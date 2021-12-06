[THINK ENGLISH] 두산 에이스 투수 미란다 KBO MVP 수상하다

두산 베어스의 아리엘 미란다가 21일 서울 강남구 임페리얼 팰리스 호텔에서 열린 KBO 시상식에서 MVP상을 수상한 뒤, 사전 녹화된 메시지를 통해 말하고 있다. [뉴스1]

Doosan Bears ace Ariel Miranda was named the KBO MVP for the 2021 season on Monday with 588 of the 920 points available. Miranda takes the league’s top honor after a record-breaking season that saw him lead the KBO with a 2.33 ERA and 255...

Doosan ace Miranda named KBO MVP

두산 에이스 투수 미란다 KBO MVP 수상하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사

Tuesday, December 1, 2021

Doosan Bears ace Ariel Miranda was named the KBO MVP for the 2021 season on Monday with 588 of the 920 points available.

name: 임명하다

두산 베어스의 에이스 투수 아리엘 미란다가 920점 중 588점을 얻어 2021년 KBO 최우수선수(MVP)에 선정되었다.

Miranda takes the league’s top honor after a record-breaking season that saw him lead the KBO with a 2.33 ERA and 255 strikeouts, the highest number of strikeouts ever recorded by a pitcher in a single season.

record-breaking: 기록을 깨는

ERA: earned run average 투수의 방어율, 평균 자책점

strike out: 삼진 아웃

미란다는 한 시즌 동안 투수 중 가장 높은 방어율 2.33에 한 시즌 최다 255 탈삼진을 기록하며 리그 최고의 영예를 안았다.

He narrowly missed out on a pitching triple crown, finishing tied for fourth with 14 wins.

miss out: 놓치다

그는 14번의 우승을 해 우승 횟수에서 공동 4위를 차지하면서 다승 타이틀을 놓쳐 투수 트리플크라운 (다승, 평균자책점, 탈삼진 1위) 달성을 아쉽게 놓쳤다.

Miranda is the seventh foreign player to win the KBO MVP award and the fourth foreign pitcher. He is the first Cuban national to take the league’s top prize.

미란다는 KBO MVP를 수상한 일곱 번째 외국인 선수이자 네번째 외국인 투수이다. 쿠바인으로서는 처음으로 KBO MVP에 오르는 영예를 누렸다.

This year marks the third consecutive year that a foreign player has won the MVP award, after Josh Lindblom of the Bears in 2019 and Mel Rojas Jr of the KT Wiz last year. As the winner, Miranda takes home 10 million won ($8,000) in prize money.

올해로 KBO리그 정규시즌 MVP는 2019년 두산 베어스의 조쉬 린드블럼, 2020년 KT 위즈의 멜 로하스 주니어에 이어 3년 연속 외국인 선수가 수상했다. 미란다는 우승상금 천만 원을 가져가게 된다.

The Cuban ace’s success this season is a particularly strong endorsement of the Doosan scouting machine, as all four foreign pitchers to take the top honor in the league have come from the Bears — three of them in the last six years.

strong endorsement: 강력한 지지

미란다가 KBO 최고의 영예를 수상한 것은 특히나 두산 스카우트 조직의 탄탄함을 보여준다. 지난 6년간 MVP상을 수상한 4명의 투수들 중 3명이 두산 베어스 출신이라는 점을 보면 더욱 그렇다.

Danny Rios was the first foreign pitcher to win the MVP award in 2007, followed by Dustin Nippert in 2016, Lindblom in 2019 and Miranda this year.

미란다는 두산 외국인 투수 중에는 2007년 다이넬 리오스, 2016년 더스틴 니퍼트, 2019년 조쉬 린드블럼에 이어 4번째로 KBO MVP에 오르는 영예를 누렸다.