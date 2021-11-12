[THINK ENGLISH] 걸그룹 있지 12월 22일 일본에서 공식 데뷔하다

걸그룹 있지 [JYP 엔터테인먼트]

Girl group ITZY will make an official debut in Japan on Dec. 22 with a new album. The official debut album is titled “IT’z ITZY” and will be released through Warner Music Japan. Many of the group’s hit songs like “ICY” (2019), “Wannabe” (2020)...

Girl group ITZY to make official debut in Japan on Dec. 22

걸그룹 있지 12월 22일 일본에서 공식 데뷔하다

Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사

Monday, November 1, 2021

Girl group ITZY will make an official debut in Japan on Dec. 22 with a new album. The official debut album is titled “IT’z ITZY” and will be released through Warner Music Japan.

official: 공식

debut: 데뷔

titled: ~의 이름을 가지다

released: 발매되다

걸그룹 있지는 12월 22일 새로운 앨범을 통해 일본에서 공식 데뷔할 예정이다. 공식 데뷔 앨범의 이름은 “IT’z ITZY”이며 Warner Music Japan을 통해 발매될 것이다.

Many of the group’s hit songs like “ICY” (2019), “Wannabe” (2020), “Not Shy” (2020) and “Loco” (2020) will be included on the album.

like: ~와 같이

include: 포함하다



이 앨범에는 “ICY” (2019), “Wannabe” (2020), “Not Shy” (2020) 그리고 “Loco” (2020)와 같이 이 그룹의 히트곡들이 포함된다.

ITZY released a Japanese version of its song “Wannabe” on Monday as well as the track's music video ahead of the full release in December.

as well as: ~와 더불어

track: 곡

ahead of: ~에 앞서

full release: 최종 발매

있지는 12월에 앨범의 최종 발매에 앞서 노래 “Wannabe”의 일본 버전과 더불어 이 곡의 뮤직비디오를 공개했다.

Prior to the album release, the group will host a live online event titled “ITZY Japan Debut Showcase ‘IT’z ITZY’” on Dec. 18 to talk with fans.

prior to: ~전에

host: (이벤트 등을) 진행하다

live: 라이브, 실시간

앨범 발매 전에 있지는 팬들과 소통하기 위해 12월 18일에 실시간 온라인 이벤트 “ITZY Japan Debut Showcase ‘IT’z ITZY’”를 진행할 예정이다.