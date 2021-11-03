[THINK ENGLISH] 결혼식장이 다시 붐비기 시작했다

롯데호텔 웨딩홀. [롯데호텔]

Here come the brides: Weddings are back

결혼식장이 다시 붐비기 시작했다

Friday, Oct. 28. 2021

After surviving a near-death experience, the until-death-do-us-part industry is starting to roar back to life.

until-death-do-us-part: 죽음이 우리를 갈라놓을 때까지. 결혼식 서약

roar: 포효하다

죽을 고비를 넘긴 결혼식 산업이 다시 살아나기 시작했다.

For over a year, couples desiring to tie the knot had to decide whether to accept limits on the number of guests they could invite — which yo-yoed from 49 and 99 in the greater Seoul area — or put off their weddings indefinitely.

tie the knot: 결혼하다

yo-yoed: 오르내리는, 변동하는

1년 여 동안 결혼하기를 원하는 커플들은 그들이 초대할 수 있는 하객 수를 -수도권의 경우 49명에서 99명 사이에서 오락가락했다-제한하는 것을 받아들이든지 아니면 결혼식을 무기한 연기해야 할지를 결정해야 했다.

But Covid-19 social distancing restrictions will be lifted in three stages starting Nov. 1, and the first stage will allow weddings with 49 unvaccinated and 200 fully vaccinated guests. If everyone is either fully vaccinated or can show a recent negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, 499 guests are allowed.

lift: 해제하다

vaccinate: 백신 접종을 하다

negative: 음성

하지만 코로나19에 따른 사회적 거리두기는 11월 1일부터 3단계에 걸쳐 해제될 예정이다. 1단계는 백신 비접종자 49명과 2차 백신까지 맞은 200명이 모여 250명 미만으로 예식하는 것을 허용할 것이다. 만약 모든 사람이 2차 접종까지 마치거나 최근 PCR 검사에서 음성으로 판정된 경우 499명까지 허용된다.

In the second stage, which is planned to be introduced mid-December, there will be no restrictions on the number of guests once everyone is fully vaccinated or can submit PCR results. Restrictions on unvaccinated guests will remain the same. All restrictions will be removed in the third stage.

restriction: 제한

2차 단계는 12월 중순부터 도입될 예정인데 백신 접종을 마쳤거나 PCR 결과를 제출한 경우 하객 수의 제한이 없을 것이다. 백신 접종을 하지 않은 하객에 대한 제한은 과거와 동일할 것이다. 3단계에서는 모든 제한이 없어질 것이다.

“Bookings by couples who didn’t have weddings because they weren’t sure how many guests they could invite are piling in,” said a spokesperson for a local hotel.

booking: 예약

pile: 쌓다

국내 한 호텔의 대변인은 “하객 수를 몇 명으로 해야할지 불안해서 선뜻 예식을 치르지 못했던 신혼부부의 예약이 쏟아지고 있다”고 말했다.

The Lotte Hotel Seoul's wedding halls are fully booked for weekends through the end of the year. The Plaza’s wedding hall, which accommodates 200 guests, is 80 percent booked for weekends until next October.

accommodate: 수용하다

롯데호텔 서울은 연말까지 주말 예식 예약이 모두 끝났다. 더플라자 웨딩홀은 내년 10월까지 200명 규모의 웨딩홀 예약이 80% 이상 완료됐다.

“Regulations will be eased, but people are still a bit uncomfortable about large-scale weddings due to safety concerns,” said a spokesperson for The Plaza. “People still prefer to have weddings with some 200 attendees.”

attendee: 참석자

더플라자 대변인은 “규제는 완화되지만 아직 대규모 웨딩은 부담스러워하는 분위기”라며 “200명 안팎의 하우스 웨딩을 가장 선호하다”고 말했다.

The opening up of some honeymoon destinations is another factor in couples deciding to tie the knot. Korea signed its first travel bubble agreement with Saipan in June, and now there are bubbles with other ideal honeymoon destinations such as Guam, Hawaii and the Maldives. People can visit Switzerland, France and Greece without having to quarantine for two weeks if they are fully vaccinated and submit a negative PCR test result.

honeymoon destination: 신혼여행지

travel bubble: 여행안전권역

일부 신혼여행지가 문을 연 것도 신혼부부들이 결혼을 결심하게 된 또 다른 요소다. 한국은 지난 6월 사이판과 첫 트래블버블 협약을 맺었다. 그리고 괌이나 하와이, 몰디브 등 이상적인 다른 신혼여행지들도 트래블버블 대상이다. 스위스, 프랑스, 그리스도 백신 접종을 마쳤거나 PCR 테스트 음성 결과를 제출하면 2주 격리 없이 방문할 수 있다.