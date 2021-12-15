[THINK ENGLISH] 신선 과일·고기, 배편 이용 어려우니 비행기로 실어나른다

서울의 한 대형마트에서 한 고객이 필리핀에서 수입된 바나나를 고르고 있다. [뉴스1]

With supply bottlenecks at ports, food retailers are shifting to air freight to get fruits and meats delivered from abroad. The shortage of labor in ports has been delaying international shipments. Major U.S. ports, such as the Port of Los Angeles...

Fresh food flown in as shipping bottlenecks risk rot and loss

신선 과일·고기, 배편 이용 어려우니 비행기로 실어나른다

Friday, December 10, 2021

With supply bottlenecks at ports, food retailers are shifting to air freight to get fruits and meats delivered from abroad.

bottleneck: 병목현상

port: 항구

retailer: 소매업자

freight: 화물, 운송

항구에서의 공급 병목현상 때문에 식품 소매업체들이 과일과 고기를 비행기로 모셔오는 상황이 됐다.

The shortage of labor in ports has been delaying international shipments. Major U.S. ports, such as the Port of Los Angeles, have been operating 24 hours a day to resolve supply chain issues, but shipment delays have been continuing as cargo volume spike end of year.

shipment: 수송

resolve: 해결하다

supply chain: 공급망

cargo: 화물

항구 노동인력의 부족은 국제 수송을 지연시키고 있다. LA항 등 미국의 주요 항구는 공급망 문제를 해결하기 위해 하루 24시간 운영되고 있지만 연말 화물량이 급증하면서 선적 지연이 지속되고 있다.

It used to take three to four weeks on average to ship fruits from South and North America, but it now takes six to seven weeks. Fruit sometimes overripens or rots during the long trip, and many discount marts have turned to faster air-freight transport.

on average: 평균적으로

overripen: 너무 익다

rot: 썩다

discount mart: (대형)할인마트

turn to: ~에 의지하다

남북아메리카에서 과일을 수송하는데 평균 3~4주가 걸리는데 최근에는 6~8주가 걸린다. 때때로 과일은 오랜 여행 기간 동안 너무 익거나 썩어버리기 때문에 많은 할인점들은 빠른 항공편에 의지하고 있다.

"With shipment and delivery taking more than a month, there has been cases when fruit rotted or became less fresh before it arrived in Korea," said a spokesperson for Emart. "Rather than shipping by sea, we are working fast to increase the proportion of air shipments."

spokesperson: 대변인

이마트 대변인은 “선적과 배송 기간이 한 달 이상 걸리면서 한국에 도착하기 전에 과일이 썩거나 신선도가 떨어지는 사례가 발생했다”며 “선박 대신 급하게 항공 운송 비중을 늘리고 있다”고 말했다.

Emart transported 40 percent of its foreign fruits by air this year as of Wednesday, compared to less than 15 percent last year.\

transport: 수송하다

이마트는 지난 수요일 기준 올해 수입 과일의 40%를 항공편으로 수송했다. 지난해에는 이 비중이 15% 미만이었다.

It gets 12 tons of California grapes delivered by plane every week. On the plane, it takes three to four days to arrive in Korea compared to 20 to 30 days it needed when shipped by surface. Chilean cherries are also delivered by plane. The cherries used to take 40 days by ship, but now takes about five days to arrive in Korea. Chilean blueberries took more than 40 days on ship, but now take only four.

by surface: 배편으로

매주 비행기로 수송되는 캘리포니아 포도는 12톤에 이른다. 배편으로는 20~30일이 걸리는데 비해 비행기로는 3~4일이 걸린다. 칠레산 체리 역시 비행기로 실어나른다. 체리는 배로 40일이 걸리는데 요즘엔 5일이면 한국에 도착한다. 칠레 블루베리는 배편으로는 40일 이상이 걸리는데 이제는 4일이면 된다.

"When fruits arrive in Korea, we immediately sort and package them at Emart's fresh food processing center," said a spokesperson for Emart. "It takes less than a week for the fruits to arrive at each of our branches from the country of origin, and it's fresher than getting them via ocean freight."

processing center: 처리센터

이마트 관계자는 “과일이 한국에 도착하자마자 이마트 신선센터로 옮겨 선별 포장하고 있다”며 “현지에서 점포 매장에 진열되기까지 일주일이 안 걸린다. 선박배송보다 신선도가 훨씬 좋다”고 말했다.

Lotte Mart is getting its grapes, cherries, mangoes and durians delivered on plane from the United States and South America. Homeplus is getting steaks flown in.

롯데마트는 포도와 체리, 망고와 두리안을 미국과 남아메리카에서 비행기로 실어온다. 홈플러스는 스테이크를 비행기로 들여온다.

"There is high demand for meat as the end of year approaches," said a spokesperson for Homeplus. "There are a lot of uncertainties in ocean freight transport, so we are getting steaks, such as T-bone and tomahawk steaks, delivered on plane."

uncertainty: 불확실성

홈플러스 관계자는 “연말이 다가오면서 고기 수요가 많다”며 “해상 배송은 불확실성이 크기 때문에 우리는 티본·토마호크 등 스테이크류를 항공 수송으로 취급하고 있다”고 말했다.

Air freight is expensive, but companies are willing to pay. Heaps of rotten fruit have to be thrown away after being shipped by sea, and the loss from spoilage can be greater than the additional costs of air freight.

heap: 더미

spoilage: 부패

air freight: 항공화물

항공 운임은 비싸다. 하지만 회사들은 기꺼이 비용을 치르고 있다. 배로 실어온 후 썩어버린 과일 더미는 폐기처분돼야 한다. 추가 항공 운임보다 폐기 처분으로 인한 손실이 더 클 수 있다.

"A lot of fruit has to be thrown away when delivered by ship, and we can cope with transportation costs even when we switch to air freight," said a spokesperson for a local discount mart. "But air freight transportation costs are more expensive when delivering fish and meat, and prices of those could rise more if the supply crisis continues.“

cope with: ~를 감당하다

transportation cost: 운송비용

한 대형마트 관계자는 “과일의 경우 선박 운송 시 품질 저하로 버리는 물량도 발생해 항공 수송으로 돌려도 수송비 용을 감당할 만하다”며 “하지만 육류와 생선류는 항공편 이 용시 수송 비용이 커져 어려운 측면이 있다. 물류난이 계속되면 가격도 오름세를 보일 것”이라고 말했다.