[THINK ENGLISH] 금리 상승과 함께 정기예금이 돌아오고 있다

한국 주요 은행의 ATM 기계들. [연합뉴스]

Time deposits coming back into fashion as interest rates rise

금리 상승과 함께 정기예금이 돌아오고 있다

Korea JoongAng Daily 4면 기사

Friday, November 11, 2021

More money is flowing into time deposit accounts as rates rise and stocks remain sluggish.

back into fashion: 유행이 돌아오다

time deposit accounts: 정기예금 계정

sluggish: 부진한

금리가 오르고 증시가 맥을 못 추자 더 많은 돈이 정기예금 계정으로 몰리고 있다.

Time deposits were long neglected by investors as banks slashed interest rates to near zero. But the financial product has been gaining popularity following a rate increase in August, the first since November 2018.

slash: 대폭 줄이다, 베다

financial product: 금융상품

정기예금은 오랫동안 투자자들의 외면을 받아왔다. 은행들이 금리를 거의 제로 수준으로 낮췄기 때문이다. 하지만 지난 8월에 금리를 2018년 11월 이후 처음으로 인상한 후 정기예금 관련 금융 상품들이 인기를 얻고 있다.

Time deposits at five major commercial banks — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Hana and NongHyup Bank — totaled for 656.6 trillion won ($555 billion) as of Nov. 5. That’s up 3.8 percent from 632.4 trillion won at the end of September. Demand deposits, which have no fixed term and pay a lower rate, were 681.2 trillion won at the five banks, down 1.7 percent.

commercial bank: 일반은행, 시중은행. 일반대중으로부터 모은 예금을 자금원으로 단기금융을 위주로 하는 은행

demand deposit: 요구불예금. 수시입출금이 가능한 예금

국내 5대 주요 시중은행(국민·신한·우리·하나·농협은행)의 정기예금은 11월 5일 현재 총 656조6000억원 규모다. 이는 9월 말 632조4000억원에서 3.8% 늘어난 것이다. 고정된 기간이 없고 낮은 이자를 지급하는 5대 은행의 요구불예금은 681조2000억원으로 1.7% 줄었다.

The stock market has been retreating recently, making low-risk time deposits more attractive. The Kospi peaked at 3,316 in July and is now trading at 2,925.

stock market: 주식시장

retreat: 후퇴하다

최근의 주식시장 하락은 저위험의 정기예금을 더 매력적으로 만들었다. 코스피 지수는 지난 7월 3316으로 고점을 찍었으며 (10일) 현재 2925에서 거래되고 있다.

Trading volume also fell. According to Korea Exchange, an average 11.8 trillion won of Kospi shares were traded per day in October. That’s a 16 percent on month drop and the lowest since October last year. The figure is less than half of January’s average of 26.5 trillion won.

trading volume: 거래대금, 거래규모

거래대금 규모도 줄었다. 한국거래소에 따르면 10월 코스피 일평균 거래대금은 11조8000억원이었다. 이는 전달에 비해 16% 낮아진 것이며 지난해 10월 이후 가장 적다. 이 수치는 1월 평균 26조5000억원의 절반 이하다.

The central bank has been hinting about a further key rate increase, which is expected to make time deposits even more attractive.

central bank: 중앙은행

key rate: 기준금리

중앙은행(한국은행)은 추가 기준금리 인상을 예고해왔으며 이는 정기예금의 몸값을 더욱 높이고 있다.

An increasing number of people are choosing to keep their money in banks, but some say it’s a bit early to say investors are entirely moving out of the stock market.

점점 더 많은 사람들이 돈을 은행에 보관하려고 한다. 하지만 투자자들이 완전히 주식 시장에서 빠져나가고 있다고 보기엔 이르다는 게 전문가들의 말이다.

“Since market corrections last month, retail investors have turned to investing in foreign stock markets,” said Yoon Jung-ah, head of Shinhan Bank’s Private Wealth Management Gangnam Center. “It’s a bit inaccurate to consider that investors are making a 'reverse money-move,'" referring to investors shifting from risky assets to low-risk assets.

market correction: 시장 조정

foreign stock market: 해외주식시장

reverse money-move: 역머니무브

risky asset: 위험자산

low-risk asset: 저위험자산

윤정아 신한은행 PWM강남센터 팀장은 “지난달 국내 증시가 조정 받으면서 개인투자자들이 해외 주식시장으로 눈을 돌리고 있어 역머니무브로 보긴 어렵다”고 말했다. 역머니무브란 위험자산에서 안전자산으로 옮겨가는 것을 가리킨다.

The balance of retail investor holdings in foreign securities hit a record $89.7 billion in the July-Sept period, up 0.9 percent on quarter.

balance: 은행 잔고

retail investor: 개인투자자

foreign securities: 외화증권

개인투자자들이 보유하고 있는 올해 3분기 외화증권 보관금액은 전분기에 비해 0.9% 늘어 역대 최고치인 897억2000만 달러를 기록했다.

One factor that has kept investors from completely leaving the stock market is low interest rates. They have been climbing, but are still considered low.

투자자들이 완전히 주식시장을 떠나지 못하는 한 가지 이유는 낮은 금리다. 금리가 오르고 있긴 하지만 여전히 낮은 수준이다.

According to the Korea Federation of Banks, average rate of a 1-year time deposits at four major banks — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori and Hana Bank — was 0.84 percent as of Nov. 10. Preferential interest rates are given to customers using credit card issued by the banks or transfer services. The promotional rates are over 1 percent.

federation: 연합

preferential interest rates: 우대금리

transfer service: 이체 서비스

은행연합회에 따르면 국민, 신한, 우리, 하나은행 등 4대 시중은행의 1년짜리 정기예금은 11월 10일 기준 0.84%였다. 은행 신용카드를 사용하거나 이체서비스를 이용하는 고객들에게 주는 우대금리는 1% 이상이다.

Although deposit interest rates are low, loan interest rates are soaring. Annual loan rates for people with a level-1 credit score, the best, at the four major banks ranged between 3.35 and 4.68 percent as of Nov. 1. The upper range is up by 0.51 percentage points from the end of August. Mortgage rates ranged between 3.97 and 5.38 percent, both upper and lower ranges up by some 1 percentage point.

deposit interest rates: 예금금리

loan interest rates: 대출금리

mortgage rates: 주택담보대출 금리

예금금리는 낮지만 대출금리는 빠르게 상승하고 있다. 최고 등급인 신용등급 레벨-1의 경우 11월 1일 현재 4대 은행의 연대출 금리는 3.35~4.68%이다. 주택담보대출 금리는 3.97~5.38%로, 최고·최저금리가 약 1%포인트씩 뛰었다.