[THINK ENGLISH] 콘테, 손흥민에게 좋은 기회될까

토트넘 홋스퍼의 안토니오 콘테 감독이 4일 영국 런던 토트넘 홋스퍼 스타디움에서 열린 토트넘 홋스퍼와 SBV 비테세와의 경기에서 손흥민이 토트넘의 첫 골을 넣은 뒤 기뻐하고 있다. [로이터/연합]

Conte likely to provide plenty of chances for Son

콘테, 손흥민에게 좋은 기회될까

Thursday, November 4, 2021

With Antonio Conte confirmed as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager on Tuesday, the question now is how he'll use the current lineup and what acquisitions he'll be looking to make. For Korean striker Son Heung-min, arguably the stand out player during the Nuno Esperito Santo era, the future looks bright under the new Italian boss.

manager: 감독

acquisition: 선수 영입

2일 안토니오 콘테가 새로운 토트넘 홋스퍼 감독으로 새롭게 부임됨에 따라 이제는 그가 현재 토트넘이 가지고 있는 라인업을 어떻게 활용할 것인지와 누구를 영입할 것인지가 관건이다. 누노 감독 체제에서 특히나 눈에 띄었던 스트라이커 손흥민의 미래는 새로운 이탈리아인 감독 아래에서 더욱 밝아 보인다.

Tottenham confirmed Tuesday that Conte had signed on as the new manager on a £15 million-a-year contract to June 2023. Conte's opportunity came after Nuno Esperito Santo was sacked by the club after just 17 games on Monday.

sack: 해고하다

토트넘은 2일 콘테 감독이 2023년 6월까지 1년에 1500만 파운드짜리 계약을 체결했다고 발표했다. 누노가 17경기만에 경질된 이후에 콘테에게 기회가 찾아왔다.

Nuno was appointed as Spurs manager at the end of June after the mid-season firing of Jose Mourinho in April and failed overtures to former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Conte and former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

fire(v.): 해고하다

failed: 실패한

overture: 접근, 제안

former: 예전의, 전~

누노는 지난 6월에 토트넘 감독을 맡게 되었는데 4월에 주제 무리뉴 감독이 경질되고 난 이후 토트넘 전 감독 마우리시오 포체티노, 콘테 그리고 로마 전 감독 파울루 폰세카가 이미 제안을 거절한 뒤였다.

The Portuguese manager got off to a fast start withSpurs, winning his first three Premier League games and being named August manager of the month.

be named~: ~로 임명되다

누노 감독은 초반에 토트넘을 잘 이끌면서 첫 세 번의 경기를 모두 이겼고 8월 이달의 감독으로 임명되기도 했다.

But things started to slide quickly, with Tottenham now sitting in 10th place with five wins and five losses on the season. The London club have gone two hours and 16 minutes without a Premier League shot on target, with the situation culminating in a big 3-0 loss at home to Manchester United over the weekend, during which Nuno was booed by Spurs fans.

slide(v.): 미끄러지다, 더 나쁜 상태로 빠져들다

shot on target: 유효 슈팅

boo: 야유하다

하지만 토트넘이 5승 5패로 10위에 이름을 올리면서 상황은 빠르게 악화되었다. 토트넘은 지난 맨체스터 유나이티드와의 홈경기에서 2시간 16분 동안 유효 슈팅도 기록하지 못한채 3대 0으로 완패하였고 누노는 팬들로부터 야유를 받았다.

Son scored four goals and picked up one assist during Nuno's tenure, but that was as much to do with his own raw skill than anything the Portuguese manager brought to the table.

assist: 도움

bring to the table: 상대방에게 기여하다

손흥민은 누노의 재임 기간 동안 네 번의 골과 한 번의 도움을 기록했지만 사실 누노가 기여했다기보다는 손흥민의 순전한 재능 덕분이었다.

In reality, Nuno's time in charge was undermined before it even began by the fact that he was very publicly the front office's last pick to take the helm.

undermine: 약화시키다

take the helm: (배의) 키를 잡다, 책임을 떠맡다,

사실 토트넘이 감독을 선임할 때 누노가 가장 마지막 선택지였다는 사실이 공공연해지면서 누노의 입지는 지휘봉을 잡기도 전에 이미 약해져 있었다.

Conte doesn't have that problem. He arrives in the new role with the authority of a man who has had a top Premier League club waiting for him to call them back for the last six months. He will be looking to make changes and won't struggle to get the players to buy into them.

buy into: ~을 믿다

반면에 콘테는 그런 문제를 겪지 않을 것으로 보인다. 지난 6개월간 토트넘의 러브콜을 받아온 콘테는 누노에게는 없었던 권위를 가지고 지휘봉을 잡게 되었다. 그는 토트넘 안에서 변화를 모색할 것이고 선수들의 신임을 얻는데 큰 어려움이 없을 것으로 보인다.

For Son this is bound to be a good thing. The Korean striker benefited hugely from a constructive partnership with Harry Kane last season that has completely disappeared in the last few months. Conte's first job will likely be to piece that back together, and his arrival will hopefully also serve to motivate the English striker.

be bound to~: 틀림없이 ~할 것이다

constructive: 건설적인

motivate: 동기를 부여하다

이는 손흥민에게 틀림없이 좋은 일이다. 지난 시즌 손흥민은 해리 케인과의 건설적인 팀 워크로 많은 성과를 내었는데 지난 몇 달간 그 모습이 보이지 않았다. 그 파트너십을 재정립하는 것이 콘테의 첫 임무가 될 가능성이 높아 보이며 동시에 케인에게 동기를 부여하려고도 노력할 것이다.