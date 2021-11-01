[THINK ENGLISH] 전남 드래곤스, 울산 누르고 FA컵 결승에 오르다

전남 드래곤즈의 이종호가 울산을 상대로 한 FA컵 준결승에서 팀의 첫 골을 득점하고 울산 문수 축구장 환호하고 있다. [뉴스1]

Jeonnam Dragons stun Ulsan to reach FA Cup final

전남 드래곤스, 울산 누르고 FA컵 결승에 오르다

Friday, October 29, 2021

Ulsan Hyundai suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to K League 2 side Jeonnam Dragons in the semifinals of the 2021 FA Cup on Wednesday, ending the K League leader's bid to win the double this season.

shocking: 충격적인

semifinal: 준결승

bid to~: ~을 위한 시도, 노력

울산 현대는 27일에 K리그 2 전남 드래곤즈와의 2021 FA컵 준결승에서 2대1로 충격적인 패배를 당하면서 올 시즌 K리그 더블(K리그+FA컵) 시도에 실패했다.

Daegu FC beat Gangwon FC 1-0 in the other semifinal, setting up a Jeonnam-Daegu final to begin on Nov. 24.

대구FC가 강원FC를 상대로 준결승에서 1-0으로 승리를 거두면서 11월 24일 펼쳐질 결승전은 전남-대구전으로 정해졌다.

Jeonnam's Lee Jong-ho gave the underdogs an early lead with a goal in the 22nd minute, with Jang Soon-hyeok adding one more shortly after the break. Ulsan were able to get one back with a Valeri Qazaishvili penalty in the 80th minute, but the home side were outgunned across all 90 minutes at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan.

underdog: 약체

lead: 선두

outgun: ~보다 우세하다

울산에 비해 약체로 여겨졌던 전남 드래곤즈는 이종호가 전반 22분에 이른 득점에 성공하고 장순혁이 휴식 시간 직후에 한 골을 추가하면서 선두를 이어갔다. 울산은 후반 35분에 발레리 카자이슈빌리의 페널티킥으로 한 골을 만회했지만 홈구장 울수 문수 축구장에서 90분이 지나도록 앞서 나가지 못했다.

Jeonnam were the only lower-ranked team to reach the semifinals of the FA Cup. The South Jeolla club has had a fairly average season, with 13 wins, 13 draws and nine losses this season for fourth place. In the FA Cup, however, Jeonnam are now chasing history.

lower-ranked: 하위권

draw: 무승부

하위권 구단 중에 유일하게 전남이 FA컵 준결승에 올랐다. 전남은 올 시즌 13승 13무 9패로 4위를 기록하면서 나쁘지 않은 시즌을 보내고 있다. 하지만 FA컵에서 전남은 역사를 새로 쓰고 있다.

Jeonnam have won the FA Cup three times, in 1997, 2006 and 2007. On all three occasions, the club entered the tournament from the K League 1, where the Dragons played until 2018. No K League 2 side has ever won the FA Cup, although K3 League club Daejeon Korail FC did reach the final in 2019.

enter the tournament: 대회에 출전하다

final: 결승전



전남은 FA컵을 1997년, 2006년, 2007년에 세 차례 우승했다. 하지만 세 차례 모두 전남은 당시 K리그 1에 속해 있었다. 전남은 2018년까지만 해도 K리그 1 구단이었다. 2019년에 K3리그의 대전 코레일이 FA컵 결승에 오른 적은 있지만 여태까지 K리그 2 구단이 FA컵을 우승한 적은 단 한 번도 없다.

For Ulsan, Wednesday's loss is the latest blow to what at one point looked like it could have been a record season for the club. Just two weeks ago, Ulsan were chasing a historic triple, reaching the quarterfinals in the AFC Champions League, the semifinals in the FA Cup and leading the K League without a serious challenger for months.

blow: 강타

chase: 쫓다

이번 시즌은 울산 구단 기록에 남을 만한 시즌이 될 뻔했지만, 수요일의 패배로 울산은 강타를 맞았다. 불과 2주 전까지만 해도 울산은 아시아축구연맹(AFC) 챔피언스 리그 8강, FA컵 4강 그리고 K리그 선두를 달리며 역사적인 트리플을 쫓고 있었다.

The Champions League bid fell apart last week when the Pohang Steelers beat Ulsan in the quarterfinals, ending the triple bid. Jeonnam have now ruined the double bid and even the league title is now under threat.

fall apart: 무산되다

beat: ~을 상대로 이기다

그러나 지난 챔피언스 리그 8강전에서 포항 스틸러스가 울산을 꺾으면서 챔피언스 리그 우승과 트리플 타이틀 도전이 무산되었다. 전남을 상대로 패배하면서 더블 타이틀 도전 역시 무산되었고 이제는 K리그 우승마저 위태롭다.

For Daegu, winning the FA Cup is the easiest route to next year's Champions League. Daegu are currently third in the K League 1, but with a significant gap separating them from Ulsan and Jeonbuk, the FA Cup title is the only certain route to the continental tournament.

route: 길

certain: 확실한

대구에게는 FA컵 우승이 내년 챔피언스리그로 가는 가장 쉬운 길이다. 대구는 현재 K리그에서 3위지만 선두를 달리고 있는 울산과 전북과는 상당한 격차가 있기 때문에 FA컵 우승만이 챔피언스리그 진출을 위한 확실한 방법이다.

The winner of the K League and the winner of the FA Cup are guaranteed a ticket to the Champions League, with the second and third place K League teams facing each other in a playoff to earn a spot. The reigning Champions League champion is also invited back if they haven't earned a spot through another channel.

guarantee: 보장하다

face each other: 서로 맞붙다

reigning champion: 디펜딩 챔피언, 전년도 우승자

K리그 우승 팀과 FA컵 우승 팀은 챔피언스 리그 진출이 보장되고 2, 3위 팀들은 플레이오프에서 맞붙은 후 자격을 얻을 수 있다. 전년도 우승자는 다른 방법을 통해 자격을 얻지 못했더라도 챔피언스 리그에 참가할 수 있다.