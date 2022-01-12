[THINK ENGLISH] KFC 1호점이 코로나19의 희생자가 됐다

한 남성이 종로에 위치한 KFC 매장 앞에서 설비들을 옮기고 있다. KFC 1호점은 1984년도에 개점했다. [연합뉴스]

The pandemic continues to claim businesses, including some with deep histories. The first Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Korea closed Monday after a final finger-lickin' day on Sunday. KFC Korea cited the impact of the pandemic, which kept...

Korea's first KFC is latest victim of Covid-19

KFC 1호점이 코로나19의 희생자가 됐다

Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사

Tuesday, January 4, 2022

The pandemic continues to claim businesses, including some with deep histories.

claim: 앗아가다

deep history: 역사가 깊은

팬데믹이 계속해서 여러 매장들을 앗아가고 있다. 그 대상에는 역사가 깊은 매장들도 포함이 됐다.

The first Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Korea closed Monday after a final finger-lickin' day on Sunday. KFC Korea cited the impact of the pandemic, which kept customers away from outdoor dining, and high maintenance costs for the store.

maintenance cost: 운영 비용

KFC 국내 1호점이 지난 일요일 마지막 영업을 마무리하고 월요일에 문을 닫았다. KFC는 코로나 팬데믹으로 인해 외식이 감소하고 매장 운영 비용의 부담이 컸다고 밝혔다.

The branch in Jongno, central Seoul, opened in Korea in 1984, and was once a favorite place for young people to meet. It featured in the retro romantic series “Reply 1994” (2013) as a location characters used for blind dates. The opening of the store was so newsworthy it was reported in the newspapers.

blind date: 소개팅

newsworthy: 보도 가치가 있는

1984년 종로에 문을 연 1호점은 과거 젊은층이 가장 좋아하던 만남의 장소였다. 드라마 '응답하라 1994' (2013)에서 극 중 인물들이 소개팅을 하기 위해 찾는 장소로 나오기도 했다. 해당 지점의 개점은 큰 보도 가치가 있어서 당시 신문에 실릴 정도로 화제를 끌었다.

KFC’s decision follows a number of other retail closures in Jongno, including a Hollys Coffee branch and Giordano store last year.

follows: 뒤따르다

KFC의 결정은 할리스 커피와 지오다노 등 매장을 정리한 많은 유통사들의 폐점 결정에 이은 것이다

"The commercial districts of Jongno, Myeongdong and Itaewon have taken a particularly heavy blow from Covid-19 because they are representative tourist attractions," said Seo Yong-gu, a business professor at Sookmyung Women's University. "It's been two years since the pandemic broke out, and it's difficult for a store to keep going that long without many consumers."

take a blow: 큰 타격을 입다

break out: 발발하다, 발생하다

서용구 숙명여대 경영학과 교수는 “종로, 명동, 이태원 등의 상권은 대표적인 관광 명소이기 때문에 코로나로 인해 더 큰 타격을 입었다” 며 “팬데믹이 발생한지 2년이 다 되어가는 지금 매장들이 적은 고객들로 오랜 기간 영업을 하기에는 큰 어려움이 있다.”

Other major brands have shut down significant stores due to the pandemic.

significant store: 대표 매장, 주요 매장

다른 주요 브랜드들도 팬데믹으로 인해 자신들의 주요 매장들을 정리하고 있다.

In October, Uniqlo closed its first branch in Korea, which opened in Jamsil, southern Seoul in 2005. The first Homeplus in Korea, which opened in Daegu in 1997, shut down in December.

10월에는 유니클로가 2005년 개점한 잠실의 국내 1호점을 정리했다. 1997년에 개점한 홈플러스 1호점도 12월에 문을 닫았다.

The pandemic also hit the beauty industry.

hit: 피해를 입히다

팬데믹은 뷰티 업계에도 큰 피해를 입혔다.

Sephora shut its Myeongdong branch on Monday. Sephora, established in Paris in 1970, was acquired by luxury conglomerate LVMH, in 1997.

conglomerate: 대기업

세포라는 월요일에 명동점을 정리했다. 세포라는 1970년 파리에서 설립돼 명품 대기업 LVMH에 1997년에 인수됐다.

Sephora was particularly affected by the pandemic because its key differentiation from local rivals like Olive Young and Chicor was to offer makeup services and beauty tips from advisors, which require visits to the stores.

differentiation: 차별점

advisor: 조언을 해주는 사람

세포라의 차별점은 메이크업 서비스와 조언을 제공하여 고객들을 매장에 의무적으로 방문하게 하는 것이었기 때문에 올리브영과 시코르 등 국내 경쟁사에 비해 코로나로 인한 타격이 더 컸다.

The Myeongdong branch was shut “due to the decline in the floating population of the commercial district,” said a spokesperson for Sephora. “Following the coronavirus, experiential brands like Sephora are being careful about opening new stores.”

floating population: 유동인구

experiential brand: 체험형 브랜드, 고객이 상품과 서비스를 직접 경험하고 구매 여부를 판단하는 매장

세포라 관계자는 명동점이 "상권의 유동 인구 감소" 로 인해 폐점했다며 "코로나 이후로 세포라 같은 체험형 브랜드들은 새 매장 여는 것을 조심하고 있다" 고 말했다.