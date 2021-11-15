[THINK ENGLISH] 울버햄튼, 황희찬 위한 새로운 응원가 만들다

6일 런던의 셀허스트 경기장에서 열린 울버햄튼 원더러스와 크리스탈 팰리스의 경기에서 황희찬이 크리스탈 팰리스의 조엘 워드의 수비를 뚫고 드리블 돌파를 하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans debuted a new chant in honor of Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan during a game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday.The chant, to the tune of "She's Electric" by British band Oasis, references...

Wolverhampton fans debut new Hwang Hee-chan chant

울버햄튼, 황희찬 위한 새로운 응원가 만들다

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans debuted a new chant in honor of Korean striker Hwang Hee-chan during a game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Saturday.

chant: 구호, 응원가

울버햄튼 원더러스 팬들은 6일 런던의 셀허스트 파크에서 열린 크리스탈 팰리스와의 경기에서 황희찬을 위해 만든 새로운 응원가를 불렀다.

The chant, to the tune of "She's Electric" by British band Oasis, references Hwang's loan status with the club and his impressive start to the season with the lyrics, "He's Korean; He's only on loan for a season; We all think that he's brilliant; He's Hwang Hee-chan."

reference: 언급

loan: 임대

lyrics: 가사

응원가는 영국 밴드 “She’s Electric”의 멜로디에 맞춰 “그는 한국인이지, 한 시즌 동안 임대한 선수라네, 그리고 우리는 모두 그가 훌륭하다고 생각한다네, 그는 바로 황희찬”이라는 가사와 함께 황희찬의 임대와 인상적인 경기력을 언급했다.

Having a chant written for you is considered an honor in British football, although it can be a doubleedged sword. Former Manchester United player Park Ji-sung was greeted for years with a song that referenced the racist stereotype that Koreans eat dogs, even though the chant was supposed to be celebrating

him as a player.

double-edged sword: 양날의 검

racist: 인종차별적

stereotype: 고정관념

영국 축구에서 한 선수를 위한 응원가가 만들어지는 것은 큰 영광으로 여겨지는데 양날의 검으로 작용하기도 한다. 박지성이 맨체스터 유나이티드에서 뛰던 시절, 박지성을 위한 응원가에는 그를 지지하는 의도로 만들어졌음에도 불구하고 한국인들은 개고기를 먹는다는 인종차별적인 고정관념이 포함되어 있었다.

Hwang's new chant avoids any unpleasant references and appears to already be a hit, with thousands of fans heard singing it in the stands on Saturday.

stands: 관중석

이번에 황희찬을 위해 만들어진 새로운 응원가에는 그런 종류의 불쾌한 표현은 없었다. 오히려 수천 명의 팬들이 그를 위해 관중석에 응원가를 부른 것으로 보아 이미 팬들 사이에서 응원가가 인기인 듯싶다.

Hwang joined Wolves this summer on loan for a year and has already scored four goals in eight Premier League appearances with the club, including in his opening game.

황희찬은 올 여름 울버햄튼과 1년 임대 계약을 맺었으며 프리미어 리그 데뷔 경기를 포함해 총 여덟 경기에서 벌써 네 골을 기록했다.

But fans may soon have to update their chant, as the club is reportedly already in talks to buy Hwang outright, ending the loan deal and making him a permanent addition to the Wolves roster.

outright: 완전히

in talks: 협의하고 있다

구단이 황희찬의 임대를 종료하고 아예 완전히 영입하기 위해 협의하고 있는 것으로 보아, 팬들은 구호를 빠른 시일 내에 업데이트해야 할지도 모른다.

Wolves lost Saturday's game against Crystal Palace 2-0, snapping a five-game streak without a loss that had lasted since a Carabao Cup game on Sept. 23.

streak: 연속

last: 계속하다, 지속되다

6일 울버햄튼은 크리스탈 팰리스와 경기에서 2대 0으로 지면서 카라바오 컵 경기 이후 지속된 다섯 경기 연속 무패 행진이 중단되었다.

The Premier League is now paused for an international break. On Thursday, Korea won against the United Arab Emirates 1-0 with Hwang scoring the only goal of the match and will fl y to Qatar to face Iraq on Nov. 16.

pause: 일시 중단

프리미어 리그는 2022년 카타르 월드컵 예선전을 치르기 위해 잠시 중단되었다. 황희찬은 11일 아랍에미레이트전에서 유일한 골을 넣으면서 한국을 1-0 승리로 이끌었다. 한국은 16일 이라크전을 치르기 위해 카타르로 향한다.