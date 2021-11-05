[THINK ENGLISH] ‘BTS 퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지’ 온라인 콘서트를 전세계 197개국에서 관람했다

방탄소년단이 일요일 생중계된 “BTS 퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지” 콘서트에서 공연을 펼치고 있다. [빅히트 뮤직]

‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage’ streamed across 197 countries

‘BTS 퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지’ 온라인 콘서트를 전세계 197개국에서 관람했다

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

BTS’s online concert on Sunday evening titled “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage” was watched in 197 countries around the world, the boy band’s agency Big Hit Music announced Monday. The label did not reveal the total number of viewers.

reveal: 밝히다

빅히트 뮤직은 방탄소년단이 일요일 저녁 펼친 “BTS 퍼미션 투 댄스 온 스테이지” 온라인 콘서트를 전세계 197개국에서 관람했다고 밝혔다. 그러나 전체 시청자 수는 공개하지 않았다.

Sunday’s concert at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, was livestreamed as the boys performed their hit songs in an empty stadium. The boys opened the show with “On,” which is the title track of BTS’s fourth full-length album, “Map of the Soul: 7.”

일요일 잠실 올림픽 주 경기장에서 열린 이번 콘서트는 텅 빈 경기장에서 방탄소년단이 그들의 히트송들을 부르며 생중계 되었다. 방탄소년단의 정규 4집 “맵 오브 더 솔:7”의 타이틀곡 “온”으로 공연의 시작을 알렸다.

V announced that he won’t be able to dance together with the other members due to injuring his calf muscle during a rehearsal the previous day. He sat on a chair on stage and sang as normal, without dancing. “I injured my leg while rehearsing for the concert,” V said during the concert, and reassured his fans, saying, “Do not worry too much, because I’m really okay.”

calf muscle: 종아리 근육

V는 공연 전날 리허설 중 종아리 부상을 당해 멤버들과 함께 춤을 출 수 없다고 밝혔다. 공연 때 V는 무대 위 의자에 앉아 춤을 추지 않고 평소처럼 노래를 불렀다. “공연 연습을 위해 리허설을 하다 실수가 있었다. 저는 괜찮으니 걱정하지 마시고 오늘 공연 재밌게 봐달라”고 했다.

Big Hit Music said Monday that new technology was used to transmit simultaneously the concert’s powerful visual effects combined with lyrics as well as images shown on large LED screens at the stadium so that the audience could get the most out of the concert experience through their devices at home.

transmit: 전송하다

simultaneously: 동시의

get the most out of: 최대한의

in real time: 실시간으로

빅히트 뮤직은 이번 공연에 신기술을 적용해 가사와 함께 콘서트의 강력한 시각적 효과를 경기장에 설치한 대형 LED 스크린을 통해 실시간 송출했다. 여러 장비들을 통해 집에서 공연을 관람할 관객도 최대한 공연을 즐길 수 있도록 했다고 월요일 밝혔다.

BTS will hold an offline concert for the first time in two years at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The concert will take place on Nov. 27 and 28 and again on Dec. 1 and 2. For those who couldn’t get tickets to the already sold-out concert, Big Hit Music said that they will stream the concert live via YouTube Theater, tickets for which will be sold separately.

take place: 개최되다

BTS는 미국 로스앤젤레스 소피 스타디움에서 2년만에 처음으로 오프라인 콘서트를 개최한다. 콘서트는 11월 27일과 28일, 12월 1일과 2일간 진행된다. 빅히트 뮤직은 이미 매진된 공연을 예매하지 못한 팬들을 위해 전문 공연장 ‘유튜브 시어터’에서 생중계한다고 밝혔다. 티켓은 위버스를 통해 별도 판매된다.