[THINK ENGLISH] 방역기준의 변화가 일상에 미치는 영향이 줄어들고 있다

Consumers have started to become less affected by the government's ever-changing social-distancing guidelines.

Social distancing rules influencing behavior less

방역기준의 변화가 일상에 미치는 영향이 줄어들고 있다

Thursday, December 30, 2021

ever-changing: 늘 변화하는

소비자들이 늘 변화하는 정부의 사회적 거리두기 기준에 영향을 덜 받기 시작했다.

They are becoming more open to outdoor activities, such as going to the cinema or eating out, regardless of the toughening or loosening of government guidelines that change in accordance with the number of nationwide infections, according to an analysis jointly conducted by the JoongAng Ilbo and Tapacross, a data analysis company.

eating out: 외식

toughen: 강화하다

loosen: 느슨하게 늦추다

in accordance with: ~에 따라서

infection: 감염, 전염병

jointly conducted: 공동으로 실시된

중앙일보와 빅데이터 분석기관인 타파크로스가 공동으로 실시한 분석에 따르면 전국적인 감염자 수에 따라 강화되기도, 완화되기도 하는 정부의 방역 기준에 관계 없이 영화관에 가거나 회식을 하는 등의 야외활동에 더 개방적이 되고 있다.

In June, the number of consumption-related mentions posted on social media was 217,384. The data were gathered from online users discussing consumption-related subjects on social media, including Twitter, Instagram and blogs.

지난 6월 소비에 관련된 SNS의 언급량은 21만7384건이었다. 이 데이터는 트위터, 인스타그램, 블로그 등 SNS상에 올라온 소비와 관련된 주제에 대한 언급을 모은 것이다.

That number increased by 8 percent in September, when the government started laying out plans to loosen distancing guidelines for "Living with Covid," to 235,751 mentions.

lay out: 펼치다, 계획하다

이 수치는 지난 9월 8%가 증가한 23만5751건으로 늘었다. 정부가 ‘위드코로나’ 필요성을 꺼낸 때였다.

The figure jumped by 18 percent in November, when "Living with Covid" began, but that was still fewer than in August when adults started getting their second vaccinations.

figure: 수치

이 수치는 위드코로나가 시작된 지난 11월 18% 증가했다. 하지만 성인들이 2차 백신접종을 맞기 시작한 8월보다 여전히 적었다.

"The data show that people have become used to switching from hope to despair during the past two years," said Kim Yong-hak, CEO of Tapacross. "Rather than responding to the small changes in their lives, people are learning to prepare for a crisis while enjoying themselves."

switch: 전환하다

despair: 절망

respond to: ~에 대응하다

타파크로스 김용학 대표는 “지난 2년 동안 수차례 희망과 절망을 겪으면서 사람들이 코로나에 적응한 패턴을 보이고 있다”며 “코로나 상황에 따라 일희일비하는 대신 위기상황에 대비하며 즐기는 법에 익숙해지고 있는 것”이라고 말했다.

The range of subjects discussed by online users varied and included traveling, shopping, interior decoration and dining out. Compared to before "Living with Covid," from June to August, and after, from September to November, mentions of cinemas, exhibitions and museums increased from 10 percent of the total to 20 percent.

dining out: 외식

vary: 다르다, 변화를 주다

온라인에서 언급되는 주제의 범위는 다양하다. 여행, 쇼핑, 인테리어, 외식 등이 포함됐다. 위드코로나 이전과 비교해 9월부터 11월까지 영화, 전시, 박물관에 대한 언급은 모두 10~20% 늘었다.

References to near-Seoul suburbs rose by 29 percent during the same period, mountain climbing 25 percent, gyms 23 percent and picnics 22 percent. All the time, people expressed anxiety that "news of infections keeps coming," according to data.

reference: 참고, 찾아본 것

anxiety: 걱정

서울 근교에 대한 언급은 같은 기간 29%가 늘었다. 등산은 25%, 헬스장은 23%, 나들이에 대한 언급은 22% 증가했다. 하지만 “확진자 소식은 매일매일 들려오고 있네” 등 불안감이 동시에 언급된 경우가 많았다.

Online users talked more about dining out and shopping at large retailers, rather than ordering at ome, though this was accompanied by anxieties about whether the shopping outside would lead to more infections.

retailer: 소매상

be accompanied by: ~을 동반하다

밖에서 쇼핑을 하면 감염 위험이 커질지 모른다며 걱정하면서도 사람들은 온라인에서 배달 주문하는 것보다 외식이나 대형 쇼핑센터에서 쇼핑하는 것에 대해 더 많이 언급했다.

Keywords related to home decoration — such as table, sofa, curtain, mattress — became less frequently discussed online, while going to school was referred to 47 percent more. Meetings were talked about 46 percent more and offices 15 percent. They were followed by hopes that telecommuting and flexible working hours would continue post-pandemic.

telecommute: 통신 시설을 이용하여 재택근무하다

flexible: 유연한, 신축성 있는

집꾸미기와 관련된 테이블, 소파, 커텐, 매트리스 같은 키워드는 온라인에서 언급되는 양이 줄었다. 반면 등교에 대한 언급은 47%, 회의는 46%, 사무실은 15% 늘었다. 재택근무나 유연근무제가 코로나 이후에도 유지될 것을 바라는 의견이었다.

New consumption patterns will continue into the New Year, Kim said. "As the intervals of outbreaks shorten and people feel that the government does not provide a safety net for people, it's likely they will become more individualistic, and that will be reflected in their behavior," he said, adding it may lead to people saving up due to uncertainties and then spending big whenever they feel like they can.

interval: 간격

individualistic: 개인주의적인

김용학 대표는 “팬데믹 발생주기가 촘촘해지고 정부가 개인을 책임지거나 계층 사다리를 보장해주지 못한다는 인식이 확산하면서 개인화와 각자도생이 소비에도 영향을 미칠 것”이라고 말했다. 이에 따라 가능할 때 큰돈을 지르는 ‘욜로’와 미래 불확실성을 대비하기 위해 아끼는 절약이 동시에 나타날 수 있다고 전망했다.