-million) buyback clause that lasts until at least this summer. According to reports, Munich are showing growing interest in triggering the clause.

maintain: 유지하다

buyback clause: 바이백 조항, 선수의 원 소속팀이 선수의 이적 이후 특정한 시간이 지난 뒤 일정한 이적료를 현 소속팀에게 지급함으로써 선수를 재영입할 수 있는 권리를 가지는 조항

trigger: 촉발시키다, 작동시키다

독일 스카이 스포츠는 뮌헨이 3년 전 정우영을 프라이부르크에 넘겼지만 뮌헨이 이번 여름까지는 정우영에 대한 1000만 유로 (약 135억원)의 바이백 권리를 가지고 있다고 덧붙였다. 보도들에 의하면, 뮌헨은 이 권리를 행사하는데 많은 관심을 보이고 있다.

Jeong's European career started in 2017, when he was signed by Bayern Munich from the K League's Incheon United. He appeared predominantly for the youth and reserve teams, making a single appearance for the German club in a UEFA Champions League game in November 2018.

reserve team: 2군 팀

정우영의 유럽에서의 경력은 K 리그 인천 유나이티드에서 뮌헨으로 넘어가면서 2017년에 시작되었다. 그는 주로 유소년팀과 2군 팀에서 뛰었고 2018년 11월 UEFA 챔피언스 리그 경기에 한차례 출전했다.

At the start of 2019, Freiburg announced that they had signed Jeong to a four-year deal. Jeong made just one appearance for his new club, before being loaned straight back to Bayern Munich, where he slotted right back into the reserve team.

loan: 임대하다

2019년도 초에 프라이부르크는 정우영과 4년 계약을 맺었다고 발표했다. 정우영은 프라이부르크에서 한 경기를 뛴 후 바로 뮌헨에 임대되어 다시 2군에서 뛰게 되었다.

It wasn't until the last two seasons that Jeong, now back at Freiburg again, started to become a regular first team fixture. In 13 league appearances this year, Jeong has already scored three goals, putting him on track to significantly outpace last season's four goals in 26 Bundesliga appearances.

outpace: 앞지르다

다시 프라이부르크에 돌아온 정우영은 가장 최근 두 시즌에서야 1군 선수가 될 수 있었다. 정우영은 올해 13번의 리그 경기에서 출전하면서 벌써 세 골을 터뜨렸는데 지난 시즌 분데스리가에서 26번의 경기에서 네 골을 득점했을 때보다 훨씬 더 빠르게 결과물을 내고 있다.

If the rumors are true, that boost in form has caught the eye of Bayern Munich again. According to Sky Sports, the club are keeping the option open, while Jeong is also drawing attention from Bundesliga rival TSG Hoffenheim a number of "unnamed Premier League clubs."

catch the eye of: ~의 눈을 사로잡다

draw attention: 관심을 끌다

뮌헨 이적설이 사실이라면, 뮌헨이 정우영의 기량 상승을 염두에 둔 것으로 보인다. 스카이 스포츠에 의하면 뮌헨이 여러가지 옵션을 열어두고 있는 와중에 정우영은 뮌헨의 분데스리가 라이벌 TSG 호펜하임과 다른 프리미어리그 구단들로부터도 관심을 받고 있다고 한다.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, taking place in September, could offer an opportunity, as a gold medal at the Asiad is an automatic exemption. Korea have taken gold at the last two tournaments.

한국이 9월에 열리는 2022 항저우 아시안 게임에서 금메달을 따면 정우영이 군면제를 받을 수 있다. 한국은 지난 두 대회에서 금메달을 땄다.