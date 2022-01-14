[THINK ENGLISH] ‘설강화’ 배우 김미수 사망… 향년 29세

배우 김미수 [풍경 엔터테인먼트]

Actor Kim Mi-soo from JTBC drama series “Snowdrop” has died, according to her agency Landscape Entertainment Wednesday. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the agency said in a statement. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the...

‘설강화’ 배우 김미수 사망… 향년 29세

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Actor Kim Mi-soo from JTBC drama series “Snowdrop” has died, according to her agency Landscape Entertainment Wednesday. She was 29. “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the agency said in a statement. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

bereaved: 유족

deep in sorrow: 슬픔에 잠기다

sudden sadness: 갑작스런 비보

refrain: 삼가다

speculation: 추측

mourn in peace: 경건하게 추모하다

소속사 풍경 엔터테인먼트에 따르면, JTBC 드라마 ‘설강화’ 배우 김미수가 사망했다. 향년 29세. “김미수 배우가 1월 5일 갑작스럽게 우리의 곁을 떠났다”고 소속사는 밝혔다. “갑작스러운 비보에 현재 유가족분들이 너무나도 가슴 아파하고 있는 상황이다. 유가족이 고인을 경건하게 추모할 수 있도록 루머나 추측성 보도는 자제해 주시길 간곡하게 부탁드린다.”

The agency refrained from disclosing the cause of Kim's death.

disclose: 밝히다

cause of death: 사인

소속사는 김씨의 사망 원인에 대해선 밝히지 않았다.

Kim debuted as an actor in the 2018 short film “Lipstick Revolution” and has appeared in films “Memories” (2019), “Kyungmi’s World” (2019) and drama series “Human Luwak” (2019) on JTBC, “Hi Bye, Mama!” (2020) on tvN and “Into the Ring” (2020) on KBS.

short film: 단편 영화

appear in: 출연하다

김씨는 2018년 단편 영화 “립스틱 레볼루션”으로 데뷔해 영화 “메모리즈” (2019), “경미의 세계” (2019) 와 JTBC 드라마 “루왁인간” (2019), tvN “하이바이, 마마!”(2020), KBS 의 “출사표” (2020)에 출연했다.

In the currently airing “Snowdrop,” Kim features as student activist Yeo Jung-min who uses the same dormitory as the female protagonist Young-ro (played by Jisoo of Blackpink).

student activist: 학생 운동가

dormitory: 기숙사

female protagonist: 여주인공

현재 방송중인 ‘설강화’에서 김씨는 여주인공 영로 (블랙핑크 지수 역)와 같은 기숙사를 사용하는 학생운동가 여정민 역을 맡았다.