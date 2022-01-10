[THINK ENGLISH] 한국, 베이징 올림픽에서 ‘금메달 1~2개 목표’

최민정이 5일 충북 진천시 진천선수촌에서 2022년 베이징 올림픽을 앞두고 대표팀과 연습을 하고 있다. [뉴스1]

Korea looks for 'one or two' gold medals at Beijing Games

한국, 베이징 올림픽에서 ‘금메달 1~2개 목표’

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Friday, January 7, 2022

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) held a Media Day event on Wednesday to mark 30 days until the 2022 Beijing Olympics kicks off, with a number of Korean Olympians and coaches attending to talk to reporters at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong.

mark: 표시하다, 기념하다

kick off: 경기가 시작되다

대한체육회는 5일 충북 진천시 진천선수촌에서 2022년 베이징올림픽 개막을 30일 앞두고 국가대표 선수들과 감독들이 대거 참석한 가운데 미디어데이 행사를 개최했다.

The Beijing Olympics will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, with more than 5,000 athletes from over 90 countries expected to come together to compete in the 17-day event.

run: (얼마의 기간 동안) 계속되다

베이징 올림픽은 2월 4일부터 2월 20일까지 열리며 90개국 이상에서 온 5,000명 이상의 선수들이 17일간의 축제에 참여한다.

Korea hosted the last Winter Olympics, the 2018 PyeongChang Games, winning five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals. But with a number of issues facing the squad, the bar has been set a lot lower this year.

host: 주최하다

set the bar: 기준을 세우다

한국은 지난 동계 올림픽인 2018 평창올림픽을 개최하면서 금메달 5개, 은메달 8개 그리고 4개의 동메달을 획득했다. 그러나 선수단이 직면한 많은 문제들로 인해 이번 동계 올림픽 예상 메달수의 기준이 낮아졌다.

"Korea's goal is to win one to two gold medals at the Beijing Games," said KSOC President Lee Keeheung. "Of course, the more the better. We hope other events than short track like snowboarding and curling will achieve good results this year."

이기흥 대한체육회 회장은 이날 미디어데이에서 “전에 말씀드린 대로, 이번 대회 목표는 금메달 1∼2개”라고 했다. “쇼트트랙 외에도 스노보드와 컬링에서 좋은 성적을 내줄 것으로 예상하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.

With many qualifying competitions cancelled or severely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Team Korea is yet to earn Olympic berths for some events. As of now, Korea has 32 athletes officially qualified in five events.

postpone: 연기하다

Olympic berth: 올림픽 출전권

코로나 19로 인해 많은 경기들이 취소되거나 연기되면서 한국은 출전권 확보를 추가적으로 해야 하는 상황이며 현재 한국 선수 32명이 5개 경기에서의 출전권을 획득했다.

One of them is two-time Olympic gold medalist Choi Min-jeong. Choi is one of the world's top women's short track skaters. Not only does she have two Olympic gold medals and 12 World Championship gold medals, but she also holds the current world record of 2:14.354 in the women’s 1500-meter, which she set on Nov. 12, 2016.

그 중 한 명이 금메달 2관왕 최민정이다. 최민정은 세계 최고의 여자 쇼트트랙 선수 중 한 명이다. 최민정은 두개의 올림픽 금메달과 12개의 세계선수권 금메달을 가지고 있으며 2016년 11월 12일에 세운 여자 1500미터에서 세계기록 2분 14.354초를 여전히 보유하고 있다.

"Since this is my second time on the big stage, I now have much more experience," said Choi. "The Beijing ice rink is known to be difficult. Some skaters don't like it but I like it."

최민정 선수는 “두 번째 올림픽이라 컨디션 조절이나 경험 측면에선 4년 전보다 좋아졌다. 베이징 빙질이 까다롭고 호불호가 갈리는데 개인적으로는 선호하는 스타일”이라고 말했다.

The entire Korean squad will gather on Jan. 25 and will head to Beijing on Jan. 31.

한국 선수단은 1월 25일에 결단식을 위해 모이고 1월 31일에 베이징으로 향한다.