[THINK ENGLISH] 법으로 비방자들에게 경고를 날리는 BTS 소속사

BTS's agency is filing criminal complaints against online commenters who say bad or sexually suggestive things about the boy band.

BTS’s agency threatens maligners with the law

법으로 비방자들에게 경고를 날리는 BTS 소속사

Friday, December 31, 2021

criminal complaint: 형사고소

commenter: 댓글 다는 사람, 네티즌

sexually suggestive: 선정적인

BTS의 소속사는 보이밴드를 대상으로 악의적 비방이나 성희롱 등 악성 게시물을 작성한 네티즌들을 형사고소했다고 29일 밝혔다.

"For commenters who frequently change their online nicknames, we monitor them in real time and track their accounts in order to collect what they have been writing and will file complaints," said Big Hit Music Wednesday.

frequently: 자주

monitor: 감시하다

track: 추적하다

file complaint: 고소장을 제출하다

“닉네임을 주기적으로 변경하는 피의자에 대해서는 실시간 모니터링과 계정 추적을 통해 그동안의 작성 글 자료를 종합해 고소장을 제출했다”고 설명했다.

According to Big Hit, some of the netizens have previously been taken to court, but continued posting malicious comments.

be taken to court: 피소되다

malicious: 악의적인

빅히트는 고소한 네티즌 가운데 이미 기존에 피소됐음에도 반성없이 이 같은 행위를 지속한 이들도 있다고 밝혔다.

The agency added that a court recently convicted some netizens for defamation, who were ordered in subsequent civil lawsuits to pay a total of 9,000,000 won ($7,600) in reparations.

be convicted: 유죄로 결정된

defamation: 명예훼손

civil lawsuit: 민사 소송

특히 명예훼손으로 형사상 유죄가 확정된 이들에 대해서는 총 900만원을 배상하라는 승소 판결을 받아냈다고 부연했다.

"We are taking every legal action possible against those who groundlessly slander the character of our artists or spread malicious rumors, especially against those that offend repeatedly," Big Hit Music said.

groundlessly: 근거없이

slander: 비방하다

character: 인격

spread: (루머를) 퍼뜨리다

빅히트뮤직은 “근거도 없이 아티스트의 인격을 공격하고 악의적인 루머를 반복적으로 조장하는 이들에 대해 강력히 법적으로 대응하고 있다”고 말했다.