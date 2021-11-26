[THINK ENGLISH] 홍콩으로 진출하는 안성재 셰프의 모수 레스토랑

서울 레스토랑 모수의 안성재 셰프가 용산구에 위치한 모수의 가든에서 촬영을 하고 있다. 그는 이달초 같은 이름의 레스토랑을 홍콩에 열 계획을 밝혔다. [김양우]

Mosu's move to Hong Kong is a challenge chef Sung Anh is ready for

홍콩으로 진출하는 안성재 셰프의 모수 레스토랑

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Everyday dishes like bibimbap, bulgogi and fried chicken are no longer the only foods the global community recognizes as hansik, or Korean food, with the country now exporting its fine dining restaurants overseas.

everyday: 일반적인, 일상의

no longer: 더 이상 (~하지 않다)

recognize: 인지하다

export: 수출하다

fine dining restaurant: 고급 식당

overseas: 해외로

비빔밥, 불고기나 치킨만 해외에서 한식으로 인식되는 시대를 지나 한국의 파인 다이닝 레스토랑 또한 해외로 진출하고 있다.

Mosu, Seoul’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant, is opening a new branch under the same name in Hong Kong early next year at the recently opened M+, Museum of Visual Culture.

two-Michelin-starred: 미쉐린 가이드 별 두개를 받은 (미식 가이드 미쉐린 가이드의 별점은 종종 레스토랑 음식 퀄리티의 지표로 사용된다)

branch: 지점

recently: 최근

미쉐린 가이드에서 별 두개를 받은 식당인 모수가 내년 초 홍콩에 지점을 낸다. 새 레스토랑은 새로 개관한 시각문화 미술관인 M+ (엠플러스)에 위치한다.

Attempts to export Korean fine dining establishments have been lukewarm.

attempt: 시도

establishment: 기관, 시설

lukewarm: 미적지근한

한국의 파인 다이닝 식당이 해외로 진출하려는 움직임은 대체로 활발하지 않았다.

While modern Korean restaurant Jungsik, which opened in 2009 in Seoul, established its New York branch in 2012, it has been more casual fried chicken franchises that have been paving their way into overseas markets since then.

franchise: 프랜차이즈, 여러 개의 지점을 내고 영업하는 식당이나 회사

pave: 길을 내다, 포장하다

since then: 그 때부터

2009년에 서울에 문을 열고 모던 한식을 선보인 정식당이 2012년에 뉴욕에 진출한 이후에도 해외에 진출하는 한식당은 좀 더 일상적인 식당인 치킨집 등이 더 많았다.

The move by chef Sung Anh of Mosu Seoul, who started his brand in San Francisco, signals rising demand for finer style Korean food in the global market.

move: 움직임, 도전

signal: 신호하다, 보여주다

rise: 늘어나다

demand: 요구, 수요

global: 국제적인

모수 브랜드를 처음 샌프란시스코에서 소개한 후 그 식당을 서울로 옮겨와서 운영한 안성재 셰프의 새로운 도전은 해외 시장에서 조금 더 고급 스타일의 한식에 대한 수요가 있다는 것을 보여준다.

This growing interest is also evident by the announcement last month of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, which put New York restaurant Atomix, run by the former head chef of Jungsik, at 43rd place.

evident: 명백한

announcement: 발표

former: 이전에

최근 발표한 월드 50 베스트 레스토랑 리스트에서 정식당 헤드셰프를 역임한 셰프가 운영하는 아토믹스라는 뉴욕 레스토랑이 순위권에 43위로 첫 진출하면서 해외의 한식에 대한 관심을 다시 한 번 확인할 수 있었다.