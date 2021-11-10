[THINK ENGLISH] 디젤 차량 운전자들, 요소수 부족 사태에 직면하다

수요일 경기도 시흥에 있는 한 주유소에 ‘요소수 품절’이라고 써 있다. [연합뉴스]

Owners of diesel cars and trucks are suffering from a shortage of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), an essential product that cuts emissions. China tightened its exports of fertilizers, including urea, the main ingredient in DEF. Of all urea consumed in...

Diesel owners face dilemma over pricey emissions fluid

디젤 차량 운전자들, 요소수 부족 사태에 직면하다

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Owners of diesel cars and trucks are suffering from a shortage of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), an essential product that cuts emissions.

diesel exhaust fluid (DEF): 요소수. 석탄이나 천연가스에 있는 암모니아에서 요소를 추출한 후 여기에 증류수를 섞어 만든다.

emission: 배출가스

디젤 (승용)차나 트럭을 갖고 있는 사람들이 요소수 부족으로 어려움을 겪고 있다. 요소수는 가스 배출을 줄여주는 필수적인 제품이다.

China tightened its exports of fertilizers, including urea, the main ingredient in DEF. Of all urea consumed in Korea last year, more than 60 percent came from China.

tighten: 엄격하게 하다

fertilizer: 비료

urea: 요소

중국은 요소수의 주재료인 요소를 포함해 비료 수출을 통제하고 있다. 지난해 한국에서 소비된 요소 가운데 60% 이상이 중국에서 왔다.

DEF was retailing for about 60,000 won ($51) per 10 liters (2.6 gallons) as of Nov. 2, up more than 750 percent compared to the end of last year. At that time, you could get 10 liters of DEF for 7,000 won and 8,000 won.

retail: 팔리다

요소수는 11월 2일 현재 10리터 6만원에 팔리고 있다. 이는 지난해 말에 비해 750% 높은 가격이다. 당시엔 10리터에 7000원이나 8000원에 살 수 있었다.

On online secondhand markets like Danggeun Market, 10 liters of DEF are being sold for 100,000 won.

secondhand market: 중고거래 시장

당근마켓 같은 중고거래 장터에서 요소수 10리터는 10만원에 팔리고 있다.

Diesel-powered passenger cars and trucks that were released after Jan. 2015 are equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system, which is designed to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. Cars with the SCR system require DEF, which is injected into the exhaust stream of the vehicles, and stored in a reservoir separate from the fuel tank to help convert nitrogen oxide into nitrogen and water.

diesel-powered passenger car: 디젤 승용차

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR): 선택적 촉매 환원법

exhaust stream: 배기 흐름

reservoir: 저장소

nitrogen oxide: 질소산화물

2015년 1월 이후 출시된 디젤 승용차와 트럭은 선택적 촉매환원(SCR) 시스템을 장착하고 있다. 질소산화물 배출을 줄이도록 한 장치다. SCR 시스템을 장착한 차들은 요소수를 필요로 한다. 요소수는 배기 과정에 분사돼 질소산화물을 질소와 물로 변환시키며, 요소수는 연료 탱크와 다른 별도 공간에서 저장한다.

Diesel vehicle owners need to fill their DEF reservoirs regularly. The absence of DEF might cause a breakdown of equipment or a failure in the engine fuel system. Owners can fill reservoirs in gas stations, or purchase the fluid in auto part stores, discount marts or e-commerce sites and do the process themselves.

breakdown: 고장

auto part: 차 부품

diesel vehicle: 디젤 차량

디젤 차량 소유주들은 요소수 통을 정기적으로 채워줘야 한다. 요소수가 없으면 부품이 고장나거나 엔진 연료 시스템이 망가질 수 있다. 디젤차 소유주들은 주유소에서 요소수를 채우거나 차 부품 가게, 할인점, 온라인 쇼핑몰에서 요소수를 사다가 직접 넣을 수도 있다.

“It may take one week or one month or longer to secure DEF. There is currently no hard plan,” said an employee for an auto parts maker in Seoul. “We, too, are so frustrated.”

secure: 확보하다

There is no hard plan: 기약이 없다



국내 한 차 부품 회사 직원은 “요소수 확보에 일주일이 걸릴지 한 달이 걸릴지 기약이 없어요. 우리도 답답해요”라고 말했다.

The good news is that diesel passenger cars can drive over 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) on 10 liters of DEF. But trucks can only run 300 to 400 kilometers, so truck owners are being hurt the hardest.

그나마 디젤 승용차는 요소수 10리터로 1만 킬로미터를 달릴 수 있다. 하지만 트럭은 300~400킬로미터만 달릴 수 있다. 트럭 운전자들은 가장 심각한 타격을 받고 있다.

Of 3.3 million diesel-powered trucks in Korea, 2.2 million, or around 60 percent, need DEF to operate, according to industry sources. Many are concerned that the shortage of DEF could cause a disruption in Korea's supply chain.

supply chain: 공급망

업계에 따르면 국내 330만 대의 디젤 트럭 가운데 약 60%인 220만 대에 요소수가 필요하다. 많은 이들이 요소수 부족이 한국 공급망의 붕괴를 가져올 수 있다고 우려한다.

On Tuesday, the Office for Government Policy Coordination held a meeting with related governmental departments including the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Environment to discuss the situation and come up with some solutions.

Government Policy Coordination: 국무조정실

come up with: 생각해 내다

지난 화요일(11월 2일) 국무조정실은 상황에 대해 논의하고 해결방안을 찾아보기 위한 기획재정부와 환경부 장관 등이 참석한 관계부처 회의를 열었다.

The government said it would ask the Chinese government to ease the regulations on exports, and talk with other urea-exporting countries like Russia.

정부는 중국 정부에 수출 규제 완화를 요구하고 러시아 등 다른 요소 수출국과도 논의하겠다고 밝혔다.

The government also said it will review a plan to allow companies to use technical-grade urea from the industrial sector to make DEF.

technical-grade urea: 산업용 요소

정부는 또 기업들에게 산업용 요소를 차량용 요소수를 만드는데 사용할 수 있도록 허용하는 방안도 검토 중이다.

“We will take a close look at the global trends of imports and exports of urea and will exert all efforts to come up with measures that can stabilize the DEF market in Korea,” said a spokesperson for the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

exert: 노력하다

take a close look: 자세히 보다

stabilize: 안정화시키다

국무조정실 대변인은 “요소 수출입에 대한 세계 흐름을 면밀히 살펴 국내 요소수 시장을 안정시킬 수 있는 방안을 찾기 위해 모든 노력을 다하겠다”고 말했다.